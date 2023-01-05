Read full article on original website
Italian football great Gianluca Vialli dies at 58
Former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy striker Gianluca Vialli has died of pancreatic cancer aged 58, sparking a stream of tributes to a player who was stylish on and off the pitch. Vialli was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 but was still able to play a significant role in Italy's European...
Napoli ruin Sampdoria's Vialli and Mihajlovic send-off to move seven clear
Napoli extended their lead at the top of Serie A to moved seven points on Sunday after they won 2-0 at grieving Sampdoria and AC Milan threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Roma. Victor Osimhen poked Napoli ahead in the 19th minute before Eljif Elmas sealed the...
Britain Soccer FA Cup
West Ham players celebrate after West Ham's Said Benrahma scored his side's opening goal during the English FA Cup soccer match between Brentford and West Ham United at the Gtech Community Stadium, London, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
Arsenal loanee Mari makes first Monza start since supermarket stabbing
Pablo Mari made on Saturday his first start for Monza since being stabbed during a deadly knife attack in an Italian supermarket, lining up against Inter Milan. The 29-year-old Spanish defender, who was loaned to the Serie A side from Arsenal last summer, suffered back wounds while out with his wife and son in October in an attack in which one man was killed.
Djokovic taken to limit before winning Adelaide title
Top seed Novak Djokovic saved a match point and was forced to the limit as he held on to defeat Sebastian Korda 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 on Sunday and win the Adelaide International. The 21-time Grand Slam winner needed more than three hours to stamp his authority on his...
