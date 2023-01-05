Read full article on original website
EU's Michel condemns 'assault' on Brazil's Congress
European Council President Charles Michel condemned supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, as hundreds of them stormed into Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court Sunday. "My absolute condemnation of the assault on the democratic institutions of Brazil," he tweeted. alm/jj/imm.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Two Serbs, one a child, shot, wounded in Kosovo: police
A man was arrested after a gunman shot and wounded two Serbs, one an 11-year-old child, in Kosovo on Friday, Orthodox Christmas Eve, police there said, sparking protests. Kosovo police said in a statement that they had arrested "a 33-year-old man" in southern Kosovo, who Defence Minister Armend Mehaj said the man was a member of the security forces.
Brazil's new first lady says presidential palace a mess
As Brazil's new government held its first meeting Friday, the new first lady got down to business too, dealing with what she called major damage, leaks, and missing artwork and furniture at the presidential palace. First Lady Rosangela "Janja" da Silva gave Brazil's biggest broadcaster, TV Globo, a tour of...
Israelis protest new Netanyahu government
Thousands of Israelis protested on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government, regarded as the most right-wing in Israeli history, an AFP correspondent said. Protesters brandished signs with slogans including "Democracy in danger" and "Together against fascism and apartheid" in the coastal city of Tel Aviv. Some waved Israeli...
Israel revokes entry permits of three Palestinian officials
Israel said Saturday it had revoked entry permits for three senior officials from Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas's Fatah party after they visited an Israeli Arab recently released from prison. Mahmud al-Alul, Azzam al-Ahmad and Rawhi Fattouh had visited Karim Yunis in his home village of Ara in northern Israel following...
Iranians protest outside French embassy after cartoons
Dozens of Iranians gathered Sunday outside the French embassy in Tehran protesting against cartoons of the Islamic republic's supreme leader by French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo. The magazine on Wednesday published caricatures of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in support of the protests in Iran, sparked by the September 16 death in...
Denmark to summon Iran envoy over protest executions
Denmark will summon Iran's ambassador to express its "outrage" after Tehran executed two men linked to mass protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, the Danish foreign minister said on Sunday. Iran's envoy will be summoned to the foreign ministry "to send him the strongest possible and imaginable message that...
China's new foreign minister heads to Africa for first trip
China's new Foreign Minister Qin Gang is starting his term with a weeklong trip to five African countries
UPDATE 1-IT services firm to be Qatar's first to use book building for IPO
DUBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Qatari IT services firm MEEZA will be the first company in the country to use book-building to carry out an initial public offering, it said in a statement on Sunday, as Qatar aligns itself with international practices. The company, part-owned by telecom operator Ooredoo ,...
Joe Biden Condemns “Assault On Democracy” After Jair Bolsonaro Supporters Invade Brazilian State Buildings
U.S. President Joe Biden has condemned an “assault on democracy” in Brazil, calling the destruction and chaos that followed supporters of former President Jair Bolsanaro’s storming key state buildings “outrageous.” Leaders around the world have united in condemnation of the shocking developments in the capital Brasilia, which are eerily similar to the scenes in Washington DC that followed after Biden defeated Donald Trump in a race to the White House two years ago. Brazilian security forces have now regained control of Congress, the Supreme Court and Presidential Palace, according to the BBC, and Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has vowed...
Iran replaces police chief amid protests
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed on Saturday a new police chief, nearly four months into protests triggered by Mahsa Amini's death. The Islamic republic has been gripped by unrest since the September 16 death in custody of Iranian Kurdish Amini, 22, following her arrest for allegedly violating the country's strict dress code for women.
Italy's Ukraine arms supply decision delayed until February - paper
MILAN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Italy will not take a decision on the supply of new arms to Ukraine until February due to political tensions, cost considerations and military shortages, newspaper la Repubblica reported on Monday.
Pope Francis condemns Iran for using death penalty against demonstrators
VATICAN CITY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Monday condemned Iran for using the death penalty against demonstrators demanding greater respect for women. The pope's remarks, made in his yearly speech to diplomats accredited to the Vatican, were his strongest since the start of nationwide protests in Iran following the death last September of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody.
Japan's Kishida: Govt, BOJ must discuss relations when new c.bank head is chosen
TOKYO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday the government and the central bank must discuss their relationship with each other in guiding economic policy, when a new Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor is chosen in April. "In guiding monetary policy, policymakers must have a...
Fosun pharma, Genuine Biotech will donate COVID treatment Azvudine to China's rural areas
BEIJING, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (600196.SS) said on Monday it would cooperate with its charity fund and Henan Genuine Biotech to donate 100 million yuan worth of COVID treatment Azvudine to China's rural areas.
Canada Iran Anniversary
A boy listens as thousands of people attend a rally to mark the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Air Disasters, on the three year anniversary since the Iran military shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The flight was bound for Canada via Ukraine and shot down shortly after its takeoff from Tehran in January 2020, killing 176 people including Canadian citizens and permanent residents. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Mexican president denounces Brazil 'coup attempt'
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Sunday denounced a "reprehensible and anti-democratic coup attempt" in Brazil after supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro overran the grounds of all three branches of government in Brasilia. Lopez Obrador expressed his support for fellow leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, inaugurated just...
Widely decried, in Colombia 'blackface' celebrates diversity
The practice of blackface is denounced as racist in the United States and many other countries. In Colombia, it is a key element of a festival to celebrate diversity. The Carnaval de Negros y Blancos (Carnival of Blacks and Whites) gathers thousands of revelers from December 28 to January 6 each year in Pasto in southwest Colombia.
DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Mar. 30
Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JANUARY 10 MANILA - Philippines' central bank launches 2022 financial stability report. - 0600 GMT MANILA - Philippine central bank Governor Felipe Medalla speaks at a business media roundtable. – 0100 GMT BUCHAREST - Romania Central Bank holds Board meeting on monetary policy issues. THURSDAY, JANUARY 12 BELGRADE - National Bank of Serbia holds executive board meeting, expected to announce interest rate decision. JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana hosts a meeting with the country's delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos – 0630 GMT. WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18 SEOUL - Bank of Korea governor Rhee Chang-yong holds a press conference with foreign media in Seoul to speak on South Korea's monetary policy conditions compared with major economies. - 0600 GMT KUALA LUMPUR - Central Bank of Malaysia monetary policy committee meeting (to Jan. 19) FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 BUCHAREST - Romania Central Bank published minutes of the board meeting on monetary policy issues - 10 January 2023 - 1300 GMT MONDAY, JANUARY 23 ISLAMABAD - Pakistan central bank releases monetary policy decision TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 BUDAPEST - Hungarian central bank holds its rate-setting meeting. WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 SANTIAGO - Central Bank of Chile holds monetary policy committee meeting. (To Jan. 26) BANGKOK - Bank of Thailand announces Monetary policy decision LILONGWE - Reserve Bank of Malawi holds a monetary policy committee meeting (to January 26). THURSDAY, JANUARY 26 KYIV - National Bank of Ukraine holds a monetary policy meeting. MONDAY, JANUARY 30.
