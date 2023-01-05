Biden Announces Tougher Border Restrictions and Offers Legal Pathways for 30,000 a Month

Read full article on original website
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle
Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed
Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
Ex-Capitol police chief claims Pelosi chose ‘optics’ Jan. 6
(NewsNation) — Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund had a number of criticisms about outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the committee investigating the Jan.6 Capitol Riots, and former President Donald Trump in an interview with NewsNation’s Leland Vittert. Sund spoke to Vittert about his recently published book, “Courage...
Elon Musk Attorneys Aim to Move Trial From California to Texas, Citing ‘Local Negativity'
Elon Musk and Tesla are set to face a jury in a shareholder class action that claims the CEO manipulated Tesla’s stock in 2018. In a new court filing, Musk attorneys seek to move the trial out of San Francisco citing “local negativity,” from press and politicians.
UK PM Sunak Seeks ‘Constructive' Union Talks as Government Readies Contentious Anti-Strike Laws
Tens of thousands of workers have walked out across industries in recent months to demand better working conditions and pay rises in line with inflation, which is still running at double digits in the U.K. Sunak told reporters during a visit to a London school on Friday that he is...
Omicron XBB.1.5 Is Rising in U.S. Though Revised CDC Data Shows Slower Increase Than Previously Reported
XBB.1.5 made up 27.6% of sequenced Covid cases nationally for the week ending Jan. 7 compared to 18.3% for the week end Dec. 31. The World Health Organization has described XBB.1.5 as the most transmissible version of Covid yet. Scientists say XBB.1.5 has a mutation that makes it bind to...
Fosun pharma, Genuine Biotech will donate COVID treatment Azvudine to China's rural areas
BEIJING, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (600196.SS) said on Monday it would cooperate with its charity fund and Henan Genuine Biotech to donate 100 million yuan worth of COVID treatment Azvudine to China's rural areas.
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise as China Reopens Borders With Hong Kong
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded higher as Hong Kong and mainland China resumed quarantine-free travel over the weekend, signaling the end of zero-Covid policy which kept borders effectively closed for nearly three years. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.68% on the first day...
Taliban Leader Hits Out at Prince Harry for Calling His Afghanistan Kills ‘Chess Pieces' in New Tell-All Book
Among the many revelations in the memoir is Harry's disclosure that he killed 25 Taliban fighters while on deployment in Afghanistan with the British army. According to excerpts from the book cited by Sky News, which obtained a copy, Harry said he did not view the fighters as "people" but instead as "chess pieces" that he was removing from the board.
U.S. Unemployment Rate Falls in December, But Rises for Black Women, Hispanic Men
The U.S. unemployment rate declined overall in December, but rose for Black women and Hispanic men, according to the latest nonfarm payrolls report. Black women saw unemployment increased to 5.5% last month, up 0.3 percentage points from 5.2% in November, data from the Labor Department showed Friday. Overall, Black employment held steady at 5.7%, while the unemployment rate for Black men actually declined to 5.1% from 5.4% last month.
Suez Canal Traffic ‘Regular' After Bulk Carrier Suffers Engine Failure in Waterway
The Suez Canal Authority said work was underway to tow bulk carrier Glory after it suffered an engine failure Monday morning. Shipping agency Leth said that the vessel had been refloated after running aground. The vessel had loaded 65,970 metric tons of corn from Ukrainian port Chornomorsk on Dec. 25...
