WIS-TV

Wet Willie’s closes Columbia location

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wet Willie’s, a chain of bars and restaurants specializing in serving the “world’s greatest daiquiris frozen drinks,” is shutting down its Columbia location. According to the Wet Willie’s Columbia Facebook page, the company decided not to renew its lease. The last night...
COLUMBIA, SC
statehousereport.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Old bridge

Here’s an old picture of an old South Carolina bridge. We’re not sure if it’s even around anymore. But where was it? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Jay Altman of Columbia was first to share,...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

5-year-old Aspen Jeter finally back home with family

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Family members are praising Aspen Jeter's return home after she was taken hundreds of miles away in the wake of her mother's murder. Pauley Jumper said it's exactly what he's been praying for. He and his family now have 5-year-old Aspen back in their custody. She was first reported missing after her mother, Crystal Jumper, was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving day.
ORANGEBURG, SC
roadtripsandcoffee.com

10 Sensational Local Places for Brunch in Columbia, SC

I’ve never been a morning person. I’ve always thought anything before noon should be illegal. Just let me sleep in, wake up sans the alarm clock, and everything will be alright. But the one thing I would get up early for is a great breakfast. Even better – brunch.
COLUMBIA, SC
wgac.com

Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina

The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
tribpapers.com

Land Preservation & Boykins Go Hand in Hand

Boykin, SC – In rural South Carolina, there is a small town well worth visiting just before Christmas. This year, the 26th annual Boykin Christmas Parade once again took place near Camden, S.C. This beloved tongue-in-check parade returned after a 2-year disruption due to COVID. It is a delightful Mardi Gras-like parade full of surprises every year. Apparently, at the first parade in 1991, Santa Claus arrived by parachute!
CAMDEN, SC
coladaily.com

Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green named S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year

Jarvis Green continued his transition to boys’ basketball at Dutch Fork High School on Friday, as honors from football continue to be bestowed upon him. Gatorade named the Clemson University signee its 2022 South Carolina Football Player of the Year. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguished Green as South Carolina’s best high school football player.
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Mall sold to Augusta-based developer for $18.6 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland Mall along Forest Drive in Forest Acres has officially been sold and is under new management. The Augusta-based company, Southeastern Development purchased the property, and is expected to spend at least $100 million on the project over the next 10 years. Plans for the...
FOREST ACRES, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter teen who left home Friday night found safe

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter officers say a teen who went missing from his home after a disagreement has been found and is OK. According to a statement from the Sumter Police Department, the teen was last seen leaving his West Oakland Avenue home around 9:45 p.m. Authorities confirmed to...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Eagles add Columbia to 2023 tour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Eagles announced they’re coming to Columbia in the spring. The band’s ‘Hotel California’ tour added an additional show at the Colonial Life Arena. The band will play on March 30, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
LEXINGTON, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Teacher finds new way to help children

The guardian ad litem program is committed to finding people who are dedicated to making a difference in children’s lives. The program provides foster children with volunteer advocates who represent their interests during court hearings. One guardian is teacher Dr. Tracy Haigler, who says she’s “excited for the opportunity...
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinatails.org

350 Dogs Rescued in Historic SC Dog Fighting Bust

In late September, a joint team of more than 60 federal and state law enforcement officers executed nearly two dozen warrants for various properties in the Midlands area in what is believed to be the biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. On Saturday, officers with the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
