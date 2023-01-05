Read full article on original website
Related
Refs played their part to benefit Seahawks and eliminate Lions
The Seattle Seahawks are alive in the playoff hunt, while the Detroit Lions were eliminated. But the officiating late in the Seahawks-Rams game was under scrutiny. The NFC playoff picture was the focal point of the latter portion of the Sunday slate of Week 18 games. The Seattle Seahawks had the chance to help get closer to clinching the No. 7 seed if they were to defeat the Los Angeles Rams and if the Green Bay Packers were to lose to the Detroit Lions. Speaking of the Lions, they needed the Seahawks to lose to the Rams to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
Cardinals seem to have already made a decision on Kliff Kingsbury’s future
The Arizona Cardinals are doing their homework before potentially moving on from head coach Kliff Kingsbury. While Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is keeping this very close to the vest, it seems to be a very strong possibility that he may move on from head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season.
3 Cleveland Browns who won’t be back in 2023 and why
Given the preseason aspirations, it wasn’t necessarily a down season from the Cleveland Browns perspective. Still, there will be plenty of turnover. It was an up-and-down season for the Browns, one which ended with a loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Kevin Stefanski spoke to his team’s fight postgame, but would not commit to any changes to the coaching staff — though some will certainly come in time.
Did Sean Payton screw the Broncos out of hiring him while addressing recent rumors? (Video)
Sean Payton addressed recent coaching rumors about him on FOX’s NFL pregame show, but did so in a very strategic way. The NFL coaching carosuel is already spinning, but the speed is about to pick up. One of the hottest names on the coaching market is former New Orleans...
Buccaneers playoff schedule 2023: Game days, start times, opponents [UPDATED]
Here’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers updated look at their playoff schedule and opponents. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading back to the playoffs, perhaps their last with Tom Brady at the helm. The season didn’t go exactly to plan, perhaps due to Brady’s private life, perhaps it just wasn’t clicking. Whatever the reason, the Bucs made it to the playoffs, and here’s what they have ahead.
Brandon Staley makes best argument yet for Chargers to hire Sean Payton
Brandon Staley’s handling of personnel in the Chargers regular-season finale may have given LA reason enough to let him go and pursue Sean Payton. Does Brandon Staley want to win a playoff game? Does he want to keep his job?. If the answer to either of those questions is...
JJ Watt pens emotional good-bye following final NFL game
Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt said goodbye to the NFL on Twitter after playing his final game on Sunday. On Dec. 27, former Houston Texans and current Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt announced that he was retiring from the NFL at the end of the 2022 regular-season. The news came as a shock to fans around the league, as he was still playing at a high level late this season.
Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital
The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Robert Kraft, Patriots fans have no idea what pain is
Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots have no idea how unforgiving the NFL can be. So much for Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots having a happy ending this January…. After being the Evil Empire for the better part of two decades, the Patriots cannot come with it...
Texans refuse to clean house, blame Lovie Smith for Nick Caserio’s mess
The Texans fired Lovie Smith while making it clear that GM Nick Caserio, who has hired two head coaches who didn’t make it a year, isn’t going anywhere. The way the Houston Texans are running their franchise, they don’t deserve the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. So it’s fitting that the head coach they decided to make a scapegoat on Sunday night made sure they didn’t get it.
Questionable last-second no-call ruins solid Miami Heat effort against Nets
The Miami Heat knew they would have their hands full on Sunday as they welcomed one of the hottest teams in the entire NBA into their building. With the resurgent Brooklyn Nets paying them a visit, the same team that had gone 20-4 in their previous 24 games before that one, this was sure to be one of their toughest tasks thus far.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
594K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1