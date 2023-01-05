Read full article on original website
Smart contact lens startup pivoting, laying off 75% of staff
Mojo Vision, a startup that had embarked on a years-long effort to create a smart contact lens with a built-in display, is pivoting from that focus and laying off three-quarters of its staff. Why it matters: A number of the most ambitious efforts in tech, especially around augmented and virtual...
Jobs on the rise: CG product artist
Work in the field of computer-generated (CG) merchandise art has been fueled recently by supply chain complications and growing consumer demand for striking visuals. Axios spoke with Haruko Hayakawa, a CG artist and creative director in New York, who said she receives four or more requests a week for her 3D modeling work, compared to maybe one a week pre-pandemic.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Layoffs are tech's new normal
The wave of layoffs in tech that continued to mount this week has felt like a shocking and sharp turnabout for an industry that stood on top of the world just a year ago. Be smart: Tech was never immune from forces in the broader economy, and Silicon Valley has always followed a boom-bust rhythm. But the most recent boom ran so long, many forgot it would have to end someday.
The Elon Musk personality cult lives strong
Elon Musk is doing just fine. His stakes in SpaceX, Tesla, and other concerns have made him the second-richest man in the world. He owns a global social network of awesome power. He's procreating zealously. Why it matters: Musk attained his current mesospheric heights in large part by leaning into...
Indoor farming isn't just for the rich
Historically costly indoor hydroponic farms are becoming more accessible to small-scale U.S. farmers. Why it matters: While extreme weather exacerbated by climate change hurts crop yields, some small farmers are turning to ag-tech solutions that have long been sequestered from anyone but the rich. The big picture: Indoor hydroponic farms,...
Facial recognition's alarming pitfalls
The breakneck development and deployment of facial recognition technology are outstripping efforts to corral alarming pitfalls. Why it matters: Police, retail stores, airports and sports arenas are rapidly increasing biometric surveillance. But critics say the results are too often blindly trusted, without enough double-checking of matches. Catch up quick: The...
Seattle schools sue tech giants over youth mental health crisis
Seattle Public Schools is suing social media companies including TikTok and Meta, saying the tech giants' "misconduct has been a substantial factor in causing a youth mental health crisis." Driving the news: "This mental health crisis is no accident. It is the result of the Defendants’ deliberate choices and affirmative...
