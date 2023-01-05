ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Niskayuna resident charged in Albany road rage incident, police say; Faces felony

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e5OhV_0k4Z5ZwQ00

ALBANY – A Niskayuna resident has been charged in connection with an Albany road rage incident that left a vehicle damaged and the driver injured, New York State Police said.

The victim was treated at the scene and released by EMS, police said.

Kiara J. Myrick, 24, of Niskayuna, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

The incident happened Wednesday at the Interstate 90 Exit 2 intersection with Washington Avenue in Albany, police said.

Troopers responded there and determined Myrick damaged the vehicle window of a car, causing injury to the driver, police said.

Police found and stopped Myrick driving a short distance from the location. New York State University Police took Myrick into custody.

Myrick was processed and released to appear in court later.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

| Everything Niskayuna | Schenectady County | All Local News |

Categories: News, News, Schenectady County, Your Niskayuna

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Woman arrested for animal cruelty

Police in Albany have arrested a woman on animal cruelty charges, after they say she left cats in her car for several days in frigid temperatures. Police say 18-year-old Vemeena Anderson left a six-month-old kitten and a one-year-old cat locked inside of her car on Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street for several days.
ALBANY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Local drivers react to violent taxi robbery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The violent robbery of a taxi driver in Albany Wednesday night continues to send ripples through the community. Fellow drivers expressing concern over the incident, but say these types of incidents don’t happen very often. The scene took place near St. Peter’s Hospital, when a man allegedly struck a cab driver […]
ALBANY, NY
theupstater.com

Excavator strikes Thruway overpass on Rte. 9W

GLENMONT — An excavator struck a bridge in Glenmont, slowing traffic on Route 9W Monday evening. Bethlehem Police responded to a call for an excavator that had fallen off a trailer and was in the roadway on Route 9W in the area of Frontage Road on Monday, Jan. 2, around 6:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Michael Whiteley of Bethlehem Police.
GLENMONT, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
249
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy