ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Bayville man charged for armed robbery at Jackson TD Bank

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Jackson Township arrested a man who robbed the TD Bank on North Countyline Road on Monday. According to the Jackson Police Department, Jeremy Long, 32, of Bayville was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene. At around 4 pm on Monday, officers arrived at the bank after it was reportedly robbed by a suspect who brandished a knife and demanded money from a bank teller. Jackson Police Officer Andrew Brodzinski and Michael Basso each observed the suspect fleeing the scene and set up a perimeter. The suspect continued evading police through Sixty Acre Reserve and The post Bayville man charged for armed robbery at Jackson TD Bank appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Dead In Double Camden Shooting

A 31-year-old South Jersey man was killed and a 20-year-old injured in a shooting on Saturday, Jan. 7, authorities said.Eric Cecilia, of Leesburg, and the other victim were shot on the 3200 block of Saunders Avenue in Camden around 8:45 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camd…
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily News

Gunmen shoot two outside Queens club, then critically injure pedestrian as they speed off in BMW

A pair of gunmen are on the loose after shooting and wounding two men outside a Queens nightclub early Sunday — and then striking a passerby with their BMW, critically injuring him, as they fled, cops said. The shooters opened fire on two men outside the Impulse Lounge at Liberty Ave. and 129th St. in South Richmond Hill about 3:50 a.m., police said. One victim, 28, was shot in the back, while ...
QUEENS, NY
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Woman Stabbed Multiple Times, Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Ocean County, NJ

A 35-year-old man in Ocean County is facing an attempted murder charge after a woman was stabbed multiple times Thursday evening. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer's office says the scene unfolded around 5:30 when an officer with the Brick Township Police Department was conducting a routine check of an area off of Cherry Quay Road when a vehicle with two flat tires was spotted in a parking lot.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say

One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

Man dies after being chased by police on N.J. highway, investigators say

A man died Thursday afternoon shortly after being chased by Newark police officers along a city highway, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. The officers were chasing the man, who was not identified, on foot in connection with an unspecified criminal investigation, the office said. During the pursuit the man collapsed on an embankment along the west side of Route 280 near mile marker 12.8.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police

A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say. Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YAHOO!

Trenton man gets life term for murder during Willingboro robbery

MOUNT HOLLY – A Trenton man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a Willingboro woman during a holdup. Devon Woods, 28, will have no possibility of parole, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. Woods was found guilty in October of murder, robbery and other...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING UPDATE: Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder in Connection With Brick Stabbing

The man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times yesterday evening in Brick, has been apprehended and charged with attempted murder. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio announced that Harry Bray, Jr., 35, of Manchester, was charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, in connection with an incident that occurred during the evening hours of January 5, resulting in serious bodily injuries to a female victim.
BRICK, NJ
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy