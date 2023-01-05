Read full article on original website
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Russia's foreign minister issues ultimatum to Ukraine to give up territory or the 'army will deal with the issue'
Sergey Lavrov said Ukraine should accept Russia's demands, including giving up territory, or "the Russian Army will deal with this issue."
Top Russian Authority Threatens Ukraine After Putin Says He's Prepared To Negotiate
While the wild battling goes on in the Ukrainian front lines with no break for the Christmas season, the Kremlin's publicity war is heightening. Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin professed to be prepared to arrange a peace treaty, saying “it’s not us who refuse talks, it’s them,” one of his top officials said Tuesday that Ukraine must demilitarize or “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.”
Head of Ukraine's military says he has 'no doubt' the Russians 'will have another go at Kyiv' as Putin adds more troops to his army
General Zaluzhnyi says Russia's total war on Ukraine's infrastructure aims to force a ceasefire so that it can rest, replenish, and come back harder.
Hear why Putin ordered a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine to let Christians celebrate Orthodox Christmas starting January 6. CNN correspondent Scott McLean has the details.
Russia Losing Thousands of Soldiers As Bakhmut Plan Collapses: Ukraine
A Ukrainian official in the region has called Russia's waged battle more "symbolic" than strategic.
Ukraine on the verge of recapturing Kreminna from Russia, official says
Ukrainian forces are on the brink of recapturing the strategically important city of Kreminna in the east, according to a local official. Serhiy Haidai, regional governor of the contested Luhansk region, which was annexed by Vladimir Putin after a sham referendum, tweeted Monday that the military command of the Russian forces “has left #kreminna, which the Ukrainian military is approaching…” Haidi added that the fighting was already raging not far from the city. In a Telegram post Tuesday, the official wrote: “the Russians understand that if they lose Kreminna, their entire line of defense will ‘fall.'” In a Christmas Eve tweet, Haidai said that...
Russian Official Demands Germany, France Pay Ukraine Region Putin Annexed
State Speaker Volodin said Germany and France should compensate Donbas residents "for the eight years of genocide and inflicted damage."
Why did Putin just call for a ceasefire in Ukraine? It has to do with a Russian holiday
The Russian President’s call for a ceasefire is the first major truce since the war in Ukraine began last February. What prompted it?
Warmonger Russian Church Leader Calls for Ceasefire in Ukraine
The head of the Russian Orthodox Church on Thursday called for a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine on Orthodox Christmas, which is celebrated on both sides of the conflict. Patriarch Kirill—a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and outspoken supporter of Putin’s war—said on the church’s official website: “I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and of all Rus, appeal to all parties involved in the internecine conflict with a call to cease fire and establish a Christmas truce from 12:00 on January 6 to 00:00 on January 7 so that Orthodox people can attend services on Christmas Eve and on the day of the Nativity of Christ.” Kirill has been sanctioned by the governments of both the U.K. and Canada for his backing of the invasion of Ukraine and the Moscow-backed branch of Ukraine’s Orthodox Church broke away from Russia last May because of Kirill’s refusal to condemn the killing.Read it at Agence France-Presse
Italy ready to be ‘guarantor’ of peace in Ukraine – PM
Italy’s government wants to be a “guarantor” of peace” in the 10-month-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine, premier Giorgia Meloni stated on Thursday, noting that she plans to visit Kiev “before the end of February”. ”I believe I will go to Kiev before the...
Russian President Vladimir Putin declares temporary cease-fire in Ukraine for Orthodox Christmas
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Thursday a temporary unilateral cease-fire for Orthodox Christmas on Friday and Saturday. The cease-fire was proposed by the patriarch of the Orthodox Church.
Putin claims Russia is ready to negotiate; Ukraine accuses Kremlin of trying to avoid responsibility
Putin said in an interview with Russian state television on Sunday that the Kremlin wants to negotiate with Ukraine, a claim that was rebuffed by Kyiv.
Putin’s Russian ceasefire falters as US pledges more military equipment to Ukraine
A temporary ceasefire unilaterally imposed by Vladimir Putin on Russia’s forces in Ukraine appears to have had little effect on the ground, with artillery fire ringing out on the front line.Russia’s Defence Ministry was at pains to point out that troops were upholding the pause “along the entire line of contact”, accusing Ukraine of shelling Russian-held territory – despite the fact that Kyiv never agreed to the ceasefire, dismissing it as a ploy by Moscow to buy time to reinforce troops after taking heavy losses. President Putin ordered the 36-hour ceasefire from midday on Friday (9am GMT) to observe Orthodox...
Russian church head calls for Ukraine truce; Kyiv rebuffs it
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The head of the Russian Orthodox Church called Thursday for a 36-hour Christmas cease-fire in Ukraine at the end of this week, but his appeal looked unlikely to bring any breakthrough in halting the war that began nearly 11 months ago with Moscow's invasion.
Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine; Kyiv won’t take part
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered his armed forces to observe a unilateral 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine this weekend for the Orthodox Christmas holiday, the first such sweeping truce move in the nearly 11-month-old war. Kyiv indicated it wouldn’t follow suit. Putin did...
Ukraine dismisses Putin's holiday cease-fire order; US to send Bradley vehicles to Ukraine: Updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine this weekend to mark the Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday. Thursday recap.
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Putin calls for Orthodox Christmas truce
The proposed cease-fire would begin at noon Friday and end at midnight Saturday. More than 10 months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion into neighboring Ukraine, the two countries are engaged in a struggle for control of areas throughout eastern and southern Ukraine. Putin’s forces in November pulled...
'What ceasefire?': shells fly at Ukraine front despite Putin's truce
NEAR KREMINNA, Ukraine, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged artillery fire at the front line in Ukraine on Friday, even after Moscow said it had ordered its troops to stop shooting for a unilateral truce that was firmly rejected by Kyiv.
Russia Envoy: U.S. Extends Ukraine War by Sending Arms, Rejecting Ceasefire
"All the actions by the Administration indicate a lack of any desire for a political settlement," Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said.
