Read full article on original website
Related
Avon antique shop makes way for future development
AVON, Ohio -- A Colonial Revival-style home, built in 1910 at 36290 Detroit Road, is scheduled for demolition, making way for two modern buildings that will house a bank and a medical office. Most local people will remember the site as Countryside Antiques, an historical place in its own right,...
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Ohio
A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new grocery store location in Ohio later this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the rapidly-expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Ohio supermarket location in Oberlin, according to the company's website. They also have some great giveaways planned for the event.
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & Artisans
Heaventree Promotions, LLC (DBA Cottage Hill Farm Market) is a local small urban farm in Brunswick Hills, family-owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. Scheiderer along with their young daughter. Cottage Hill leases space to local food artisans and crafters at their small indoor farm market registered by the Ohio Dept of Agriculture. "We've been blessed and are thankful to be able to help others in their endeavors," the owners said. Cottage Hill Farm Market is open every Saturday afternoon from 2-4pm during the winter but plans expanded hours April thru September. "We're proud to offer a local space where vendors can showcase their crafts and the community can shop local without crowds or traversing large stores. The response from local vendors and customers has been truly terrific."
If the shoe fits: Cipok Shoe Co. in Chagrin Falls is owned by a familiar face
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Martha Vucsko, who has owned La Look Skincare & Makeup Boutique in downtown Chagrin Falls for over 25 years, has stepped out into a new venture -- the Cipok Shoe Co. “I have always had a love for shoes. There isn’t a day that goes by...
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in Akron
When you want a good breakfast in town, most people mention Fred's Diner or Molly Browns. But those are just two of the many options you have in town. There are so many more. Here are three great places you need to try for breakfast.
Numerous Luxury Cars Stolen From Another Ohio Dealership
A string of car thefts plaguing Northeast Ohio continues unabated after three MY2023 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Akron on Thursday. WKYC Channel 3 reports that the vehicles were stolen overnight. According to police, two of the stolen cars were found on Cleveland's east side on Thursday. This...
‘Antiques Roadshow’ coming to Akron to look at your stuff
A beloved reality TV show is coming to Northeast Ohio this summer in search of hidden treasures.
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys 3-acre site near Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse once earmarked for 54-story tower
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three acres of downtown Cleveland that mostly consists of parking, but once had plans for a 54-story tower, may get new life after being sold from one real estate developer to another. Bedrock, the real-estate arm of Dan Gilbert’s Rock companies, announced Friday that it bought...
whbc.com
Canton Council Approves DORA for HOF Village Area
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council Monday night approved a second Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area or DORA in the Hall of Fame Village area. The Repository says the Ohio Division of Liquor Control must now review the DORA plan before it can become a reality.
ocj.com
Farmland preservation event in Navarre
On Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m., the Village of Navarre is hosting a public talk, “Preserving Our Farms.” Farmers, rural landowners, and local citizens are invited to learn more about preserving our rural landscape for future generations. Andy McDowell from the Western Reserve Land Conservancy will give a presentation on program areas of interest: donated and purchased conservation easements, related tax benefits and land acquisitions. We will also hear from a representative of the Wilderness Center, who will join us to talk about the role their organization plays in local land preservation. The event will take place at Navarre Village Hall (21 Canal St W, Navarre, OH 44662).
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this cafe located in Kent.
WFMJ.com
Local attorney offers advice for Ohioans who win Mega Millions jackpot
The Mega Millions jackpot has once again reached over $1 billion currently sitting at $1.1 billion as of January 10. But what should you do if you win big? A local attorney has some advice. 21 News spoke with local attorney, Jamie Dietz from Friedman & Rummell Co. LPA in...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron-Canton Airport advises booking spring travel ASAP
AKRON, Ohio — Travel experts say January is the prime time to make "spring break" plans and start searching for the best airfare deals. Spectrum News spoke with Ren Camacho, president and CEO of the Akron-Canton Airport. Besides highlighting the airport's international flight options through American Airlines and United,...
WFMJ.com
Sources: Valley in-home healthcare business closes, leaving clients, employees scrambling
A longtime Valley business that provided health care and assistance for patients in their home has closed, according to multiple sources. mvi HomeCare of Youngstown and Salem closure caught employees and the patients - who received treatment from the senior home care business - scrambling without advance notice of the disruption of services.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
Massillon chef launches pop-up chef’s table with first event on Valentine’s Day
MASSILLON, Ohio -- Chef Bri Welk of Fire and Fig | Private Events in Massillon is starting a pop-up culinary venture, The Chef’s Table. She’s planning to take fine dining events to unique venues in communities with limited brick-and-mortar fine dining. She’s starting small with an intimate Valentine’s Day gathering, on Feb. 14, at The Barrel Room on Canal in Canal Fulton. There she’s hosting six couples for a five-course dinner with wine pairings. Reservations are open.
Gervasi Vineyard sets ice cream, Bourbon pairing events
CANTON, Ohio – Gervasi Vineyard has a couple of food-drink pairing events on two Sundays in March. Gervasi Spirits will be paired with frozen desserts from Pav’s Creamery on March 5. Menu. • BLU Liquor with watermelon sorbet. • Wine Barrel Bourbon with double dark chocolate cake gelato.
A multi-million dollar investment in the Ohio Valley could bring in billions of dollars
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) A multi-million dollar investment could lead to billions at the Weirton Frontier Crossings. Many are calling Form Energy’s announcement a catalyst for much more business in the Northern Panhandle. After a search of 500 sites in 16 states, Form Energy ultimately decided to set up shop in Weirton. With the West Virginia […]
Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around Akron
Want some fine dining in and near Akron? Look no further! Here are the three of the best restaurants to enjoy in the area. Sérénité Restaurant was established in 2018 and is steeped in tradition and care for the community. Restaurateur Brandon E. Chrostowski offers a unique experience with seasonal, classic French cuisine in the midst of Medina's Historic District.
WFMJ.com
Warren Police find emaciated dogs abandoned in trash ridden apartment
Police and humane agents in Trumbull County are investigating possible case of animal cruelty after finding two dogs abandoned in a Warren apartment scatted with trash. A crew called by the landlord to clean up a rental property on the 900 block of Garden Street NW Sunday called police when he found two dogs that appeared to be emaciated and had no food or water.
Comments / 0