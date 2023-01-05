ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Damar Hamlin 'neurologically intact,' responsive

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

Damar Hamlin is "neurologically intact" and showed positive signs of recovery in the past 12 hours.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest on the field in Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday opened his eyes and squeezed the hands of family members, Hamlin's uncle told reporters Thursday morning.

"Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the team said Thursday morning in a statement. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.

"We are grateful for the love and support we have received."

Hamlin remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the hospital, where the second-year player was transported Monday night after being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati. There have been concerns he could have sustained a traumatic brain injury because of a lack of oxygen.

Bills teammate, Kaiir Elam, tweeted that Hamlin is awake.

"Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement," Elam wrote. "Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!"

--Field Level Media

Reports: Breathing tube out, Damar Hamlin talks to Bills' teammates

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is talking to teammates after having his breathing tube removed. According to multiple reports Friday morning, Hamlin, 24, is breathing on his own for the first time since going into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game in Cincinnati. NFL Network reported Hamlin addressed the entire team Friday via FaceTime. Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday that Hamlin had made "substantial" progress...
Report: Bills paying Damar Hamlin full salary on IR

The Buffalo Bills will pay safety Damar Hamlin's full salary while he is on injured reserve, NFL Network said Sunday. Hamlin, 24, is finishing the second season of his four-year, $3.64 million rookie contract. The contract includes a standard split that pays him at a lower rate if he lands on IR, which he did on Friday. ...
Damar Hamlin reacts to Bills scoring on opening kickoff

Safety Damar Hamlin roared his approval after Buffalo Bills teammate Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The play was the first for Buffalo since Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin tweeted a photo of himself preparing for "GAMETIME!!!" while watching the game from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. ...
Ex-NFL RB Peyton Hillis hospitalized after saving kids in ocean

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis remained hospitalized Friday after helping to save two children from drowning at a Pensacola, Fla., beach. Marvin Caston, who played football at Arkansas and is well-connected to the football program, confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Hillis went into ocean waters on Wednesday to save one of his children and another family member from drowning. "One of Peyton's children and the child of one...
Report: Sean McVay mulls future as Rams coach

Less than a year after becoming the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams front man Sean McVay is going to take time after the season to contemplate his future, ESPN reported Saturday. McVay's future with the team is in "limbo," per the report. The Rams are 5-11 heading into their regular-season finale against Seattle on Sunday after a campaign marred by injuries. That, along with getting...
Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after one season

The Houston Texans fired Lovie Smith following the team's season finale on Sunday, his tenure as head coach lasting one year with a 3-13-1 record. Smith went out with a win, as the Texans rallied to beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 on a Hail Mary touchdown for a season-high point total. The win, however, cost the Texans the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, as they slid to...
