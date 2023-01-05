Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ukraine war: What does facial recognition software make of Putin’s backdrop crowd?
Social media is awash with claims, repeated on news websites, that Russian President Vladimir Putin surrounded himself with actors for his New Year's address and at previous events. But what's the evidence?. We used facial recognition software to check some of these allegations. The Russian president has a track record...
BBC
Ukraine denies Russian claim it killed 600 soldiers
Ukraine has labelled as "propaganda" a Russian claim that it killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers in an attack. Moscow claimed, without providing any evidence, that a "mass missile strike" in the eastern city of Kramatorsk had killed more than 600 Ukrainian forces. It said it was in retaliation for a...
Italy's Ukraine arms supply decision delayed until February - paper
MILAN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Italy will not take a decision on the supply of new arms to Ukraine until February due to political tensions, cost considerations and military shortages, newspaper la Repubblica reported on Monday.
400+ Arrested After Bolsonaro Stans Storm Brazilian Congress
More than 400 people were arrested in Brazil after thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings, according to a local governor. Rioters swarmed into the country’s congress, supreme court, and presidential palace to protest Bolsonaro’s loss to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in what the right-wing demonstrators baselessly claim was a stolen election. “I come to inform you that more than 400 people have already been arrested and will pay for the crimes committed,” Ibaneis Rocha, the governor of Brazil’s capital district, tweeted on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Lula condemned the “barbarism” on display from “fascists” in the capital, Brasilia. “Whoever did this will be found and punished,” Lula tweeted. “Democracy guarantees the right to free expression, but it also requires people to respect institutions. There is no precedent in the history of the country [for] what they did today. For that they must be punished.”Read it at NBC News
BBC
Kevin McCarthy hopes for deal as US House Speaker fight hits day four
Members of the US House of Representatives will try for a fourth day to elect a Speaker on Friday in an attempt to end a political impasse. The frontrunner, Republican Kevin McCarthy, has so far failed to reach the 218 votes required for election. And there is still no clear...
BBC
South Sudan: Journalists held over film of president appearing to wet himself
Six journalists in South Sudan have been arrested over the circulation of footage appearing to show President Salva Kiir wetting himself, media rights groups say. In December, a video shared on social media appeared to show Mr Kiir urinating on himself as the national anthem played at a function. Six...
UK government meeting unions in bid to end wave of strikes
LONDON (AP) — U.K. government ministers are meeting trade union leaders on Monday in a bid to end a wave of strikes that has hobbled the rail network and strained the overburdened health system. Health Secretary Steve Barclay is holding talks with health care unions, while other ministers are...
BBC
Jerusalem Christian cemetery attack: Two teenagers arrested
Two teenagers have been arrested by Israeli police investigating an attack on a Christian cemetery in Jerusalem. Police said the pair were aged 14 and 18 and came from central Israel. They said gravestones at the historic Protestant Mount Zion Cemetery had suffered extensive damage from an "act of intentional...
Kremlin: confident that defence ministry report on Kramatorsk strike is correct
Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that it was confident its defence ministry was correct when it said that 600 Ukrainian servicemen had been "destroyed" in an attack on the city of Kramatorsk, despite reporting which showed the attack missed its target.
Officials say a grounded ship has been refloated in Egypt's Suez Canal
Officials said a cargo ship carrying corn that went aground early Monday in the Suez Canal was refloated and traffic was restored, avoiding a scene from 2021 that blocked traffic for six days.
BBC
Iran protests: Two men hanged over killing of militiaman
Two men have been hanged in Iran for killing a member of the security forces during nationwide protests against the government last year. Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini had appealed against their sentences, saying they had been tortured into making false confessions. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said...
BBC
Ana Montes: Top spy freed in US after more than 20 years
Ana Montes - among the best-known Cold War spies caught by the US - has been released from prison after more than 20 years in custody. The 65-year-old spent almost two decades spying for Cuba while employed as an analyst at the Defence Intelligence Agency. After her arrest in 2001,...
BBC
Lützerath: German coal mine stand off amid Ukraine war energy crunch
From her tiny wooden treehouse, which sways precariously in the winter wind, a young woman watches an enormous mechanical digger tear into the earth below, its jaws edging ever closer to the village which she's determined to save. Lützerath, in western Germany, is on the verge - literally - of...
BBC
China suspends social media accounts of Covid policy critics
China has taken down more than 1,000 social media accounts - some with millions of followers - that criticised the government's Covid policies. Social media platform Weibo said it had suspended or banned accounts for what it described as personal attacks against Chinese Covid specialists. Weibo did not specify which...
BBC
Harry has turned against military, says ex-commander
A retired commanding officer has accused Prince Harry of "turning against" his military family after "having trashed his birth family". In his memoir, the Duke of Sussex describes killing 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan as "chess pieces taken off the board". Ex-colonel Tim Collins said that was "not how you...
Comments / 0