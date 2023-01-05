Read full article on original website
Christmas tree collections in Front Royal
The Town of Front Royal began Christmas tree collections on January 4th and will continue throughout the month. Collections will be made each Wednesday in January including the 11th, 18th, and 25th. Please place live trees at the curb where trash is normally collected no later than 7:00 AM and...
Attorney General Miyares Launches Civil Rights Investigation
Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that his Office of Civil Rights will be investigating Fairfax County. Public Schools and the administration of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (“TJHSST”) for. unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act (“VHRA”). The investigation...
WCSO auctions unclaimed property
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is holding an online only auction for unclaimed property which will run until 1/27/23 at 10 AM. All sales are final and must be picked up from the Sheriff’s Office within 7 days of purchase. Any items not sold or picked up on...
