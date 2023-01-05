ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, CA

FanSided

Refs played their part to benefit Seahawks and eliminate Lions

The Seattle Seahawks are alive in the playoff hunt, while the Detroit Lions were eliminated. But the officiating late in the Seahawks-Rams game was under scrutiny. The NFC playoff picture was the focal point of the latter portion of the Sunday slate of Week 18 games. The Seattle Seahawks had the chance to help get closer to clinching the No. 7 seed if they were to defeat the Los Angeles Rams and if the Green Bay Packers were to lose to the Detroit Lions. Speaking of the Lions, they needed the Seahawks to lose to the Rams to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

3 Cleveland Browns who won't be back in 2023 and why

Given the preseason aspirations, it wasn't necessarily a down season from the Cleveland Browns perspective. Still, there will be plenty of turnover. It was an up-and-down season for the Browns, one which ended with a loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Kevin Stefanski spoke to his team's fight postgame, but would not commit to any changes to the coaching staff — though some will certainly come in time.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Buccaneers playoff schedule 2023: Game days, start times, opponents [UPDATED]

Here's the Tampa Bay Buccaneers updated look at their playoff schedule and opponents. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading back to the playoffs, perhaps their last with Tom Brady at the helm. The season didn't go exactly to plan, perhaps due to Brady's private life, perhaps it just wasn't clicking. Whatever the reason, the Bucs made it to the playoffs, and here's what they have ahead.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

JJ Watt pens emotional good-bye following final NFL game

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt said goodbye to the NFL on Twitter after playing his final game on Sunday. On Dec. 27, former Houston Texans and current Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt announced that he was retiring from the NFL at the end of the 2022 regular-season. The news came as a shock to fans around the league, as he was still playing at a high level late this season.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital

The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We've come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Robert Kraft, Patriots fans have no idea what pain is

Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots have no idea how unforgiving the NFL can be. So much for Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots having a happy ending this January…. After being the Evil Empire for the better part of two decades, the Patriots cannot come with it...
WASHINGTON STATE
FanSided

Texans refuse to clean house, blame Lovie Smith for Nick Caserio's mess

The Texans fired Lovie Smith while making it clear that GM Nick Caserio, who has hired two head coaches who didn't make it a year, isn't going anywhere. The way the Houston Texans are running their franchise, they don't deserve the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. So it's fitting that the head coach they decided to make a scapegoat on Sunday night made sure they didn't get it.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

