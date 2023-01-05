Read full article on original website
Flying Dutchman
3d ago
Lol! No one else in the country, wants what Newsom has to offer. 175,000 homeless, one big sanctuary for illegal immigrants, high crime rates, schools ranked 45 out of 50 states, one the highest combined taxes of any state. The list goes on. Who with a brain would vote for him? The rest of the country laughs at us.
Guest
3d ago
God help the USA if this entitled arrogant communist gets any more power. He’s destroyed CA
SaY nO To HaTe
3d ago
Nope and I hope we recalled Newsom again and again until we remove this woke communist out
Gavin Newsom, the sequel: Governor starts second term as leader of liberal America
After leading a “March for Democracy” on the second anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, Gavin Newsom portrayed himself as a partisan warrior on the national stage, but a unifier in California in his second inaugural speech. The post Gavin Newsom, the sequel: Governor starts second term as leader of liberal America appeared first on Long Beach Post.
californiaglobe.com
California Gov. Newsom Rewrites State History During Second Inaugural Address
California Governor Gavin Newsom was sworn in Friday for a second term. With the state suffering under a plague of hundreds of thousands of homeless drug addicts living on the streets, a serious spike in violent crime and theft, highest-in-the-nation taxes and cost of living, failing public schools, a state-created water shortage, and hundreds of thousands of California businesses and residents fleeing to friendlier states, Newsom made his second inaugural speech all about him – and he attacked the toothless GOP in this Democrat one-party state.
Newsom asks Biden for emergency declaration after extreme storms batter California
Flooding has killed 12 Californians this year, and more storms are on the way.
California facing $24B budget shortfall amid economic uncertainty
California is facing a $24 billion budget shortfall for 2023-24 as ongoing concerns about inflation and a potential recession create economic uncertainty.
CA Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher discusses legislative priorities
California Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher, r-Yuba City, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his caucus’ legislative priorities. Asm. Gallagher also discusses the need to work with Democrats, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s fight to become Speaker of the House in Congress.
kscj.com
U.S. HOUSE CAN FINALLY GET DOWN TO BUSINESS
IN THE LONGEST U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER ELECTION SINCE 1855, CALIFORNIA CONGRESSMAN KEVIN MCCARTHY WAS FINALLY ELECTED EARLY SATURDAY AFTER 15 ROUNDS OF VOTING. IOWA 4TH DISTRICT REPUBLICAN RANDY FEENSTRA OF HULL ISSUED A STATEMENT AFTER MCCARTHY WAS ELECTED TO SERVE AS SPEAKER FOR THE 118TH CONGRESS. FEENSTRA SAID IN PART...
Colorado cancels plans to send migrants to NYC, Chicago amid outcry from Democratic mayors
Colorado will stop sending migrants to major Democrat-run cities after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and New York City Mayor Eric Adams urged Gov. Jared Polis to halt the program.
California's Newsom blames climate change, to seek federal assistance as more storms line up to batter state
California Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference on Sunday, where he said he was requesting federal assistance through an emergency declaration.
Texas Gov. Abbott greets Biden with scathing letter as president visits border: 'emboldened the cartels'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hand-delivered President Biden a letter upon his arrival in Texas Sunday, criticizing the president for failing to take action on the border.
Newsom to lead anti-Jan. 6 march to Capitol
Over the next few days, very different events will take place in downtown Sacramento. Today, Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to march to the state Capitol with a group of ticketed supporters before being sworn into office for his second term, according to an invitation enclosed in a late December campaign email. About 1,000 people […]
California is working hard to pass gun laws — and even harder to defend them
State lawmakers introduce new gun legislation in a tense legal climate.
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Bonta Warns Against Illegal Price Gouging Amidst Winter Storms
January 8, 2023 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued a consumer alert following the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency amidst the ongoing winter storms set to continue this week. The heaviest precipitation is expected Thursday morning in Northern California, extending into Thursday night in Southern California. Residual flooding impacts could extend into the weekend along with additional storms lingering into next week. In today’s alert, Attorney General Bonta urges Californians to take precautions to stay safe during the coming storm and reminds them that price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal under Penal Code Section 396.
kusi.com
Sen. Brian Jones labels Gov. Newsom’s top 10 failures in first term
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office in the state of California in 2019, homelessness has skyrocketed and the cost of living has gone through the roof. Energy prices in the state are some of the highest in the nation because of policies put in place by Democrat legislators.
oc-breeze.com
California GOP issues statement on election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House of Representatives
Today, California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson released the following statement in response to California Republican Kevin McCarthy being elected as Speaker of the House of Representatives:. “I am thrilled to congratulate a leader in our Party, a critical ally to the CAGOP, and a dear friend, Kevin McCarthy,...
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: California’s Proposition 13 still sparking clashes
California’s famous — or infamous — Proposition 13, passed by voters 44 years ago, sought to impose limits on state and local taxes. The initiative, and several followup measures, imposed a direct cap on property taxes, created voting thresholds that made it more difficult to enact other taxes, and curbed the use of tax-like fees.
Texas ranchers blast Biden’s obligatory border visit: ‘A little too late’
Texas ranchers Laura Allen and Whit Jones discuss Biden's decision to finally visit the southern border for the first time in his presidency.
Former GOP governor punks reporters, walks out of state Capitol after speech teasing re-election run
Former Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin teased another run for governor in a speech at the state Capitol, but then walked out and drove away without filing to run.
Sheriff Mark Lamb of Arizona has a stern message for Biden at the border: 'Apologize' first
As President Biden prepares to visit the southern border for the first time during his presidency, Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Arizona, shared strong messages for Biden ahead of the visit.
These 2 corners of California are no longer in a drought
In just two weeks, the state's drought situation saw notable improvement.
Chris Rufo scorches the Washington Post for its latest CRT 'lies,' paper forced to issue correction
Chris Rufo called out the Washington Post on Sunday for an article with several inaccuracies that led the news outlet to issue a correction.
