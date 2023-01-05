Read full article on original website
Related
Former Columbia city councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman remembered
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brian DeQuincey Newman was 40 years old when he died Wednesday. According to friends, it was due to a blood clot in the heart. As the great-nephew of civil rights leader the Rev. I. DeQuincey Newman, Brian became the youngest person ever elected to the Columbia City Council. He also served as an assistant solicitor with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office and chaired the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority's board of directors.
Gov. McMaster proposes teacher bonuses for upcoming budget
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster recently announced his budget proposal for the 2023-2024 fiscal year and it includes several line items for education including more money for teachers. The budget set aside $132.5 million for the teacher retention line item that is meant to provide a $2,500 bonus...
WIS-TV
Richland Two Board takes no action on superintendent’s contract
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - After more than three hours in executive session, the Richland Two School Board did not act on Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis’s contract Thursday night. Davis remains under contract with the district until 2026. His contract and relations with the board were both executive session...
FOX Carolina
VIDEO: Senator Tom Davis arrested for public intoxication
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State Senator Tom Davis was arrested in Lexington for public intoxication on January 1, 2023. WIS has obtained dash camera and in-car footage from the Lexington Police Department showing the moments Senator Davis was arrested. Senator Davis told police he had just left a...
Newberry County residents concerned by 'blood dumps' in the road; sheriff responds
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Frustrated residents in Newberry County have begun questioning an unusual sight in their community - blood in the road and what some describe as "protein" and others simply call "guts." And while the cause may be less disturbing than it initially sounds, some residents say it's...
President Biden signs 'Sami's Law,' named after USC student, into effect
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the more than two dozen bills President Joe Biden signed into law on January 5 was H.R. 1082, or "Sami's Law," named after University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson. Sami's Law would require the Government Accountability Office to study, and submit a biennial...
coladaily.com
Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green named S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year
Jarvis Green continued his transition to boys’ basketball at Dutch Fork High School on Friday, as honors from football continue to be bestowed upon him. Gatorade named the Clemson University signee its 2022 South Carolina Football Player of the Year. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguished Green as South Carolina’s best high school football player.
WLTX.com
Authorities searching for Dec. 30 murder suspect in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg authorities are on the lookout for a murder suspect and are telling the community to be vigilant. According to a bulletin from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 35-year-old Cristyon L. Evans. Evans is described as being about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and roughly 216 pounds.
McLeod Health will require masks again due to COVID-19 case increase
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Health will require masks in its facilities again due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the health care provider announced on Facebook. “The transmission risk and high percentages of positive COVID cases are rising in many of the counties served by McLeod Health,” the post reads. “Therefore, we are […]
carolinatails.org
350 Dogs Rescued in Historic SC Dog Fighting Bust
In late September, a joint team of more than 60 federal and state law enforcement officers executed nearly two dozen warrants for various properties in the Midlands area in what is believed to be the biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. On Saturday, officers with the...
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Old bridge
Here’s an old picture of an old South Carolina bridge. We’re not sure if it’s even around anymore. But where was it? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Jay Altman of Columbia was first to share,...
NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC
Delores Whack, 67, is on a mission to prove that it's never too late to reach your goals. For her, that dream was to obtain a college degree for the very first time. The post NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
carolinapanorama.com
Teacher finds new way to help children
The guardian ad litem program is committed to finding people who are dedicated to making a difference in children’s lives. The program provides foster children with volunteer advocates who represent their interests during court hearings. One guardian is teacher Dr. Tracy Haigler, who says she’s “excited for the opportunity...
wach.com
One injured after shooting at Richland County apartment complex
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Richland County apartment complex. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night at The Reserve at Windsor Park apartments. Deputies say when they arrived they found a man lying in a hallway. He had been shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Co. deputies warns of ongoing scam
Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Sumter County deputies are warning people about a scam in the area. Investigators say people have reported receiving calls from someone claiming to be Lt. Stewart from the Sheriff’s Office. The caller claims the victim has an outstanding warrant and demands payment. Deputies want...
Multiple people displaced by Saturday fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say no one was injured but multiple people have been forced out of their homes following a Saturday afternoon apartment fire in Columbia. Officials with Columbia-Richland Fire said that first-shift crews were called to apartments on Howell Court in the Booker Washington Heights community. around 4 p.m.
Summerville woman arrested amid investigation into man held captive in dog kennel before deadly shooting in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a Summerville woman with murder and kidnapping in the death of a man found dead in the Timmonsville area in October. Warrants in the case say the woman, Paislee Ann Davis, and an unspecified number of co-defendants, allegedly confined the man in a dog kennel […]
wach.com
Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
wgac.com
Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina
The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireball
A South Carolina witness at Lexington reported watching and videotaping a hovering fireball-like object at 7:15 p.m. on January 5, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Comments / 0