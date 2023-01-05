ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleveland.com

Avon antique shop makes way for future development

AVON, Ohio -- A Colonial Revival-style home, built in 1910 at 36290 Detroit Road, is scheduled for demolition, making way for two modern buildings that will house a bank and a medical office. Most local people will remember the site as Countryside Antiques, an historical place in its own right,...
AVON, OH
Kristen Walters

Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Ohio

A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new grocery store location in Ohio later this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the rapidly-expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Ohio supermarket location in Oberlin, according to the company's website. They also have some great giveaways planned for the event.
OBERLIN, OH
Cottage Hill Farm Market LLC

Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & Artisans

Heaventree Promotions, LLC (DBA Cottage Hill Farm Market) is a local small urban farm in Brunswick Hills, family-owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. Scheiderer along with their young daughter. Cottage Hill leases space to local food artisans and crafters at their small indoor farm market registered by the Ohio Dept of Agriculture. "We've been blessed and are thankful to be able to help others in their endeavors," the owners said. Cottage Hill Farm Market is open every Saturday afternoon from 2-4pm during the winter but plans expanded hours April thru September. "We're proud to offer a local space where vendors can showcase their crafts and the community can shop local without crowds or traversing large stores. The response from local vendors and customers has been truly terrific."
BRUNSWICK, OH
CarBuzz.com

Numerous Luxury Cars Stolen From Another Ohio Dealership

A string of car thefts plaguing Northeast Ohio continues unabated after three MY2023 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Akron on Thursday. WKYC Channel 3 reports that the vehicles were stolen overnight. According to police, two of the stolen cars were found on Cleveland's east side on Thursday. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Canton Council Approves DORA for HOF Village Area

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council Monday night approved a second Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area or DORA in the Hall of Fame Village area. The Repository says the Ohio Division of Liquor Control must now review the DORA plan before it can become a reality.
CANTON, OH
ocj.com

Farmland preservation event in Navarre

On Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m., the Village of Navarre is hosting a public talk, “Preserving Our Farms.” Farmers, rural landowners, and local citizens are invited to learn more about preserving our rural landscape for future generations. Andy McDowell from the Western Reserve Land Conservancy will give a presentation on program areas of interest: donated and purchased conservation easements, related tax benefits and land acquisitions. We will also hear from a representative of the Wilderness Center, who will join us to talk about the role their organization plays in local land preservation. The event will take place at Navarre Village Hall (21 Canal St W, Navarre, OH 44662).
NAVARRE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron-Canton Airport advises booking spring travel ASAP

AKRON, Ohio — Travel experts say January is the prime time to make "spring break" plans and start searching for the best airfare deals. Spectrum News spoke with Ren Camacho, president and CEO of the Akron-Canton Airport. Besides highlighting the airport's international flight options through American Airlines and United,...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Massillon chef launches pop-up chef’s table with first event on Valentine’s Day

MASSILLON, Ohio -- Chef Bri Welk of Fire and Fig | Private Events in Massillon is starting a pop-up culinary venture, The Chef’s Table. She’s planning to take fine dining events to unique venues in communities with limited brick-and-mortar fine dining. She’s starting small with an intimate Valentine’s Day gathering, on Feb. 14, at The Barrel Room on Canal in Canal Fulton. There she’s hosting six couples for a five-course dinner with wine pairings. Reservations are open.
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Gervasi Vineyard sets ice cream, Bourbon pairing events

CANTON, Ohio – Gervasi Vineyard has a couple of food-drink pairing events on two Sundays in March. Gervasi Spirits will be paired with frozen desserts from Pav’s Creamery on March 5. Menu. • BLU Liquor with watermelon sorbet. • Wine Barrel Bourbon with double dark chocolate cake gelato.
CANTON, OH
Jake Wells

Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around Akron

Want some fine dining in and near Akron? Look no further! Here are the three of the best restaurants to enjoy in the area. Sérénité Restaurant was established in 2018 and is steeped in tradition and care for the community. Restaurateur Brandon E. Chrostowski offers a unique experience with seasonal, classic French cuisine in the midst of Medina's Historic District.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren Police find emaciated dogs abandoned in trash ridden apartment

Police and humane agents in Trumbull County are investigating possible case of animal cruelty after finding two dogs abandoned in a Warren apartment scatted with trash. A crew called by the landlord to clean up a rental property on the 900 block of Garden Street NW Sunday called police when he found two dogs that appeared to be emaciated and had no food or water.
WARREN, OH

