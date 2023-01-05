Wichita police have identified the victim of a fatal New Year’s Day shooting at a west side home. Police were called to a home in the 5200 block of West 8th Street around 4:30 p.m. on January 1st. A man called 911 to report that he believed his friend was dead inside a home. Fire crews found 44-year-old Ricky Beans inside the home, and he was pronounced dead. Police found that he had several gunshot wounds.

