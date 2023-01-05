ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Specialty Donut Shop Glazy Susan Announces Closing

WORCESTER - The city's first specialty donut shop, Glazy Susan, announced it is closing its doors at the DCU Center at the end of the month. In a social media post on Saturday, Glazy Susan announced it will be closing permanently on Sunday, Jan. 29. In their post, Glazy Susan...
WORCESTER, MA
Caola Equipment in Worcester closing after more than 65 years in business

After selling and repairing outdoor power equipment for roughly 70 years in Central Massachusetts, Caola Equipment in Worcester is shutting its doors for good. The outdoor power equipment superstore, a staple on Route 9 for decades, announced in a statement posted to the business’s website that it would no longer be offering any more sales, service or parts as of Dec. 31 of last year, noting, “RETIREMENT TIME HAS ARRIVED!”
WORCESTER, MA
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 1-7

A condo in Yarmouth Port that sold for $235,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7. In total, 91 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $826,084, $479 per square foot.
YARMOUTH, MA
Four Watertown Homes Were Sold This Week

Four condos in Watertown were sold this week. 26 Marion Road #1, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1,222 sq. ft. Condo, Sold: $500,000. 92 Fitchburg St. #2, 4 bd3 ba1,824 sq. ft. Condo, Sold: $760,000. Sponsored by:. 92 Fitchburg St. #1, 3 bedroom 3 bathroom 1,713 sq. ft. Condo, Sold: $720,000.
WATERTOWN, MA
Nothing Bundt Cakes rings in third birthday

SHREWSBURY – Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its third birthday in its Shrewsbury location at 98 Boston Turnpike. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, customers can pick up a free confetti Bundtlet. This deal is only valid at the Shrewsbury bakery and is only while supplies last for up to 200 bundtlets. Nothing Bundt Cakes will be giving out one bundtlet per guest.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Worcester Regional Transit Authority Updates Snow Routes for Winter Weather

WORCESTER - The Worcester Regional Transit Authority has updated its snow routes this month, using alternate routes for significant winter weather. WRTA passengers should pay attention for forecasts calling for accumulating snow in the Worcester area and refer to the WRTA website, social media or call the WRTA's information number at 508-791-9782, to find out if snow routes are in effect. Snow routes will also be announced on local radio stations and passengers can ask bus drivers for updated route and detour information.
WORCESTER, MA
Business buzz: First looks at Natick’s new recreational cannabis dispensary & luxury EV maker Lucid; authors coming to Wellesley; Mature Caregivers provides help for elders

First looks at Natick’s new recreational cannabis dispensary & luxury EV maker Lucid. Wellesley-ites may have missed news of the recent opening of luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors at Natick Mall and this week’s debut of Natick’s first recreational cannabis dispensary—dubbed Redi—at Cloverleaf Mall. But believe me, the operators of these establishments are well aware of their neighbors in Wellesley—in fact, the CEO of Redi is a Wellesley resident.
WELLESLEY, MA
Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Our History: A Look Back at the Flu Pandemic of 1918 in Watertown

This is the first of a series of stories on Watertown history that originally appeared in the Historical Society of Watertown’s newsletter:. The following story was written by David J. Russo, for the January 2012 Historical Society newsletter, “The Town Crier”. At the time, David was the Historical Society Recording Secretary and Chair of the Watertown Historical Commission.
WATERTOWN, MA
Showcase Cinemas site in Worcester eyed for 150,000-square-foot warehouse

The site of Worcester’s last cinema may soon be home to a 150,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building. Astoria, N.Y.-based real estate company Criterion Group has filed plans with the city’s Planning Board to build the warehouse at 135 Brooks St., where the Showcase Cinemas North once stood. The company specializes in apartment buildings, self-storage facilities, film studios, warehousing, industrial yards and truck parking facilities throughout the country, according to its website.
WORCESTER, MA
Three-alarm fire destroys Lynn home after flames tear through house

LYNN, Mass. — The residents of a Lynn home are safe after a three-alarm fire tore through their building on Saturday. The Lynn Fire Department first tweeted about the fire at 13 Valley Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Lynn Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan said crews found flames in the basement...
LYNN, MA

