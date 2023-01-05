Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular regional grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this weekKristen WaltersShrewsbury, MA
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
What do to in Boston during the winter? Check out these 5 things to do in Boston this winter, plus upcoming events.MsBirgithBoston, MA
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Related
thisweekinworcester.com
Specialty Donut Shop Glazy Susan Announces Closing
WORCESTER - The city's first specialty donut shop, Glazy Susan, announced it is closing its doors at the DCU Center at the end of the month. In a social media post on Saturday, Glazy Susan announced it will be closing permanently on Sunday, Jan. 29. In their post, Glazy Susan...
Worcester favorite Glazy Susan doughnuts closing up shop by month's end
WORCESTER — If doughnuts are life, then life is about to get a bit more boring on the artisanal fried dough front. In social media posts Saturday, homegrown city favorite Glazy Susan Specialty Doughnuts announced it will permanently close its doors Jan. 29. "Life is a series of hellos...
Caola Equipment in Worcester closing after more than 65 years in business
After selling and repairing outdoor power equipment for roughly 70 years in Central Massachusetts, Caola Equipment in Worcester is shutting its doors for good. The outdoor power equipment superstore, a staple on Route 9 for decades, announced in a statement posted to the business’s website that it would no longer be offering any more sales, service or parts as of Dec. 31 of last year, noting, “RETIREMENT TIME HAS ARRIVED!”
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 1-7
A condo in Yarmouth Port that sold for $235,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7. In total, 91 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $826,084, $479 per square foot.
Popular regional grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this week
A popular regional supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Massachusetts this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the well-known regional grocery store chain Market Basket will be opening its newest Massachusetts supermarket location in Shrewsbury.
Watertown News
Four Watertown Homes Were Sold This Week
Four condos in Watertown were sold this week. 26 Marion Road #1, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1,222 sq. ft. Condo, Sold: $500,000. 92 Fitchburg St. #2, 4 bd3 ba1,824 sq. ft. Condo, Sold: $760,000. Sponsored by:. 92 Fitchburg St. #1, 3 bedroom 3 bathroom 1,713 sq. ft. Condo, Sold: $720,000.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 1 to Jan. 7
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7. There were 218 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,056-square-foot home on Juniper Lane in Rutland that sold for $400,000.
communityadvocate.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes rings in third birthday
SHREWSBURY – Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its third birthday in its Shrewsbury location at 98 Boston Turnpike. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, customers can pick up a free confetti Bundtlet. This deal is only valid at the Shrewsbury bakery and is only while supplies last for up to 200 bundtlets. Nothing Bundt Cakes will be giving out one bundtlet per guest.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Regional Transit Authority Updates Snow Routes for Winter Weather
WORCESTER - The Worcester Regional Transit Authority has updated its snow routes this month, using alternate routes for significant winter weather. WRTA passengers should pay attention for forecasts calling for accumulating snow in the Worcester area and refer to the WRTA website, social media or call the WRTA's information number at 508-791-9782, to find out if snow routes are in effect. Snow routes will also be announced on local radio stations and passengers can ask bus drivers for updated route and detour information.
Home of the Week: 15-Room Sudbury Home at $2.395 Million
SUDBURY – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is an estate-like home in the Town of Sudbury. The 39 Thornberry Lane property was built in 2003. Priced at $2.395 million the house has 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, and a 5-car garage. The 15-room house has...
Wakefield police searching for man who left healthcare facility overnight
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Wakefield Police are searching for a man who left the My Genesis HealthCare facility on Bathol Street. Panos Bazos is set to have left the healthcare facility overnight. Bazos is described as a white male, betweet 6′3-6′5, and weighs191 lbs. Bazos has long grey...
Major retail store opens new location in New Hampshire
A major retail store chain recently opened a new location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more. This weekend the LEGO Store held a grand opening event for its first New Hampshire store location in Nashua.
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
westfordcat.org
Clothing Donations Needed, WPD Seeks Information on Recent Car Break-In: Weekend Wrap-Up
WESTFORD — Welcome to the Jan. 8 edition of Weekend Wrap-Up. Here, we highlight the most important news you may have missed this week in Westford. Rep. James Arciero, who serves Westford, Chelmsford and Littleton has been officially sworn in for his eighth term in office. “Today, I had...
The Swellesley Report
Business buzz: First looks at Natick’s new recreational cannabis dispensary & luxury EV maker Lucid; authors coming to Wellesley; Mature Caregivers provides help for elders
First looks at Natick’s new recreational cannabis dispensary & luxury EV maker Lucid. Wellesley-ites may have missed news of the recent opening of luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors at Natick Mall and this week’s debut of Natick’s first recreational cannabis dispensary—dubbed Redi—at Cloverleaf Mall. But believe me, the operators of these establishments are well aware of their neighbors in Wellesley—in fact, the CEO of Redi is a Wellesley resident.
GoLocalProv
Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
Serious motorcycle crash shuts down parts of I-95 for over 3 hours
A motorcycle crash with serious injuries shut down parts of Interstate 95 Northbound for over 3 hours Saturday. The accident caused heavy amounts of traffic disruption near Exit 27 in Dedham. MassDOT first alerted travelers that the left three lanes were closed shortly before 7:00 p.m. The scene was eventually...
Watertown News
Our History: A Look Back at the Flu Pandemic of 1918 in Watertown
This is the first of a series of stories on Watertown history that originally appeared in the Historical Society of Watertown’s newsletter:. The following story was written by David J. Russo, for the January 2012 Historical Society newsletter, “The Town Crier”. At the time, David was the Historical Society Recording Secretary and Chair of the Watertown Historical Commission.
Showcase Cinemas site in Worcester eyed for 150,000-square-foot warehouse
The site of Worcester’s last cinema may soon be home to a 150,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building. Astoria, N.Y.-based real estate company Criterion Group has filed plans with the city’s Planning Board to build the warehouse at 135 Brooks St., where the Showcase Cinemas North once stood. The company specializes in apartment buildings, self-storage facilities, film studios, warehousing, industrial yards and truck parking facilities throughout the country, according to its website.
WCVB
Three-alarm fire destroys Lynn home after flames tear through house
LYNN, Mass. — The residents of a Lynn home are safe after a three-alarm fire tore through their building on Saturday. The Lynn Fire Department first tweeted about the fire at 13 Valley Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Lynn Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan said crews found flames in the basement...
Comments / 0