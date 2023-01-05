CUMBERLAND, MD – Police arrested a 36-year-old dad for neglect of a minor after the toddler was found by a good Samaritan in the road near North Cresap Street and West Second Street. “The complainant had observed the toddler-aged child alone in the roadway and brought them to safety. Officers received a call from the mother stating that her child was missing,” police reported. “The juvenile was returned to the mother, and officers started an investigation.” According to police, the child was supposed to be in the care of Michael Caswell at a nearby residence. When officers contacted Caswell, it The post Cumberland dad charged after toddler found alone in road appeared first on Shore News Network.

CUMBERLAND, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO