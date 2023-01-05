Read full article on original website
27 First News
Deborah McCoy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah McCoy, 71, of 2249 Wick Street SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:37 p.m. at Austintown Healthcare Center. She was born March 18, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John Howard and Ola Jordan McCoy. Deborah was employed...
27 First News
Dr. Marc S. Ucchino, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Marc S. Ucchino, 69, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, January 6, 2023. Marc was born February 17, 1953, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the son of Dominic M. and Philomena “Mamie” Wallace Ucchino. He grew up in Middlefield, where...
27 First News
Ami Lynn Maldonado, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ami Lynn Maldonado, 38, of Campbell, passed away in a house fire on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Ami was born October 24, 1984, in Youngstown, the daughter of James Anthony, Sr. and Catherine (Fox) Maldonado and was a lifelong area resident. Ami attended Campbell Memorial...
27 First News
Mark E. Renn, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark E. Renn, 63, of Warren passed away on Sunday morning, January 1, 2023, at Winsdor House of Champion. Mark was born on January 18, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Paul and Helen (Mamayek) Renn and was a lifelong area resident. At the...
27 First News
Michelle “Mikey” Ann Hollinger, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Michelle Ann Hollinger, 61, of Campbell Ohio, transitioned to her eternal home on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Mercy Health St Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown. Ms Hollinger was born July 8, 1961, in Youngstown, the eldest daughter of Thomas and Ethel McMullen Hollinger. She was...
27 First News
Izola “Zoe” L. Oesch, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rogers – Izola “Zoe” L. Oesch, age 96, of Rogers, died on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Community Care Center, Alliance. She was born on September 9, 1926, in Negley, daughter of the late William and Alice Cooley Dyke. Zoe was a...
27 First News
Joan Schell Brennan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Schell Brennan passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the age of 88. Joan was born January 2, 1935 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to the late Homer and Dorothy Weisen Schell. After graduating from Sharon High School in 1952, she continued her studies at Carnegie...
27 First News
Anthony S. Yukech, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony S. Yukech, 92, died peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Anthony was born November 25, 1930, in Youngstown, the son of Charles and Eva Frank Yukech. After the death of his mother as a teen, he moved...
27 First News
Lisa Collins, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Collins, 61, of Warren, Ohio passed on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was born on August 25, 1961 in Ravenna, Ohio. Lisa worked at KFC, but was a long-time vocalist, who operated a DJ and Karaoke service with partner Tina, known as Movin’ On Up for several years. Her love for music brought joy to hundreds of friends and acquaintances, whom she dearly loved. She loved her dear friends, Teresa, Robin, Judy, and Candy, for decades. Lisa loved her three cats, Striper, Tramp and Frankie.
27 First News
Donna Ann (Fabian) Stas, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, January 5, 2023, Donna Ann Stas, age 73, of Austintown, passed away at home with her family by her side. She was born on November 15, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Joseph Anthony and Wilda Mae (Payne) Fabian. Donna attended East High School.
27 First News
Richard Harold “Dick” Eddy, Washingtonville, Ohio
WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief stay at Heritage Manor Nursing, Richard Harold “Dick” Eddy, of Washingtonville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on the morning of Monday, December 26, 2022. Dick was born on the 27th of October, 1927, to Harold Sidney...
27 First News
William “Mickey” McGuire, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Mickey” McGuire, 91, died January 5, 2023 at his home. William was born on December 15, 1931, in Youngstown, to William D. and Martha (Cartwright) McGuire. He was a 1950 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. He enlisted in the US Navy...
27 First News
Margie E. Coller, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margie E. Coller, 67, died Sunday evening, January 1, 2023 at her home. She was born September 23, 1955 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Herbert and Goldie Sparks McGinnis. Margie, a 1973 graduate of Brookfield High School was a nurse’s aide. She enjoyed...
27 First News
Fredrick Arthur Friedrich, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fredrick Arthur Friedrich went Home to be with the Lord at age 100.9 on January 2, 2023. Born on March 22, 1922 to Nettie Marie Springer Friedrich and Frederick George Friedrich in. Youngstown, Ohio, he was raised in the Briar Hill neighborhood and graduated from...
27 First News
Mary N. Penwell Lyda, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary N. Penwell Lyda passed away peacefully at her residence Monday, January 2, 2023. Mary was born November 21, 1947, in New Castle Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Harold “Gus” and Ceclia Norene Taafe Penwell. She was a 1966 graduate of Mohawk...
27 First News
Linda Marie Loth, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Loth passed away at her residence on Friday December 23, 2022. She was born October 13, 1961, in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania. daughter of the late Joseph L. and Lillian Smulick Nagy, who later made their home in Austintown. Linda received her GED and...
27 First News
John S. Robertson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On the evening of January 2, 2023, John S. Robertson passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 93. On January 17, 1929, George A. and Evelyn Shidler Robertson welcomed their third child, John Shidler Robertson. The family moved to Warren, Ohio when John was a young boy.
27 First News
Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, 47, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Tracy was born October 15, 1975, in Youngstown, the daughter of John Ratliff and Bernice Bieganowski. She was a 1994 graduate of Canfield High School and a lifelong area resident. She worked as a florist...
27 First News
Louis F. Gasser, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis F. Gasser, 57, died Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born June 5, 1965 in Youngstown, a son of E. George and Janet “Janie” Faiver Gasser and was a lifelong area resident. Mr. Gasser, a 1983 graduate...
27 First News
Patricia Ann Armes, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, January 2, 2023, Patricia Ann Armes, age 76, of Youngstown, died peacefully at her granddaughters home. She was born in Steubenville on June 17, 1946, to James Edgar and Goldie Irene (Pasco) Neer. Patricia is survived by her children, Brenda Schell of Boardman,...
