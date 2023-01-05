ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Should New York Brace For January Lake Effect Snow?

We are now in the middle of winter and while we should expect snow, a lot of people are worried about possible massive lake-effect snow storms. Usually, around this time Lake Erie is frozen, and the chance of lake effect snow drops. lake effect snow happens when cold weather moves across warmer lake water and can dump inches if not feet of snow over a quick time frame.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Most of New York state is in a snow drought

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be very hard to believe, given the two massive snowstorms that the Buffalo area has endured since this winter season began, that a majority of New York state is in a snow drought. Most of the state is dealing with a lack of snow...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

7 Homebuyer Programs In Buffalo To Help You Buy Your First House

Over the last few years, Buffalo has been one of the hottest real estate markets in the country. Take the fact that it's relatively affordable to live in the Buffalo area and couple that with the reality that our housing prices are pretty cheap when compared to other cities in America. Once you account for the residual impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic causing there to be lower than normal housing inventory, that's houses that are available to buy and have the perfect scenario to create a red hot market with increasing prices.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Top Spots to Go Sledding In Buffalo

If wasn't already apparent to you, winter is here and one of the great things about living in Western New York is that we deal with a lot of winter weather and the winter season seems to last forever. It doesn't really last forever, but it sure does feel like...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Bagels You Must Try in 2023 in Western New York

These 5 spots are a must-visit for bagels for people in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo is known for its food. Wings, Beef on 'Weck, Pizza, Pierogis, and so, so much more. It's been rated one top the top food cities in the world by National Geographic. It's a major source of pride for the people of Western New York and rightfully so.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished

A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
HAMBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Remains One Of Most Affordable Places To Live

Even though we're still smack dab in the middle of winter, and we're constantly worrying about accumulating snowfall and having to shovel, that does not mean the housing season isn't right around the corner. Spring will be here before you know it and that is when the housing market usually...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Canadian Chain Opening A New Location In Buffalo

When you think of food available in a mall food court, most Buffalo shoppers picture fast-made burgers, soft pretzels, and pizza slices. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course. Greasy, carb-heavy grub comes with the territory when you’re spending your weekend afternoon on a marathon mall shopping spree.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Unique Hidden House For Sale In Buffalo

Sometimes when you want to get away but don't want to leave the house, you need a house that is hidden away from everyone. That house exists in Orchard Park, New York. This amazing hidden house is located off the street and has plenty of trees and scrubs in the front of the yard to keep the house hidden away.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program

The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Need A Delicious Job? Buffalo Company Looking For People To Get Paid To Eat

Wouldn't it be great to get paid to eat? Well, a Buffalo-based company is looking for people to do just that!. Want to make a difference in the products available on the market today? By joining our group of taste testers, you will be able to provide your opinion on various food products and can help shape the way future products are developed! You will get to taste a wide variety of foods like desserts, appetizers and much more.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

These Appear to Be the Busiest Wegmans Locations in Buffalo

If you have grown up in Western New York your entire life, you may have taken the local grocery stores here for granted. The Buffalo region is fortunate to have both Wegmans and Tops, with other many other great grocery stores. Not only Wegmans and Tops, but the sheer number of them in the Western New York area. That's not normal in other parts of the country.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
