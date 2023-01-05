Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting and marshmallow wins first prize at Pa. Farm Show
A repeat winner in the Pennsylvania Farm Show baking circuit has done it again. Sharon Karlheim of Cambria County won the blue ribbon Jan. 7 in the annual Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest. Her layered Chocolate Peanut Butter and Marshmallow Cake calls for several types of frosting, ganache and mousse. Judges...
State College
Sports Bar and Grill Looking to Open in Downtown State College
A Midwest-based sports bar and grill chain is looking to make its first foray into Pennsylvania with a new location in downtown State College. Brothers Bar & Grill is planning to open at 134 S. Allen St., if State College Borough Council approves a liquor license transfer. The location was most recently an Amazon pickup store before it closed last year.
Footwear company Airwalk once was based in central PA. Take a look behind the scenes
In the 1990s, the company’s global headquarters were in Altoona.
State College
New State College Starbucks Slated for Late Spring Opening; Closing Date Set for Garner Street Location
One of the nation’s most popular coffee chains is now providing a bit of clarity as it prepares to shuffle its offerings in State College. The Starbucks at 141 S. Garner St. will officially close its doors on Sunday, Jan. 15, the store said in a social media post. The Centre Court shop’s closure will make way for a new Starbucks location on the ground floor of the Pugh Centre apartment complex, 150 E. Beaver Ave., that will open at some point in May.
Here’s when the Johnstown Military Share food distributions are
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Veterans Leadership Program has partnered with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank again to host multiple Military Share food distributions for those in need. Each month, the Veterans Leadership Program will host a Military Share with the full schedule below. Their January distribution was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31 […]
State College
Lock Boutique Sets Grand Opening Date for State College Store
The next iteration of a Bellefonte-based women’s clothing store now has an opening date for its new home. Lock Boutique will officially unveil its downtown State College shop with a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. The boutique’s move to State College coincides with the closure of its Bellefonte location.
Groundhog Day 2023 schedule of events in Punxsutawney
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The excitement builds as Groundhog Day is less than a month away! The Inner Circle and The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club have four days of great events planned ranging from Wednesday, February 1 to Saturday, February 4 at and around Gobbler’s Knob. Some events will need a ticket, but some, sadly, are […]
wtaj.com
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: January, 6 2023
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!. Great opportunity to own a beautiful townhome in Penn Terrace. Conveniently located off of Ruskin Drive, this home is located close to everything. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, and 1 Car Garage. A newer roof and new windows were recently installed in the living room & master bedroom. Screened in deck off of the kitchen. Spacious rooms with lots of storage. This home is very well taken care of and is perfect for a homeowner who is looking for light maintenance. Located in the Baker School District area.
WE-LEaD to host women’s networking event at local brewery
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Chamber of Commerce will host a special event for women in business in Altoona. The Chamber’s WE-LEaD Committee, an acronym for “Women Encouraging Leadership, Education and Development,” will hold the event at Levity Brewing Company at 1411 11th Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Committee said the evening […]
pabucketlist.com
Exploring I99 Antiques in Blair County
I99 Antiques is a two-level, multivendor antique store in downtown Tyrone, Blair County. The store is located at 1222 Pennsylvania Avenue in Tyrone, in the historic Hess Building. I99 Antiques is open Thursday-Saturday from 10:30 am – 4:30 pm. What You’ll Find at I99 Antiques. The sheer volume...
Local radio stations are changing their tune this year. Where to find your favorite music
“We’re still here. We’re just in new places,” Jerry Valeri said.
Demolition has begun for Treasure Lake ski lodge
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Demolition has begun, and with it comes a new hope for a ski lodge in DuBois. A new ski lodge, over 5,000 square feet, is what the new owners are hoping to build. Workers are tearing down the dilapidated structure this week, making way for a new structure. The building […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Private Tate Lindermuth became a United States Marine on Friday, January 6. Tate is a part of Campers Paradise’s maintenance crew. Fellow maintenance crew Greg Reiber, Marine Veteran, and Leroy Cogley, Army Veteran, attended his graduation. Photo courtesy Campers Paradise. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights...
Local family feels stuck in Ireland over delayed surgery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local family is going through one of those nightmares that could happen to anyone who takes a trip.As KDKA-TV's Jon Delano explains, it's particularly difficult when you can't get the medical help you need when you want it.Toni Draksler of Homer City and her extended family were really looking forward to their trip to Ireland, including Northern Ireland, but they never expected to end up at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast."While we were on a family vacation, my mom fell and unexpectedly broke her hip in a small café. She was taken by ambulance to...
Meet the recipients of this year’s Ziegler awards for Centre County history preservation
The Centre County Historical Society will host its annual ceremony at the Match Factory in Bellefonte.
New childcare and co-work center opening in Duncansville
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Being a new parent while working? It’s like having two jobs at once. And it’s exactly how Kaitlyn Tomlinson got the idea for her two new businesses opening in Duncansville this summer — Hummingbird Childcare Center and LoCol Co-Work and Business Center. “After having my first son, we struggled trying […]
Duo charged with leaving dog in blistering cold for 3 days
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mother and son are facing charges after police found a dog tied outside on Christmas and left for three days. According to troopers, they arrived at the home of 21-year-old James Pfahler in Boggs Township which was later discovered to be owned by his mother, 44-year-old Jamey Williams of […]
New Dollar General Store Opened in Pennsylvania
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: State Collegeand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
wdadradio.com
BLACK LICK FIREFIGHTERS DISPATCHED FOR CALL AT DERRY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Firefighters from the Black Lick fire department assisted with an incident Thursday morning in Derry. Around 11:00, firefighters in Westmoreland County were dispatched to the Derry Area Middle School for a reported structure fire. The call was quickly downgraded as it was discovered that part of the school’s HVAC had overheated and started to smoke. Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department was asked to assist with a crew of four firefighters and a truck.
abc27.com
Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose
NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
Comments / 0