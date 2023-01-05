ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Royal Palm Beach man wins $2 million Powerball prize

By Aja Dorsainvil
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
A 59-year-old Palm Beach County man recently claimed a big prize playing Powerball.

Officials said Clairmond Francois claimed the $2 million jackpot from the Florida Powerball drawing held on Oct. 1.

Francois purchased his jackpot-winning ticket at a Winn-Dixie grocery store located at 7915 South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach.

Lottery officials said the retailer will receive a bonus commission of $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday at 10:59 p.m. with an estimated $325 million jackpot.

