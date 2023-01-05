Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
History, Fashion, Culture and The Black TurtleneckBrooklyn MuseAsbury Park, NJ
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Man Killed, Another in Critical Following Double Shooting in Philly Bar
A man was killed and another is fighting for his life following a double shooting inside a bar in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting occurred inside Quinn’s II, a bar along the 5100 block of Frankford Avenue, at 9:51 p.m. A 21-year-old man was shot twice...
Bayville man charged for armed robbery at Jackson TD Bank
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Jackson Township arrested a man who robbed the TD Bank on North Countyline Road on Monday. According to the Jackson Police Department, Jeremy Long, 32, of Bayville was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene. At around 4 pm on Monday, officers arrived at the bank after it was reportedly robbed by a suspect who brandished a knife and demanded money from a bank teller. Jackson Police Officer Andrew Brodzinski and Michael Basso each observed the suspect fleeing the scene and set up a perimeter. The suspect continued evading police through Sixty Acre Reserve and The post Bayville man charged for armed robbery at Jackson TD Bank appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Man killed, woman injured in Highbridge stabbing; suspect in custody
The NYPD says 65-year-old Jose Ortiz was taken into custody at the scene.
Man Dead In Double Camden Shooting
A 31-year-old South Jersey man was killed and a 20-year-old injured in a shooting on Saturday, Jan. 7, authorities said.Eric Cecilia, of Leesburg, and the other victim were shot on the 3200 block of Saunders Avenue in Camden around 8:45 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camd…
Gunmen shoot two outside Queens club, then critically injure pedestrian as they speed off in BMW
A pair of gunmen are on the loose after shooting and wounding two men outside a Queens nightclub early Sunday — and then striking a passerby with their BMW, critically injuring him, as they fled, cops said. The shooters opened fire on two men outside the Impulse Lounge at Liberty Ave. and 129th St. in South Richmond Hill about 3:50 a.m., police said. One victim, 28, was shot in the back, while ...
Woman Stabbed Multiple Times, Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Ocean County, NJ
A 35-year-old man in Ocean County is facing an attempted murder charge after a woman was stabbed multiple times Thursday evening. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer's office says the scene unfolded around 5:30 when an officer with the Brick Township Police Department was conducting a routine check of an area off of Cherry Quay Road when a vehicle with two flat tires was spotted in a parking lot.
Footage Released Of Suspect Vehicle In Crash That Killed 21-Year-Old West Chester U Student
A newly released video shows the car that fatally struck a college student in northeast Philadelphia before fleeing the scene, authorities claim. Octavia Aaron, a 21-year-old attending West Chester University, was crossing Robbins Avenue and Ditman Streets at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 9 when she was hit and killed by an eastbound vehicle, Philly police said.
shorebeat.com
Brick Police Charge Man With Attempted Murder in Cherry Quay Stabbing; Victim ‘Critical’
Brick Township police, along with county prosecutors, announced Friday afternoon that a local man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder – alongside other offenses – in the stabbing of a woman near the entrance to a bike path along Cherry Quay Road Thursday. Harry Bray, Jr.,...
Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail
A 35-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge and multiple other offenses in connection with a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio announced in a joint press release.
1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say
One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
Man dies after being chased by police on N.J. highway, investigators say
A man died Thursday afternoon shortly after being chased by Newark police officers along a city highway, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. The officers were chasing the man, who was not identified, on foot in connection with an unspecified criminal investigation, the office said. During the pursuit the man collapsed on an embankment along the west side of Route 280 near mile marker 12.8.
Man collapses, dies while being chased by NJ police, AG investigating
A man died while police chased him on foot through Newark on Thursday, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. Officers were pursuing a man they suspected of an unspecified crime.
WGRZ TV
Two men shot on Kensington Avenue Thursday
A 37-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, inside a home on the 900 block of Kensington Avenue. A 31-year-man is listed in stable condition.
Armed Teen Arrested After Police Chase in Atlantic City, NJ
A 19-year-old man from Atlantic City is facing a list of charges following a police foot chase Thursday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department reports their detectives were conducting an investigation in the area of New York and Mediterranean Avenues after they received information about a man with a gun.
southjerseyobserver.com
Two Teens Reported Missing From Camden; Please Contact Camden County Police With Any Information
The Camden County Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have been reported to be missing from Camden. Jeremiah Jones has been reported missing from the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue. He is ddescribed as a black male, 5’11”, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black, dreadlocked hair.
Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police
A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say. Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.
Thieves steal $300k by distracting armored truck guard outside NYC bank
NEW YORK — A trio of thieves stole $300,000 from an armored truck in a bold Brooklyn heist, grabbing a sack of cash while they distracted a Brink’s guard by asking for directions, police said Sunday. The trio struck when an armored truck pulled up to a Chase...
YAHOO!
Trenton man gets life term for murder during Willingboro robbery
MOUNT HOLLY – A Trenton man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a Willingboro woman during a holdup. Devon Woods, 28, will have no possibility of parole, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. Woods was found guilty in October of murder, robbery and other...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING UPDATE: Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder in Connection With Brick Stabbing
The man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times yesterday evening in Brick, has been apprehended and charged with attempted murder. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio announced that Harry Bray, Jr., 35, of Manchester, was charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, in connection with an incident that occurred during the evening hours of January 5, resulting in serious bodily injuries to a female victim.
Police in Montgomery County search for missing mother after she failed to pick up son from bus stop
Jennifer Brown was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0