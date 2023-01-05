WORCESTER - The Worcester Regional Transit Authority has updated its snow routes this month, using alternate routes for significant winter weather. WRTA passengers should pay attention for forecasts calling for accumulating snow in the Worcester area and refer to the WRTA website, social media or call the WRTA's information number at 508-791-9782, to find out if snow routes are in effect. Snow routes will also be announced on local radio stations and passengers can ask bus drivers for updated route and detour information.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO