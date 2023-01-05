ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top Russian Authority Threatens Ukraine After Putin Says He's Prepared To Negotiate

While the wild battling goes on in the Ukrainian front lines with no break for the Christmas season, the Kremlin's publicity war is heightening. Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin professed to be prepared to arrange a peace treaty, saying “it’s not us who refuse talks, it’s them,” one of his top officials said Tuesday that Ukraine must demilitarize or “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.”
New York Post

Ukraine on the verge of recapturing Kreminna from Russia, official says

Ukrainian forces are on the brink of recapturing the strategically important city of Kreminna in the east, according to a local official. Serhiy Haidai, regional governor of the contested Luhansk region, which was annexed by Vladimir Putin after a sham referendum, tweeted Monday that the military command of the Russian forces “has left #kreminna, which the Ukrainian military is approaching…” Haidi added that the fighting was already raging not far from the city. In a Telegram post Tuesday, the official wrote: “the Russians understand that if they lose Kreminna, their entire line of defense will ‘fall.'” In a Christmas Eve tweet, Haidai said that...
TheDailyBeast

Warmonger Russian Church Leader Calls for Ceasefire in Ukraine

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church on Thursday called for a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine on Orthodox Christmas, which is celebrated on both sides of the conflict. Patriarch Kirill—a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and outspoken supporter of Putin’s war—said on the church’s official website: “I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and of all Rus, appeal to all parties involved in the internecine conflict with a call to cease fire and establish a Christmas truce from 12:00 on January 6 to 00:00 on January 7 so that Orthodox people can attend services on Christmas Eve and on the day of the Nativity of Christ.” Kirill has been sanctioned by the governments of both the U.K. and Canada for his backing of the invasion of Ukraine and the Moscow-backed branch of Ukraine’s Orthodox Church broke away from Russia last May because of Kirill’s refusal to condemn the killing.Read it at Agence France-Presse
americanmilitarynews.com

Italy ready to be ‘guarantor’ of peace in Ukraine – PM

Italy’s government wants to be a “guarantor” of peace” in the 10-month-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine, premier Giorgia Meloni stated on Thursday, noting that she plans to visit Kiev “before the end of February”. ”I believe I will go to Kiev before the...
The Independent

Putin’s Russian ceasefire falters as US pledges more military equipment to Ukraine

A temporary ceasefire unilaterally imposed by Vladimir Putin on Russia’s forces in Ukraine appears to have had little effect on the ground, with artillery fire ringing out on the front line.Russia’s Defence Ministry was at pains to point out that troops were upholding the pause “along the entire line of contact”, accusing Ukraine of shelling Russian-held territory – despite the fact that Kyiv never agreed to the ceasefire, dismissing it as a ploy by Moscow to buy time to reinforce troops after taking heavy losses. President Putin ordered the 36-hour ceasefire from midday on Friday (9am GMT) to observe Orthodox...
Action News Jax

Russian church head calls for Ukraine truce; Kyiv rebuffs it

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The head of the Russian Orthodox Church called Thursday for a 36-hour Christmas cease-fire in Ukraine at the end of this week, but his appeal looked unlikely to bring any breakthrough in halting the war that began nearly 11 months ago with Moscow's invasion.
KTRE

Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine; Kyiv won’t take part

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered his armed forces to observe a unilateral 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine this weekend for the Orthodox Christmas holiday, the first such sweeping truce move in the nearly 11-month-old war. Kyiv indicated it wouldn’t follow suit. Putin did...
ABC News

Russia-Ukraine live updates: Putin calls for Orthodox Christmas truce

The proposed cease-fire would begin at noon Friday and end at midnight Saturday. More than 10 months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion into neighboring Ukraine, the two countries are engaged in a struggle for control of areas throughout eastern and southern Ukraine. Putin’s forces in November pulled...

