COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifteen years are about to come to an end for a local establishment known for its ice-cold daiquiris. Wet Willie's Columbia announced that it would be closing its location on Gervais Street after recently deciding not to renew its lease. And while this is definitely the end for the current Vista location, it may not be the final chapter for Wet Willie's in the Midlands.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO