Layoffs are tech's new normal

The wave of layoffs in tech that continued to mount this week has felt like a shocking and sharp turnabout for an industry that stood on top of the world just a year ago. Be smart: Tech was never immune from forces in the broader economy, and Silicon Valley has always followed a boom-bust rhythm. But the most recent boom ran so long, many forgot it would have to end someday.
Government agencies embrace the "zero trust" cybersecurity future

A security practice that few know how to define will take up a lot of the federal government's and the private sector's attention this year: zero-trust architecture. The big picture: Federal agencies are racing to meet a September 2024 deadline to transition to it — and companies are looking to the government for guidance on what an esoteric zero-trust framework actually looks like.
Jobs on the rise: CG product artist

Work in the field of computer-generated (CG) merchandise art has been fueled recently by supply chain complications and growing consumer demand for striking visuals. Axios spoke with Haruko Hayakawa, a CG artist and creative director in New York, who said she receives four or more requests a week for her 3D modeling work, compared to maybe one a week pre-pandemic.
The Elon Musk personality cult lives strong

Elon Musk is doing just fine. His stakes in SpaceX, Tesla, and other concerns have made him the second-richest man in the world. He owns a global social network of awesome power. He's procreating zealously. Why it matters: Musk attained his current mesospheric heights in large part by leaning into...
Smart contact lens startup pivoting, laying off 75% of staff

Mojo Vision, a startup that had embarked on a years-long effort to create a smart contact lens with a built-in display, is pivoting from that focus and laying off three-quarters of its staff. Why it matters: A number of the most ambitious efforts in tech, especially around augmented and virtual...
White House's latest pro-labor policy is banning noncompetes

One of the broadest and most pro-worker initiatives to come out of the Biden administration dropped from a somewhat surprising place Thursday: The Federal Trade Commission proposed a broad ban on noncompete agreements, which companies use to prevent workers from taking jobs with competitors. Why it matters: It's a big...
Microsoft's future with ChatGPT creator OpenAI

Microsoft is firmly in the friend zone with OpenAI, the ChatGPT creator that's taken the tech world by storm. But, deep down, it must want to take things to the next level. Driving the news: OpenAI soon could be valued at around $29 billion via a secondary stock sale co-led by venture capital firms Founders Fund and Thrive Capital, as first reported by the WSJ and confirmed by Axios.
