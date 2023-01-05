At V.S. Central High School, the salon is open for business

Read full article on original website
Related
High school stops 70 students from graduating due to fake nails
Furious parents have lashed out at a Sydney high school after up to 70 students were barred from attending their Year 10 graduation because they were wearing fake nails. The students from Mackellar Girls Campus on the northern beaches were instead placed in a separate room and banned from entering the main hall where the graduation took place. Speaking to news.com.au, the mother of a barred student Sarah* said a lot of parents had taken time off to attend the 9.15am assembly on Monday. “No one had any idea where they were and the assembly started an hour later because they were disciplining...
Missing North Carolina college student found, school announces
Aedan Somers, a member of the 2023 class, was last seen Saturday evening.
Principal: Chippewa Elementary School student brought ‘inappropriate item’ to class
The incident happened on Wednesday, and the district says they notified police the same day.
WITN
New Year’s Day brought the sudden death of a Pitt County Schools Elementary teacher
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students of Ridgewood Elementary are walking the halls with heavy hearts after losing one of their teachers, Mrs. Cherry McKnight. Kylie Ormond, one of McKnight’s childhood friends says, “I loved her and it’s very special to see how many other lives she touched in that way.”
WYFF4.com
Upstate school district offers free education degrees through new program
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — There is a shortage of certified educators in South Carolina that needs to be addressed, and Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) is taking steps to address the need. According to the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA) 2022-23 South Carolina Annual...
newsnationnow.com
Schools explore new approaches to disciplining students
(NewsNation) — Schools across the nation are dealing with more violence, with teachers having to break up fights. Now, campuses are trying to figure out how to discipline students as bad behavior has increased in class. Some educators are saying it’s time to ditch traditional means of disciplining students....
Comments / 0