Read full article on original website
Related
Grundy County Herald
Tracy City Christmas Coloring Contest
As part of the Town of Tracy City’s Christmas Celebration held in December, children were invited to participate in several events, one of which was a Christmas Coloring Contest held at the Heritage Center. Winners received a cash prize for their efforts. Pictured is Brynlee Winton, who won for the 4-year-old age group. Bryleigh Dyer won the 10–12-year-old age group.
Grundy County Herald
Patriotic Ornaments
Members of the Kirby-Smith Chapter 327 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy assembled patriotic Christmas ornaments for local veterans in November. Following the chapter’s monthly meeting, five members assembled 48 ornaments. Ornaments were presented to eight resident veterans at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma in December. In addition, ornaments were presented to veterans by the Elk River Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Pelham at the Grundy County 9th annual Veterans Day luncheon. The event was held at the Coalmont Community Center.
brianhornback.com
Knox Schools and the Scott Brothers Farragut Property is Back on School Board Agenda
On Monday January 9 the Knox County School Board will meet in work session to prepare for the Thursday January 12 Knox County School Board Meeting. The Scott Brothers (Tim and Todd) property in Farragut is back on the agenda. Find the amendment here. A sweetheart deal that was (in my humble opinion) squeaked (with little to no due diligence) by the prior School Board and County Commission. It is more property than needed for an elementary school. The contract provides a frontage road paid for by Knox County for the Scott Brothers other 200 plus acres.
smithcountyinsider.com
University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
City of Waterfalls - Cookeville Tennessee
Looking for a great place to stay in Tennessee?! Look no further! Cookeville TN is a unique town just over an hour from Nashville and around 1.5 hours from Knoxville and Chattanooga. But what's extra special about it?! Waterfalls! Don't let the shiny lights of the big cities pull you away from the serenity you can find a little farther out. Here are 5 fantastic waterfalls you can adventure to when you stay or visit Cookeville that will give you all the peace and adventure you'll need on your next vacation!
WTVCFOX
Third-party security 'not authorized' at Brainerd High School, Hamilton Co. Schools says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A third-party security guard who a family says punched a teenager at Brainerd High School Thursday morning was "not authorized" to be there, Hamilton County Schools said Friday. Instead, it appears Brainerd High School hired the guard on its own, without knowledge of Hamilton County Schools....
2 bald eagles spotted in Alcoa Saturday morning
Alcoa residents watching the sky may catch a glimpse of some special, flying visitors in the area.
Grundy County Herald
Grundy County Sports 2022 Year in Review
The 2022 sports season was historic for Grundy County. Among many wins, playoff berths and big plays, two golfers qualified for the same state tournament for the first time in school history, seven were inducted into the GCHS Sports Hall of Fame, and four signed to play sports in college.
1-9 Olin Chlorine Under Investigation
The Jeffrey Miller law firm in Tennessee has partnered with Joey James Law in North Alabama to investigate mercury contaminations and - or exposures at the Olin Chemical plant in Charleston, TN.
wvlt.tv
Rescue center gives update on only surviving puppy thrown off bridge
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The only surviving puppy of a “severe animal cruelty” case in Morgan County is making progress, according to MoCo Mutts Rescue Center. Around Christmas day, investigators said six puppies stuffed in a red tote were thrown off a bridge on Burreville Road in Sunbright and left in a river, where all but one died.
wvlt.tv
Loud boom rattles North Knox homes
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homes across the Powell and Halls communities of Knox County were rattled just before four Monday afternoon by a large boom. The WVLT Newsroom was bombarded with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking answers to what the loud noise was. ”It shook the whole house,...
wvlt.tv
Oak Ridge trading card store looking for answers after break-in
Alzheimer’s Tennessee offers assistance as US health officials approve new drug. The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and brain skills by targeting the disease’s underlying biology. Updated: 6 hours ago. He was wanted for a failure to appear...
Cumberland Co. family remembers six people who died in house fire
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cumberland County Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire the morning of Dec. 26. They said when crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Later, they said four adults and two children died in the fire. Family members identified...
Narcity
You Can Explore A Scary Abandoned Prison In Tennessee & Many Infamous Inmates Where Held There
If you love all things paranormal and enjoy activities that will keep you on your toes, Tennessee might be the perfect destination for you. The state is rich in history, and one incredible way to learn about it is by experiencing historically known locations for yourself. Visiting a famous abandoned prison could be the perfect way to start exploring the Volunteer State.
bbbtv12.com
Manhunt On-Going in Roane County
An intense Manhunt has been going on in Roane County since around 6:00 p.m. last night, according to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was attempting to pull over a vehicle when the car stopped on the westbound side of I-40 near the Midtown exit, the driver then fled the vehicle and has not been seen since. The search area has been through the Swan Pond Community over to Pine Ridge Road and into the east side of the city limits of Harman. The person was identified as Richard Wright a white male from Cordova Tennessee, according to Chief Deputy Hawn, and has several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. If you see anybody suspicious walking that may look a little flustered and acting suspicious, please contact 911 immediately. We will update when and if more information is given and the person of interest is arrested. The search is on-going at this hour.
WATE
Deputy Injured in Crash
A Patrol Deputy was injured in Scott County after a vehicle crossed in front of the officer at an intersection as the officer was on the way to an emergency call. A Patrol Deputy was injured in Scott County after a vehicle crossed in front of the officer at an intersection as the officer was on the way to an emergency call.
indherald.com
Officer, civilian injured in Oneida collision
ONEIDA | Two people were injured in an accident here Friday evening that involved a Scott County Sheriff’s Department deputy responding to a call and a private vehicle. None of the injuries were said to be life-threatening, but one of the occupants of the private vehicle — retired educator and coach Ted Williams — was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
East Tennessee woman stuck in limbo after thief drains bank account
A disabled East Tennessee woman is despondent this new year after her banking account was hacked. The woman said the account has money deposited from her disability and social security checks.
Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022
The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
Tennessee man told deputies he threw puppies off bridge because shelters ‘could not take them’
A man admitted to throwing six puppies over the Bone Camp Bridge into a frozen lake in Sunbright last week.
Comments / 0