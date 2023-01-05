Read full article on original website
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Springfield Central QB Will Watson III named Gatorade Massachusetts Football Player of the Year
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III will add another accolade to his resume before he enrolls at Virginia Tech later this month.
PVIAC Track and Field Week 3: Norah Reade, Gavin DaFonte highlight thread of impressive performances
NORTHAMPTON --- The New Year symbolizes a time for setting goals and aspirations. Starting Week 3 of the Indoor Track and Field’s 2022-23 season, runners celebrated the start of the calendar year the only way they knew how: sprinting headfirst as fast as they could.
East Longmeadow boys hockey overcomes adversity, earns 5-2 win against Agawam
WEST SPRINGFIELD – The East Longmeadow boy’s ice hockey team earned a gritty 5-2 win against Agawam at the Olympia Ice Center on Saturday night.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Latest Westfield Technical Academy boys basketball victory means a lot
WESTFIELD – The latest win had much more meaning for the Westfield Technical Academy boys basketball team – and for good reason. Westfield Tech outscored Hampden Charter School of Science 25-14 in the second half Thursday evening to win the 7th Coaches vs. Cancer tournament, 45-34.
Spalding Hoophall Classic will put Springfield in the national spotlight
Greg Procino has been here from the beginning, so he knows the long road taken to make the Spalding Hoophall Classic the must-see national high school basketball showcase it’s become. He doesn’t sound surprised, but he is gratified. “From my perspective, seeing the different versions of it, it’s...
Frozen Fenway: No. 15 UMass hockey loses to Boston College, 4-2
BOSTON - In an atmosphere unlike any other, UMass lost to Boston College, 4-2, at Fenway Park on Saturday night. “It was a great experience tonight,” Minuteman coach Greg Carvel said. “We lost the game, but I thought we played fairly well. Good hockey game.”. Defenseman Ryan Ufko...
Holyoke St. Patrick’s colleen finalists selected for 2023
The 67th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s colleen pageant was held at the Holyoke High School on Jan. 7 with 10 contestants hoping to be one of the five finalists for the title of 2023 Grand Colleen. The 10 contestants included Mara M. Downi,e of Holyoke, Ellie R. Westcott, of...
The New England Card show at the MassMutual Center
The New England Card Show is coming to the MassMutual Center on Saturday.
Akira Schmid makes 38 saves, leads Utica Comets past Springfield Thunderbirds ‘Falcons’ on Throwback Night
SPRINGFIELD – Steven Jandric evened the score to begin the second, but Nick Hutchison ultimately recorded the go-ahead goal during the 37th minute as the Utica Comets spoiled the Springfield Thunderbirds’ Throwback Night with a 2-1 win at the MassMutual Center on Saturday night. The Thunderbirds, who brought...
Holyoke crews respond to accident in area of Main and Jackson Streets
Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast. Fans preparing to cheer on the Patriots while supporting Bills’ Hamlin. Fans preparing to cheer on the Patriots while supporting Bills’ Hamlin. Holyoke dry cleaner preparing to reopen after November fire. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST. Holyoke dry...
School enrollment: Number of students in public schools drops as parents turned to home-schooling, private schools during pandemic
Before Principal Samuel Karlin’s students moved into a new school building in the fall of 2010, Chicopee was forced to build a four-classroom addition because there wasn’t enough room for all the children. A dozen years later, enrollment has declined so much at Chicopee’s Belcher School two of...
Medical Notes: Jan. 9, 2023
Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group virtual meeting. HOLYOKE – The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by hearing stories, ideas, and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, please contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group Leader at 413-532-0543.
Greenfield Community College former downtown campus sold
GREENFIELD — Greenfield Community College Foundation sold the college’s former downtown campus center for $700,000 at the end of December. The sale was recorded Dec. 29 at the Franklin County Registry of Deeds. The college moved the remaining services and staff to its main campus a few miles...
School enrollment: Public school educators seek creative solutions to declining budgets due to dwindling students
After spending more than 10 years and hitting roadblocks while trying to find the best way to replace aging elementary schools and redistrict others, Westfield educators thought they had finally found the perfect solution. But midway through finalizing the complex process to replace the Abner Gibbs and Franklin Avenue schools...
Car vs House accident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
UMass Memorial calls off planned merger with Heywood Hospital in Gardner
UMass Memorial Health and Heywood Hospital in Gardner have called off their merger eight months after signing a letter of intent for the two Central Massachusetts entities to join. UMass Memorial President and CEO Eric Dickson told employees in a memo on Thursday that the two sides have worked to...
Place 2 Be offers first Springfield ‘Drag Extravaganza’
Place 2 Be is bringing its “Drag Extravaganza” to Springfield in January. The restaurant opened a location in Springfield in June. It has been hosting “Drag Extravaganza” at its Hartford location but has not previously had one in Springfield. But that’s about to change. “Sky...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Jan. 1 to Jan. 7
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7. There were 108 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,236-square-foot home on Birch Road in Longmeadow that sold for $276,000.
Ribbon cutting ceremony for Frankie’s Pizza in Longmeadow
Frankie's Pizza on Maple Road in Longmeadow will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.
MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25
It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
