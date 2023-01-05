Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Garage, home suffer smoke and water damage after Sunday fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A fire in the 11900 block of W. Ryan Court heavily damaged a garage and home early Sunday evening. According to Wichita Fire Chief John Eck, crews were sent to the fire at approximately 5:00 p.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from a garage. The fire was knocked down quickly, and there were no injuries.
One injured in northeast Wichita shooting
An unidentified man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in a northeast Wichita neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of East Mossman, near 9th and Grove. Police said a man had non-life-threatening injuries, but no other details were released.
Two injured after vehicle crashes into house
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people sustained minor injuries after a car crashed into a southwest Wichita home. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said that crews responded to reports of a building collapse in the 1400 block of S. Martinson at approximately 3:08 p.m. One person was in the house...
Late night shooting in Wichita sends 1 to hospital
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. near the intersection of N Green St. and Mossman. One person was taken to the hospital with...
Man found dead after crews respond to west Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 69-year-old man was been found dead in a burning Wichita home Friday morning, a fire department official said. Crews responded shortly after 7:30 a.m. to a fire in the 3400 block of West 2nd Street, which is between West Street and Sheridan. Sgt. Bill Stevens with the Wichita Fire Department said a neighbor called 911 to report the fire.
Tribute for Wichita Fire Department captain will affect traffic
The Wichita Fire Department is paying tribute to a fire department captain who died this week. Captain Larry Feuerborn was with the department for 44 years until his death.
Missing man identified as body found in Hutchinson
The Reno County Sheriff's Office has identified the body that was found in western Hutchinson on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as Leonard Anthony Williams, who was previously reported missing.
Silver Alert canceled, Wichita man found safe
he Wichita Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Mario Solis-Davila, of Wichita.
Newton man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 11 a.m. Saturday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Hino Truck driven by Kendall Damaricus Talley, 24, Wichita, was stopped, facing eastbound, at the stop sign on 125th Street at Broadway. The truck crossed Broadway...
Police investigating fatal shooting at west Wichita home
Wichita police have identified the victim of a fatal New Year’s Day shooting at a west side home. Police were called to a home in the 5200 block of West 8th Street around 4:30 p.m. on January 1st. A man called 911 to report that he believed his friend was dead inside a home. Fire crews found 44-year-old Ricky Beans inside the home, and he was pronounced dead. Police found that he had several gunshot wounds.
“It shook our entire house”: Witness of massive structure fire outside El Dorado speaks out
In the eight years she's lived in the area, Heather Griffith says she's never seen a structure fire like the one that destroyed a barn outside El Dorado Wednesday. On scene were 38 firefighters from 10 different fire departments.
Missing Kansas teenager, Reanaiyah Alley-Bell has been found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita teenager who went missing early Saturday morning has been found safe. Reanaiyah Alley-Bell, a 14-year-old girl who went missing after she allegedly ran away around 2 a.m. has been found safe. WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police ask for your help in finding a teenager...
Wichita Fire Department fire captain dies
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Fire Captain Larry Feuerborn has passed away. Larry, known as 'the Legend' to his fire service family, had been a member of WFD for 44 years and had been discussing his plans to retire this year. "He was a friend and mentor to so many...
Shooting in Derby leaves one seriously injured
One person is seriously injured following a shooting in Derby on Friday night.
Remembering fallen Deputy Kevin Easter 27 years later
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Facebook page made a post in remembrance of Deputy Kevin Easter on Sunday morning.
