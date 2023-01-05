Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) has hired a top regulatory and quality official at Danaher to be its new chief quality officer, CEO Geoff Martha announced on LinkedIn today. Scott Cundy rose up through the ranks at Danaher over more than a dozen years at the company. He most recently served as its VP of quality, regulatory and clinical affairs for Diagnostics and Life Sciences Platforms.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO