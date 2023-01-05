ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Nonfarm Payrolls Rose 223,000 in December, as Strong Jobs Market Tops Expectations

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a decline of 0.2 percentage point and also better than the estimate. Wage growth was below expectations, with average hourly earnings up 4.6% from a year ago, below the...
‘A Very Deadly Woman': Ana Montes, Cuban's Top Spy in the US, to Leave Prison

A woman who infiltrated the U.S. intelligence community and spent years spying for Cuba's Castro regime is set to be released from prison this month. The saga of Ana Belén Montes reads like something out of a spy novel: encrypted messages, clandestine meetings with handlers, secret disguises. FBI officials...
