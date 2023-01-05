Read full article on original website
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Should New York Brace For January Lake Effect Snow?
We are now in the middle of winter and while we should expect snow, a lot of people are worried about possible massive lake-effect snow storms. Usually, around this time Lake Erie is frozen, and the chance of lake effect snow drops. lake effect snow happens when cold weather moves across warmer lake water and can dump inches if not feet of snow over a quick time frame.
Most of New York state is in a snow drought
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be very hard to believe, given the two massive snowstorms that the Buffalo area has endured since this winter season began, that a majority of New York state is in a snow drought. Most of the state is dealing with a lack of snow...
7 Homebuyer Programs In Buffalo To Help You Buy Your First House
Over the last few years, Buffalo has been one of the hottest real estate markets in the country. Take the fact that it's relatively affordable to live in the Buffalo area and couple that with the reality that our housing prices are pretty cheap when compared to other cities in America. Once you account for the residual impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic causing there to be lower than normal housing inventory, that's houses that are available to buy and have the perfect scenario to create a red hot market with increasing prices.
Top Spots to Go Sledding In Buffalo
If wasn't already apparent to you, winter is here and one of the great things about living in Western New York is that we deal with a lot of winter weather and the winter season seems to last forever. It doesn't really last forever, but it sure does feel like...
5 Bagels You Must Try in 2023 in Western New York
These 5 spots are a must-visit for bagels for people in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo is known for its food. Wings, Beef on 'Weck, Pizza, Pierogis, and so, so much more. It's been rated one top the top food cities in the world by National Geographic. It's a major source of pride for the people of Western New York and rightfully so.
Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished
A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
These 10 Bakeries Should Be Considered For Best In Buffalo
When you shop local, your support goes directly back into the local businesses of Western New York and in our economy. But what shops are locally owned in Western New York?. Well, when it comes to bakeries, there are a few places you can go for a bagel, pastry, breakfast, and a cup of coffee.
New York’s Best Country Themed House Is For Sale
Ideally, you would have a short commute to work and have the comfort of space and privacy when you get home. For those who love to live in the country and still need to get to the city to work, there is a house for sale that seems to have it all!
Finally, Something Free When You Fly In New York State
Flying is fun, right? No doubt you loved flying as a kid or remember that first flight you took! In just a few hours, you are taken from the everyday grind to a vacation or relaxing trip back home! Sounds great. But these days, that is not the picture that most travelers paint when they fly.
Buffalo Remains One Of Most Affordable Places To Live
Even though we're still smack dab in the middle of winter, and we're constantly worrying about accumulating snowfall and having to shovel, that does not mean the housing season isn't right around the corner. Spring will be here before you know it and that is when the housing market usually...
Do You Really Live In “Upstate” New York? [WATCH]
It’s been an argument since the dawn of time - or at least since the formation of the thirteen colonies. Which part of New York State is - technically speaking - UPSTATE New York?. Most New Yorkers have experienced the following conversation with someone who lives in another state:
Popular Canadian Chain Opening A New Location In Buffalo
When you think of food available in a mall food court, most Buffalo shoppers picture fast-made burgers, soft pretzels, and pizza slices. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course. Greasy, carb-heavy grub comes with the territory when you’re spending your weekend afternoon on a marathon mall shopping spree.
DA: shocked, not surprised by blizzard looting
During the December blizzard, roughly two dozen people were arrested on charges of looting. Erie County’s top prosecutor says he’s shocked but not surprised
Unique Hidden House For Sale In Buffalo
Sometimes when you want to get away but don't want to leave the house, you need a house that is hidden away from everyone. That house exists in Orchard Park, New York. This amazing hidden house is located off the street and has plenty of trees and scrubs in the front of the yard to keep the house hidden away.
Can You Buy A Ticket For Mega Millions With A Credit Card In New York State?
New Yorkers have a shot at winning a massive billion-dollar jackpot tonight, but can you buy a ticket with a credit card? No one has won the jackpot, so tonight's drawing is for $1.1 billion or a cash option of $576.8 million. Does New York Allow People To Buy Lottery...
New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program
The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
Need A Delicious Job? Buffalo Company Looking For People To Get Paid To Eat
Wouldn't it be great to get paid to eat? Well, a Buffalo-based company is looking for people to do just that!. Want to make a difference in the products available on the market today? By joining our group of taste testers, you will be able to provide your opinion on various food products and can help shape the way future products are developed! You will get to taste a wide variety of foods like desserts, appetizers and much more.
Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State
It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
These Appear to Be the Busiest Wegmans Locations in Buffalo
If you have grown up in Western New York your entire life, you may have taken the local grocery stores here for granted. The Buffalo region is fortunate to have both Wegmans and Tops, with other many other great grocery stores. Not only Wegmans and Tops, but the sheer number of them in the Western New York area. That's not normal in other parts of the country.
Buffalo, New York’s Unique Link To College Football Championship
The College Football Championship is in the books and the Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back champions! With a blowout win over TCU of 65-7, Georgia can celebrate a huge win! Among the highlights of the game are the pregame festivities and one of the stars has ties to Buffalo, New York.
