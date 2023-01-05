Read full article on original website
massdevice.com
Dexcom appoints former J&J exec as CCO, sets 2023 guidance
Dexcom (Nasdaq:DXCM) announced today that it appointed Teri Lawver to its newly created role of chief commercial officer (CCO). Lawver’s position oversees the global commercial organization at the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology developer. She holds responsibility for global sales, marketing and customer experience. Before joining San Diego-based Dexcom,...
massdevice.com
Acutus Medical picks new CFO from within, announces 2023 guidance
Acutus Medical (Nasdaq:AFIB) announced today that it promoted Takeo Mukai to senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO). Mukai joined Acutus in July 2021 as VP, finance. He expanded his responsibilities over the past 18 months, most recently serving as interim CFO. “Takeo has led our strategic priority to...
massdevice.com
GE Healthcare to acquire CT guidance tech developer Imactis
GE HealthCare (Nasdaq:GEHC) announced that it acquired computed tomography (CT) interventional guidance technology developer Imactis. France-based Imactis, founded in 2009, develops CT-Navigation. The ergonomic, universal solution provides stereotactic needle guidance. This enables intuitive pre-planning and continuous control throughout a wide range of procedures. The companies declined to publicly disclose the...
massdevice.com
Medtronic has a new chief quality officer
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) has hired a top regulatory and quality official at Danaher to be its new chief quality officer, CEO Geoff Martha announced on LinkedIn today. Scott Cundy rose up through the ranks at Danaher over more than a dozen years at the company. He most recently served as its VP of quality, regulatory and clinical affairs for Diagnostics and Life Sciences Platforms.
massdevice.com
BD, CerTest win FDA EUA for monkeypox diagnostic
BD (NYSE:BDX) and CerTest Biotec announced today that their monkeypox diagnostic received FDA emergency use authorization (EUA). The companies announced a partnership to develop the test in June. The Viasure monkeypox (Mpox) virus real-time PCR assay works with the BD Max system. The automated platform performs nucleic acid extraction and...
massdevice.com
Nevro announces CEO succession plan, preliminary Q4 results
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) today announced that Chair, CEO and President D. Keith Grossman intends to retire this year. Grossman informed the board that he plans to retire from his CEO and president duties in 2023. He intends to do so following the selection of his successor at the spinal cord stimulation (SCS) technology developer.
massdevice.com
Activ Surgical completes first AI-enabled case with ActivSight intelligent light
Activ Surgical announced today that it completed the first AI-enabled case using its ActivSight Intelligent Light product. Boston-based Activ Surgical designed ActivSight to provide enhanced visualization and real-time on-demand surgical insights in the operating room. The easy-to-adapt model seamlessly attaches to laparoscopic and robotic systems. It also integrates with standard monitors.
massdevice.com
Hologic expects Q1 revenues, EPS to top prior guidance
Hologic (Nasdaq:HOLX) today announced preliminary first-quarter revenue results for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2022. Marlborough, Massachusetts–based Hologic expects to report revenues of approximately $1.07 billion. That represents a 27% decrease from the same period of the previous year. However, it comes in above Hologic’s guidance range of $940 million to $990 million set in October.
massdevice.com
FDA clears Lydus Medical’s Vesseal microvascular anastomosis aid device
Lydus Medical announced it received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Vesseal microvascular anastomosis suture deployment system. Ra’anana, Israel-based Lydus Medical designed Vesseal for standardized omni-vessel anastomoses for simple, fast, safe and effective procedures. Anastomosis is a complicated step of microvascular surgery. It is essential for the success of surgical...
massdevice.com
FDA grants breakthrough nod to patient monitor for organ failure from Opticyte
Opticyte announced today that its Cell O2 patient monitor received breakthrough device designation from the FDA. Seattle-based Opticyte designed Cell O2 to use noninvasive optical spectroscopy technology. It measures and detects systemic low oxygen levels inside cells. This provides continuous monitoring of cellular oxygen levels during hospitalization. The startup said...
massdevice.com
FDA approves next-gen inhaled nitric oxide delivery system from Vero Biotech
Vero Biotech announced that it received FDA approval for its latest-generation tankless inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) delivery system. Atlanta-based Vero Biotech developed its third-generation Genosyl delivery system for respiratory therapists. Its new features include faster dosing, simpler workflow and operational efficiency. Could mixed reality boost blood donations?
massdevice.com
FDA clears Lightning Flash thrombectomy system from Penumbra
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) announced today that it received FDA clearance for the Lightning Flash mechanical thrombectomy system. Alameda, California-based Penumbra also initiated the launch for the system. The company called Lightning Flash “the most advanced and powerful mechanical thrombectomy system on the market.”. Lightning Flash features the company’s novel Lightning...
