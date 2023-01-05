Read full article on original website
Leesburg Police looking for 7-Eleven lottery ticket theft suspect
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Leesburg Police at 703-771-4500.
Siblings Stab Man In The Back, Dog During Altercation In Frederick, Police Say
One of two siblings is being held by police in Pennsylvania following an investigation into an altercation in Frederick County that left a man and dog with stab wounds, authorities announced. Dalonte Shea Dunston, 31, and Lavitira Edmond, 29, both of Frederick, are facing multiple assault and other charges for...
Virginia State Police locate missing 82-year-old woman
According to police, 82-year-old Mercedes Sanchez Shu is believed to have left her home on the Pearson Drive in the Woodbridge area at around 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 and last made contact with her family at around 2:46 p.m., indicating that she was lost.
Missing Montgomery County Teens Could Be Traveling Together, Police Say
Concerns are mounting in Montgomery County for a pair of missing teens who could be on the road together. An alert has been issued by the Montgomery County Police Department for Damary Hernandez, 15, of Silver Spring, and Rockville resident Allison Espinales, 14, who have both been reported missing by friends and family and neither has been seen since Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Cumberland dad charged after toddler found alone in road
CUMBERLAND, MD – Police arrested a 36-year-old dad for neglect of a minor after the toddler was found by a good Samaritan in the road near North Cresap Street and West Second Street. “The complainant had observed the toddler-aged child alone in the roadway and brought them to safety. Officers received a call from the mother stating that her child was missing,” police reported. “The juvenile was returned to the mother, and officers started an investigation.” According to police, the child was supposed to be in the care of Michael Caswell at a nearby residence. When officers contacted Caswell, it The post Cumberland dad charged after toddler found alone in road appeared first on Shore News Network.
Stolen cars used in cigar, vape store robbery in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Deputies said three people used a stolen car to rob a business in the Ashburn area, then stole another car afterwards. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery took place at Ashburn Cigars and Vapes, located in the 44000 block of Ashburn Shopping Plaza, around 7:10 p.m. […]
Beltway closed in Fairfax due to tractor-trailer fire
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the fire took place at mile marker 43.5, just after the Georgetown Pike exit. All southbound lanes are currently closed and there are significant backups in both directions.
Inside Nova
Capital Beltway closed for hours as tractor-trailer burned
A truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after his tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 495 in Fairfax, closing southbound lanes for hours. The driver crashed near Exit 44 at Georgetown Pike about 1:06 p.m., causing the tractor-trailer to catch fire, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. The driver was...
One Injured In Midday Shooting At Woodbridge Home, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police in Prince William County have been called in to investigate a reported shooting in Woodbridge that left at least one with an injury.Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, a spokesperson from the Prince William County Police Department issued an alert advising that the agency has been ca…
WHSV
Two dead after Broadway home fire
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: Chief Holloway confirmed that another body was recovered from the fire. Crews remain on scene. Original: At least one person is dead after a home fire outside of Broadway on Sunday. Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a...
Woman died in Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County on the morning of Jan. 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say Carol Shaffer, 70, was driving on Lincoln Highway in Ayr Township when she traveled off the side of the roadway and hit two reflective road markers. […]
Centre Daily
18-month-old was bound to chair with tape by daycare worker, Virginia police say
A daycare worker accused of taping a child to a chair was arrested in Virginia, police said. The 42-year-old daycare provider at Little Oaks Montessori Academy in Herndon was seen taping an 18-month-old child to a chair on Dec. 8, according to a Jan. 5 news release from the Fairfax County Police Department.
Climo in serious trouble in Culpeper County after New Year’s Eve firearms incidents
An Amissville man who served less than a month in jail after his Rappahannock County General District Court DUI conviction in June 2022, is back in Culpeper County Jail after allegedly escalating his criminal behavior in Culpeper County. If found guilty of the offenses Charles E. Climo, 31, faces eight to 24 years in prison and fines up to $210,000. According to the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Climo twice fired shots into a Dulin Drive residence he shared with his girlfriend and two children. The first incident on New Year’s Eve morning brought sheriff’s office SWAT and hostage negotiators to the scene. Then, in the evening, another call came into...
WJLA
Daycare worker arrested for taping 18-month-old to chair, Fairfax County police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Fairfax County for allegedly assaulting a child in Herndon, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. On Thursday, Dec. 8, an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy reportedly saw Wesal Houd Abu Issa, 42, of Herndon, restrain...
fox5dc.com
FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint
Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
Rapp deputy arrests Culpeper with multiple aggravated murder charges
A Culpeper man has been arrested by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Garcia on five alleged felony charges and one misdemeanor count dating to a December 18, 2021 incident. Zachary Keith Jenkins, 19, was taken into custody at 2 a.m. Friday. He faces the following charges: Aggravated murder – multi-person; Use of a firearm in commission of a felony; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling; Misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. Jenkins is being held without bond at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal. No further details were available at press time but online court records show Jenkins will make his first appearance in Rappahannock County General District Court on Tuesday morning.
WTOP
W.Va. man sentenced for selling deadly fentanyl pills
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to 11 years in a federal prison for selling a fatal dose of fentanyl pills. Gregory Allen Sirk, 48, of Martinsburg, pled guilty to deliberately selling acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills in May 2022. “Throughout the Western District of Virginia, we have seen...
Family Ravaged By Deadly Virginia Shooting Was Mourning Mom's September Death
A well-liked Prince William County family has suffered its second heartbreaking loss in less than four months after a verbal argument in Dumfries turned into a fatal quintuple shooting.The community is rallying support around the Carroll-Gatling family, whose lives have changed drastically in the p…
One Dead, Four Injured Inside Dumfries Home; Person Of Interest Detained: Police (DEVELOPING)
One person was killed and four others injured after a shooting inside a Dumfries home on Wednesday morning.Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called shortly after 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to a home in the 17900 block of Milroy Drive to investigate a reported shoot…
theriver953.com
News Maker Preston Knight on SVEC life saving information
As we do the first Friday of every month we check in with Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC). This month we spoke with Event and Communications Manager Preston Knight in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Preston tells us...
