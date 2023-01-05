Read full article on original website
Police: Man assaults Domino’s employee, slashes tires on cars for wrong order
MEMPHIS (WMC/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee arrested a man after they said he slashed the tires of a Domino’s employee’s vehicle for a wrong order. The Memphis Police Department said they responded to an assault at a Domino’s restaurant on Nov. 18. At the location, they arrested Richard Johnson.
Suspect in crash that killed Memphis firefighter David Pleasant was intoxicated at time of crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is new information on the suspect charged with causing a crash that killed Memphis firefighter David Pleasant. Maurice Yarbrough’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit at the time of the crash according to the TBI. “Just absolutely insane. I’ve never heard...
Suspects crash on Perkins near I-240 while fleeing from police in stolen car: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A burglary ended in a crash overnight causing a portion of South Perkins to be shut down Friday morning. The crash happened just off the westbound Perkins exit on I-240 around 4 a.m. Police said they observed five suspects coming out of the back of a tractor-trailer at the Family Dollar store […]
Police pursuit leaves suspect in critical condition; TBI to investigate
UPDATE: TBI says their special agents are conducting a use-of-force investigation surrounding the arrest of the individual by officers with the Memphis Police Department. *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in critical condition after suffering shortness of breath due to a confrontation with Memphis Police. According to MPD, around 8:30 p.m., officers in the […]
TBI investigating “use of force” during MPD traffic stop that sent driver to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver was taken to the hospital, after a police arrest. On Jan. 7 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Memphis Police performed a traffic stop on East Raines Road and Ross Road, in Hickory Ridge. As police approached the vehicle, the driver got out of the car...
Woman killed in Frayser shooting, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed in Frayser Saturday afternoon. On Jan. 7 at approximately 4:05 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Carlyle Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
Woman shot near Raines Station in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in Whitehaven Saturday morning. At approximately 10 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on East Raines Road, off Auburn Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman shot. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Preliminary information shows...
A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a student at the University of Memphis, 1 day before graduation
The police have already taken the man into custody for allegedly shooting and killing a student who went missing after one day before he was set to graduate from college. Memphis Police have announced that they have arrested 22-year-old Vincent Patterson and took him into custody on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of theft, mainly aggravated robbery, and tampering with the evidence in connection with the death of the 25-year-old BarShay Wilson.
Downtown shooting leaves one person injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Saturday night. MPD says that around 9:57 p.m., officers responded to the Peabody Place and Second Street area regarding a shooting. One victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Methodist University […]
MPD: 1 injured in Downtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a victim injured on Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 9:57 p.m. in the area of Peabody Place and South Second Street, according to police. Police say officers located one victim suffering...
Man killed, one detained in Raleigh shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in Raleigh Saturday afternoon. At approximately 2 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Ridgemont Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
Man wanted after stealing lottery ticket display from behind store counter, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after he stole a lottery ticket display from a Memphis gas station on Thursday night, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), the robbery happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Murphy USA gas station on Summer Avenue. Surveillance footage shows a man dressed in all black leaning over the counter and snatching a display filled with scratch-off lottery tickets.
MPD: Woman accused of calling in sick too much pulls gun on employer
Police say a Family Dollar employee who was disciplined for excessive sick days threatened her boss with a gun while customers were inside the store.
MPD still searching for suspect in fatal store shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a man who shot and killed another man at the County Line Store in Oakhaven. On Monday, November 7, 2022, Ridgeway Station officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Tchulahoma. Officers arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive man lying […]
Police see increase in women being targeted for car break-ins
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When it comes to thefts from vehicles, Memphis police say they are noticing a troubling trend of more women being victimized by the crime. Memphis police told Action News 5 that the risk comes as soon as women leave their cars. Criminals often pull up and approach the vehicle from the other side, searching the console or passenger seat to take their purses or money.
Three detained in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers have three suspects in custody following a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Saturday. According to MPD, at 5:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Patton Street. Officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One […]
Man killed, woman shot in Southwest Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire in Southwest Memphis Thursday night left one man dead and another woman injured. Memphis Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Weaver Road and Mitchell around 11:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they said one man was dead at the scene and another woman...
Family of man killed in senior facility fire wants answers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man killed in the fire at the Feels Like Home senior facility was identified as 72-year-old Jerry Watson. While the victim’s family struggles to understand how the tragedy happened, they are also taking time to remember him. “It was a shock to us that all of this happened,” said Keith Watson, […]
Multi-vehicle crash involving overturned car on I-40 causes lane blockage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned car on I-40 has lanes blocked just before the fork between I-40 East and I-240 South. The two eastbound right lanes (of three lanes) and the right shoulder are blocked. The crash was reported to TDOT at 9:50 p.m. No...
Arrest made after fatal shooting in Ripley
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals captured a man accused of a fatal shooting in Ripley, Tennessee. The shooting happened on December 29 at the corner of Eastland Avenue and Gay Street where two people were shot. One victim had minor injuries, while another died upon arriving at the hospital.
