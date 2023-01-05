Read full article on original website
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old identified, parents demand action
A following an incident where a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in Newport News, Virginia on Friday, parents are calling on the school district to enact stricter rules to keep students safe.
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
McCarthy is finally Speaker. But he's not weak like you think. Now he can deploy the 'crazy boss' strategy
Many observers have been upset by the chaos and endless voting for House Speaker this week. But it's actually the best thing that could have happened to Republicans in the House.
Missing Cohasset mom Ana Walshe's husband seen on camera as police return to home, children removed
The convicted art fraudster husband of missing Cohasset, Massachusetts, mom Ana Walshe was spotted on camera Sunday as police checked the family home again for clues.
'Struggling' Chicago residents outraged over Lori Lightfoot's decision to house migrants: 'Help my own first'
Woodlawn residents spoke out Thursday about a Chicago proposal to house migrants from the Texas border at a vacant Chicago Public School building.
‘The View’ rages against ‘unbelievably sick’ vitriol against Meghan Markle, ‘racism and bigotry’ of royals
The women of "The View" came to the defense of Meghan Markle, slamming the "unbelievably sick" attacks on her and the "racism and bigotry" of the royal family.
'Peach Bowl Girl' Catherine Gurd says her viral fame is a 'complete shock,' wants to promote women's sports
Catherine Gurd, who millions know as "Peach Bowl Girl," spoke with Fox News Digital about her newfound viral fame and what she hopes to take away from being a TikTok sensation.
Transgender male swimmer struggling against new competition after earning All-American honors as female
Iszak Henig joined Yale's men's swimming team after earning All-American honors as a woman last season but has struggled against new competition.
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
The lawsuit, led by America First Legal, names President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken as defendants for allegedly violating the Taylor Force Act.
DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced
Planned legislation pushed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis aims to replace Disney World's self-governing power with a state-run board comprised of appointees.
Human remains found in West Virginia likely not connected to missing woman Gretchen Fleming: police
The Parkersburg, West Virginia, police chief said that "there's no evidence" that human remains found about two hours away is connected to Gretchen Fleming's missing person case.
TUCKER CARLSON: Lies about January 6 have enabled unscrupulous people to make a mockery of our Bill of Rights
Fox News host Tucker Carlson dismantles lies told about the Capitol breach of January 6 and raises questions about the committee's investigation on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Panic from MSNBC analyst over Republicans investigating federal agencies: ‘The insurrection platform’
Former GOP congressman David Jolly slammed Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., for hoping that a new House select committee could rein in abuses committed by the federal government.
Idaho murders: Roommate revelation 'changes a lot' in murder case, Nancy Grace says
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace said the surviving roommate's eyewitness account from the night of the murders will "move any jury."
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Florida suspects 'terrorized' elderly woman with clown masks, sledgehammer: authorities
Florida deputies say that four people were arrested after they allegedly terrorized a woman by wearing clown masks during a home break-in.
Biden spokeswoman blames Trump ahead of border visit: 'The president inherited a mess'
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre blamed former President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress for the illegal immigration crisis facing the Biden administration.
Virginia police say 6-year-old student shot teacher at Newport News elementary school
Virginia police have a 6-year-old student in custody after a school shooting at a local elementary school that left one adult staff member injured.
