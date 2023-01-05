Read full article on original website
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
'Goodbye for now...': Wet Willie's not renewing lease in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifteen years are about to come to an end for a local establishment known for its ice-cold daiquiris. Wet Willie's Columbia announced that it would be closing its location on Gervais Street after recently deciding not to renew its lease. And while this is definitely the end for the current Vista location, it may not be the final chapter for Wet Willie's in the Midlands.
The evolution of coon hunting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Coon hunting is a sport that brings people from all over Orangeburg County every year for its annual Grand American. Ray Conrad has been a vendor there for over 30 years and has seen the sport evolve. “I coon hunt. My dad coon hunted. My granddad...
tribpapers.com
Land Preservation & Boykins Go Hand in Hand
Boykin, SC – In rural South Carolina, there is a small town well worth visiting just before Christmas. This year, the 26th annual Boykin Christmas Parade once again took place near Camden, S.C. This beloved tongue-in-check parade returned after a 2-year disruption due to COVID. It is a delightful Mardi Gras-like parade full of surprises every year. Apparently, at the first parade in 1991, Santa Claus arrived by parachute!
Former Columbia city councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman remembered
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brian DeQuincey Newman was 40 years old when he died Wednesday. According to friends, it was due to a blood clot in the heart. As the great-nephew of civil rights leader the Rev. I. DeQuincey Newman, Brian became the youngest person ever elected to the Columbia City Council. He also served as an assistant solicitor with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office and chaired the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority's board of directors.
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireball
A South Carolina witness at Lexington reported watching and videotaping a hovering fireball-like object at 7:15 p.m. on January 5, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
WIS-TV
Richland Mall sold to Augusta-based developer for $18.6 million
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland Mall along Forest Drive in Forest Acres has officially been sold and is under new management. The Augusta-based company, Southeastern Development purchased the property, and is expected to spend at least $100 million on the project over the next 10 years. Plans for the...
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Old bridge
Here’s an old picture of an old South Carolina bridge. We’re not sure if it’s even around anymore. But where was it? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Jay Altman of Columbia was first to share,...
Now and Then: Columbia Nightlife
A collage of photos of Art Bar and The Big Apple showing historical pictures and photos taken in 2023. | Photos via Richland Library Digital Archive and COLAtoday Goatfeathers as seen in 1982 and 2023. Photos via Richland Library Digital Archive and COLAtoday
Thousands expected to visit Orangeburg County for 58th Annual Grand American Coon Hunt
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — It's the 58th year of the Grand American Coon Hunt in Orangeburg County. Coonhounds compete in casts of four dogs to simulate a coon hunt. The Orangeburg County tradition was founded in the 1960s and draws crowds by the thousands every year. “It’s always been...
coladaily.com
Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green named S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year
Jarvis Green continued his transition to boys’ basketball at Dutch Fork High School on Friday, as honors from football continue to be bestowed upon him. Gatorade named the Clemson University signee its 2022 South Carolina Football Player of the Year. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguished Green as South Carolina’s best high school football player.
More than 220 townhomes possible for Columbia's Garners Ferry Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A wooded stretch of land off Garners Ferry Road could soon have new life. Developers are hoping to bring more than 220 townhomes to the space between Patterson Road and Greenlawn Drive. Elanda Cumbee directs a nearby childcare center and said growth could be a positive.
Marjorie Wingard remembered for her kindness, impact in Lexington community
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The beloved founder of Wingard's Market in Lexington, Marjorie Wingard, has died at 94. She was not only known for her business but also for her charming character and impact on the Lexington community. Marjorie was responsible for starting the first Girl Scout troop in Lexington...
carolinatails.org
350 Dogs Rescued in Historic SC Dog Fighting Bust
In late September, a joint team of more than 60 federal and state law enforcement officers executed nearly two dozen warrants for various properties in the Midlands area in what is believed to be the biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. On Saturday, officers with the...
wgac.com
Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina
The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
SCDOT to temporarily close portion of Arrowwood Road as part of Carolina Crossroads Project
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced it will close a portion of Arrowwood Road in Richland County that is adjacent to the Carolina Crossroads Project. The affected area along Arrowwood Road runs from the intersection of Lawand Drive to the intersection of Gracern Road. During...
WLTX.com
Three tornadoes touchdown in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Weather Service office in Columbia has confirmed a third tornado that occurred in Lexington County on Wednesday. At 10:44 a.m., an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 75 miles per hour was tracked across central Lexington county. The National Weather Service has stated that the tornado likely began in a wooded area between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. The tornado then continued east-southeast where it would eventually dissipate near Greenwood Drive. The EF-0 tornado produced sporadic damage across its 2.9-mile path, such as uprooting trees and snapping large branches.
WIS-TV
Eagles add Columbia to 2023 tour
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Eagles announced they’re coming to Columbia in the spring. The band’s ‘Hotel California’ tour added an additional show at the Colonial Life Arena. The band will play on March 30, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m....
FOX Carolina
VIDEO: Senator Tom Davis arrested for public intoxication
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State Senator Tom Davis was arrested in Lexington for public intoxication on January 1, 2023. WIS has obtained dash camera and in-car footage from the Lexington Police Department showing the moments Senator Davis was arrested. Senator Davis told police he had just left a...
President Biden signs 'Sami's Law,' named after USC student, into effect
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the more than two dozen bills President Joe Biden signed into law on January 5 was H.R. 1082, or "Sami's Law," named after University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson. Sami's Law would require the Government Accountability Office to study, and submit a biennial...
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility Morning
Columbia, South Carolina - The South Carolina State Museum has an Accessibility Morning meet and greet with a creature from Maurice Sendak's Where the Wild Things Are children's book on January 14, 2023. This program provides free access for families of children, teenagers, and young adults who would benefit from a sensory-friendly experience and a quieter and calmer setting at the South Carolina State Museum.
