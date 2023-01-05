ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Garage, home suffer smoke and water damage after Sunday fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A fire in the 11900 block of W. Ryan Court heavily damaged a garage and home early Sunday evening. According to Wichita Fire Chief John Eck, crews were sent to the fire at approximately 5:00 p.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from a garage. The fire was knocked down quickly, and there were no injuries.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

One injured in northeast Wichita shooting

An unidentified man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in a northeast Wichita neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of East Mossman, near 9th and Grove. Police said a man had non-life-threatening injuries, but no other details were released.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Two injured after vehicle crashes into house

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people sustained minor injuries after a car crashed into a southwest Wichita home. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said that crews responded to reports of a building collapse in the 1400 block of S. Martinson at approximately 3:08 p.m. One person was in the house...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

One killed in west Wichita house fire

One person was killed in a house fire this morning in west Wichita. Crews were called to a home in the 3400 block of West 2nd, near 2nd and Joann, around 7:40 this morning. One victim was found during a search of the home. This person’s identity has not been made public yet.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Two hurt after car crashes into home in SW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after a car crashed into a home in southwest Wichita. WPD said crews responded to the 1400 block of S. Martinson just after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday where a vehicle crashed into a home and two people were involved.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Late night shooting in Wichita sends 1 to hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. near the intersection of N Green St. and Mossman. One person was taken to the hospital with...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Man found dead after crews respond to west Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 69-year-old man was been found dead in a burning Wichita home Friday morning, a fire department official said. Crews responded shortly after 7:30 a.m. to a fire in the 3400 block of West 2nd Street, which is between West Street and Sheridan. Sgt. Bill Stevens with the Wichita Fire Department said a neighbor called 911 to report the fire.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Newton man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 11 a.m. Saturday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Hino Truck driven by Kendall Damaricus Talley, 24, Wichita, was stopped, facing eastbound, at the stop sign on 125th Street at Broadway. The truck crossed Broadway...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Police investigating fatal shooting at west Wichita home

Wichita police have identified the victim of a fatal New Year’s Day shooting at a west side home. Police were called to a home in the 5200 block of West 8th Street around 4:30 p.m. on January 1st. A man called 911 to report that he believed his friend was dead inside a home. Fire crews found 44-year-old Ricky Beans inside the home, and he was pronounced dead. Police found that he had several gunshot wounds.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Missing Kansas teenager, Reanaiyah Alley-Bell has been found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita teenager who went missing early Saturday morning has been found safe. Reanaiyah Alley-Bell, a 14-year-old girl who went missing after she allegedly ran away around 2 a.m. has been found safe. WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police ask for your help in finding a teenager...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Fire Department fire captain dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Fire Captain Larry Feuerborn has passed away. Larry, known as 'the Legend' to his fire service family, had been a member of WFD for 44 years and had been discussing his plans to retire this year. "He was a friend and mentor to so many...
WICHITA, KS

