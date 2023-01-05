Police officer injured after patrol SUV crashes into trolley in downtown San Diego

A law enforcement officer collects information from the scene where an SDPD officer responding to a radio call crashed into a MTS trolley on C Street in downtown San Diego. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

A San Diego police officer was hospitalized after her patrol SUV crashed into a San Diego trolley as she was responding to a call about a fleeing suspect in downtown Thursday morning, officials said.

The crash was reported on First Avenue and C Street, near City Hall, around 7:50 a.m. The injured officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and later released, police said.

Officers were responding to a report minutes earlier that several people inside a vehicle on First and B Street were seen donning ski masks, and that at least one person appeared to be carrying a gun, San Diego police Officer David O'Brien said.

Police went to the area and contacted two people. A third person took off running, which prompted a call for assistance, said Lt. Adam Sharki, a police spokesperson.

The officer who was involved in the crash was responding "lights and siren" — heading north in the patrol vehicle on First — when the SUV collided with the trolley, which was heading east on C Street, Sharki said.

A video posted online to Reddit.com by u/designxtek9 shows footage of the crash, with one patrol car going through the intersection before the second police vehicle, also with its lights on, slams into the front of the moving trolley.

After the injured officer got out of her damaged SUV, the vehicle caught fire, Sharki said. Firefighters responded and put out the fire, he said.

Police questioned three people, but did not find any weapons. All three were released, said police Officer Darius Jamsetjee.

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System said eastbound trolley service was delayed because of the crash. In a tweet, the agency said service on the Orange and Blue lines between City College and the Santa Fe Depot would be delayed for a few hours.

At 11:10 a.m., MTS tweeted that trolley service was resuming.

Staff writers Lyndsay Winkley and Caleb Lunetta contributed to this report.

