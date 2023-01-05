ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Someone sent J.J. Watt a stuffed badger as a gift

By Jaymes Langrehr
 3 days ago

PHOENIX — Athletes get a variety of mail from fans. Some of it is nice, some of it is not, and some of it is downright unusual.

J.J. Watt, who announced his retirement from the NFL after this season last month, says he recently got something that he has never received before: a stuffed Badger — and not the type you would find in the toy aisle.

In a tweet Thursday morning, the former Wisconsin Badgers standout shared photos of a package that arrived for him to the Arizona Cardinals locker room.

“I have received a lot of wild fan mail over the years,” Watt wrote. “This package that arrived today is certainly being added to the list.”

Watt did not say who sent him the taxidermied badger.

Watt played two seasons with the Badgers, culminating his college career with an appearance in the 2010 Rose Bowl before being taken 11th overall by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He won three Defensive Player of the Year awards with the Texans before signing with the Arizona Cardinals prior to the 2022 season.

Watt has played in 15 games this year, totaling 10.5 sacks and 15 tackles for a loss while recording 23 QB pressures in his 12th NFL season. He will play in his last career game this Sunday when the 4-12 Cardinals hope to play postseason seeding spoilers to the 12-4 San Francisco 49ers.

