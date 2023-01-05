Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Wet Willie’s closes Columbia location
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wet Willie’s, a chain of bars and restaurants specializing in serving the “world’s greatest daiquiris frozen drinks,” is shutting down its Columbia location. According to the Wet Willie’s Columbia Facebook page, the company decided not to renew its lease. The last night...
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Old bridge
Here’s an old picture of an old South Carolina bridge. We’re not sure if it’s even around anymore. But where was it? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Jay Altman of Columbia was first to share,...
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireball
A South Carolina witness at Lexington reported watching and videotaping a hovering fireball-like object at 7:15 p.m. on January 5, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
5-year-old Aspen Jeter finally back home with family
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Family members are praising Aspen Jeter's return home after she was taken hundreds of miles away in the wake of her mother's murder. Pauley Jumper said it's exactly what he's been praying for. He and his family now have 5-year-old Aspen back in their custody. She was first reported missing after her mother, Crystal Jumper, was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving day.
More than 220 townhomes possible for Columbia's Garners Ferry Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A wooded stretch of land off Garners Ferry Road could soon have new life. Developers are hoping to bring more than 220 townhomes to the space between Patterson Road and Greenlawn Drive. Elanda Cumbee directs a nearby childcare center and said growth could be a positive.
roadtripsandcoffee.com
10 Sensational Local Places for Brunch in Columbia, SC
I’ve never been a morning person. I’ve always thought anything before noon should be illegal. Just let me sleep in, wake up sans the alarm clock, and everything will be alright. But the one thing I would get up early for is a great breakfast. Even better – brunch.
wgac.com
Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina
The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
tribpapers.com
Land Preservation & Boykins Go Hand in Hand
Boykin, SC – In rural South Carolina, there is a small town well worth visiting just before Christmas. This year, the 26th annual Boykin Christmas Parade once again took place near Camden, S.C. This beloved tongue-in-check parade returned after a 2-year disruption due to COVID. It is a delightful Mardi Gras-like parade full of surprises every year. Apparently, at the first parade in 1991, Santa Claus arrived by parachute!
coladaily.com
Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green named S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year
Jarvis Green continued his transition to boys’ basketball at Dutch Fork High School on Friday, as honors from football continue to be bestowed upon him. Gatorade named the Clemson University signee its 2022 South Carolina Football Player of the Year. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguished Green as South Carolina’s best high school football player.
WIS-TV
Richland Mall sold to Augusta-based developer for $18.6 million
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland Mall along Forest Drive in Forest Acres has officially been sold and is under new management. The Augusta-based company, Southeastern Development purchased the property, and is expected to spend at least $100 million on the project over the next 10 years. Plans for the...
Sumter teen who left home Friday night found safe
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter officers say a teen who went missing from his home after a disagreement has been found and is OK. According to a statement from the Sumter Police Department, the teen was last seen leaving his West Oakland Avenue home around 9:45 p.m. Authorities confirmed to...
South Carolina Arby’s franchise fined nearly $48K for allowing minors to work more than allowed
The Arby's franchisee has been penalized after the Department of Labor learned it was allowing 65 of its minor-aged employees to work more than what is federally allowed in South Carolina.
'He showed up and he showed out once he got home': Sumter teen still recovering from backyard fire gone wrong
SUMTER, S.C. — One Sumter teenager is showing strength and resilience while recovering from a severe accident. 17-year-old Jayden Catoe was burned badly by a backyard fire last October. Now months later, he’s making progress. In fact, Jayden just landed a job. "Jayden’s had 53 surgeries since this...
Marjorie Wingard remembered for her kindness, impact in Lexington community
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The beloved founder of Wingard's Market in Lexington, Marjorie Wingard, has died at 94. She was not only known for her business but also for her charming character and impact on the Lexington community. Marjorie was responsible for starting the first Girl Scout troop in Lexington...
WIS-TV
Eagles add Columbia to 2023 tour
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Eagles announced they’re coming to Columbia in the spring. The band’s ‘Hotel California’ tour added an additional show at the Colonial Life Arena. The band will play on March 30, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m....
wach.com
Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
Newberry County residents concerned by 'blood dumps' in the road; sheriff responds
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Frustrated residents in Newberry County have begun questioning an unusual sight in their community - blood in the road and what some describe as "protein" and others simply call "guts." And while the cause may be less disturbing than it initially sounds, some residents say it's...
carolinapanorama.com
Teacher finds new way to help children
The guardian ad litem program is committed to finding people who are dedicated to making a difference in children’s lives. The program provides foster children with volunteer advocates who represent their interests during court hearings. One guardian is teacher Dr. Tracy Haigler, who says she’s “excited for the opportunity...
carolinatails.org
350 Dogs Rescued in Historic SC Dog Fighting Bust
In late September, a joint team of more than 60 federal and state law enforcement officers executed nearly two dozen warrants for various properties in the Midlands area in what is believed to be the biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. On Saturday, officers with the...
live5news.com
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
