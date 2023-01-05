ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Comments / 4

gypsy
3d ago

someone please bring her home and find her a place to rest and know she's with the lord away from the evil that was suppose to protect her...this is our world..

Reply
10
Into the Blue
3d ago

No child deserves such horrible parents

Reply
14
 

Law & Crime

‘A Twisted Sense of Punishment’: Maine Mom Who Viciously Beat 3-Year-Old Son to Death Will Spend Decades Behind Bars

A 36-year-old mother in Maine will spend several decades behind bars for the horrific murder of her 3-year-old son. Superior Justice Robert Murray on Tuesday sentenced Jessica Trefethen, also known as Jessica Williams, to 47 years in prison for the depraved indifference murder of young Maddox Williams, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook Account

Inisha and Ivon Fowler (top) Patricia Fowler and Datwon Fowler (bottom)Photo byThe Charley Project. Inisha and Ivon Fowler are twin siblings born on October 23, 1998, to Patricia Fowler. According to the Charley Project, on November 8, 2000, Ivon was severely burned over 46% of his little body. Patricia waited over 24 hours to call an ambulance for little Ivon. She told authorities his older brother accidentally burned the little boy with hot bathwater.
PITTSBURGH, PA
TheDailyBeast

Missing 11-Yr-Old’s Fam Reportedly Seen Setting Furniture Ablaze

A North Carolina family held a large bonfire in their backyard mere days after their 11-year-old daughter went missing on Nov. 21—and three weeks before they reported her disappearance to local authorities, neighbors told the Daily Mail. Madalina Cojocari’s mother Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, were arrested on Dec. 17 for failing to report the disappearance sooner, with investigators claiming Diana “hindered” the investigation. Neighbors recall the family throwing couch cushions and household items into the blaze, fueling it for days. “It's a gross feeling to know something like this happened in your neighborhood,” said an unidentified neighbor, who witnessed the police searching the yard earlier this week. “They took all kinds of samples from the fire pit area. I guess they were trying to figure out if they burned anything of substance there.” Federal agents are still searching for Madalina, who was last seen exiting a school bus at her usual stop.Footage of Madalina Cojocari exiting the bus on November 21, 2022. This was the last time she was seen by an outside source. #MissingChild pic.twitter.com/4GOl2UVE0v— Rose (@901Lulu) December 21, 2022 Read it at Daily Mail
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
People

Death of Utah Family of 8 Believed to Be a Murder-Suicide: 'This Is a Tremendous Blow to Many'

Three adults and five children were found dead in their Enoch city home on Wednesday night after someone asked the police department for a welfare check Officials in a small town in Utah are struggling to understand the deaths of eight members of their community. Three adults and five children were found dead in their Enoch city home on Wednesday night after someone asked the police department for a welfare check when 40-year-old Tausha Haight failed to show up for a morning appointment. Investigators determined 42-year-old Michael Haight, Tausha's husband, opened...
ENOCH, UT
New York Post

Couple traveled with 8-year-old daughter’s body in trailer ‘to spend more time with her’ 3 months after death

A couple traveled across state lines with the body of their 8-year-old daughter in a U-Haul trailer three months after the girl died because they “wanted to spend more time with her,” cops said. Mandie Miller, 33, and Aleksander Kurmoyarov, 28, were arrested in Mitchell, South Dakota Wednesday when cops learned the pair was towing the girl’s body from Washington State to the Pine Ridge Native American reservation in South Dakota, according to the Mitchell Police Department. Miller told investigators that her adoptive daughter had died on Sept 10 — which conflicted with Kurmoyarov’s account. He said the child died in...
MITCHELL, SD
Victor

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
