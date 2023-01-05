ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Ukraine war: What does facial recognition software make of Putin’s backdrop crowd?

Social media is awash with claims, repeated on news websites, that Russian President Vladimir Putin surrounded himself with actors for his New Year's address and at previous events. But what's the evidence?. We used facial recognition software to check some of these allegations. The Russian president has a track record...
BBC

Ukraine denies Russian claim it killed 600 soldiers

Ukraine has labelled as "propaganda" a Russian claim that it killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers in an attack. Moscow claimed, without providing any evidence, that a "mass missile strike" in the eastern city of Kramatorsk had killed more than 600 Ukrainian forces. It said it was in retaliation for a...
TheDailyBeast

400+ Arrested After Bolsonaro Stans Storm Brazilian Congress

More than 400 people were arrested in Brazil after thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings, according to a local governor. Rioters swarmed into the country’s congress, supreme court, and presidential palace to protest Bolsonaro’s loss to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in what the right-wing demonstrators baselessly claim was a stolen election. “I come to inform you that more than 400 people have already been arrested and will pay for the crimes committed,” Ibaneis Rocha, the governor of Brazil’s capital district, tweeted on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Lula condemned the “barbarism” on display from “fascists” in the capital, Brasilia. “Whoever did this will be found and punished,” Lula tweeted. “Democracy guarantees the right to free expression, but it also requires people to respect institutions. There is no precedent in the history of the country [for] what they did today. For that they must be punished.”Read it at NBC News
BBC

South Sudan: Journalists held over film of president appearing to wet himself

Six journalists in South Sudan have been arrested over the circulation of footage appearing to show President Salva Kiir wetting himself, media rights groups say. In December, a video shared on social media appeared to show Mr Kiir urinating on himself as the national anthem played at a function. Six...
The Associated Press

UK government meeting unions in bid to end wave of strikes

LONDON (AP) — U.K. government ministers are meeting trade union leaders on Monday in a bid to end a wave of strikes that has hobbled the rail network and strained the overburdened health system. Health Secretary Steve Barclay is holding talks with health care unions, while other ministers are...
BBC

Jerusalem Christian cemetery attack: Two teenagers arrested

Two teenagers have been arrested by Israeli police investigating an attack on a Christian cemetery in Jerusalem. Police said the pair were aged 14 and 18 and came from central Israel. They said gravestones at the historic Protestant Mount Zion Cemetery had suffered extensive damage from an "act of intentional...
BBC

Iran protests: Two men hanged over killing of militiaman

Two men have been hanged in Iran for killing a member of the security forces during nationwide protests against the government last year. Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini had appealed against their sentences, saying they had been tortured into making false confessions. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said...
BBC

Ana Montes: Top spy freed in US after more than 20 years

Ana Montes - among the best-known Cold War spies caught by the US - has been released from prison after more than 20 years in custody. The 65-year-old spent almost two decades spying for Cuba while employed as an analyst at the Defence Intelligence Agency. After her arrest in 2001,...
BBC

Lützerath: German coal mine stand off amid Ukraine war energy crunch

From her tiny wooden treehouse, which sways precariously in the winter wind, a young woman watches an enormous mechanical digger tear into the earth below, its jaws edging ever closer to the village which she's determined to save. Lützerath, in western Germany, is on the verge - literally - of...
BBC

China suspends social media accounts of Covid policy critics

China has taken down more than 1,000 social media accounts - some with millions of followers - that criticised the government's Covid policies. Social media platform Weibo said it had suspended or banned accounts for what it described as personal attacks against Chinese Covid specialists. Weibo did not specify which...
BBC

Harry has turned against military, says ex-commander

A retired commanding officer has accused Prince Harry of "turning against" his military family after "having trashed his birth family". In his memoir, the Duke of Sussex describes killing 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan as "chess pieces taken off the board". Ex-colonel Tim Collins said that was "not how you...

