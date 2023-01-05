ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shore News Network

Cumberland dad charged after toddler found alone in road

CUMBERLAND, MD – Police arrested a 36-year-old dad for neglect of a minor after the toddler was found by a good Samaritan in the road near North Cresap Street and West Second Street. “The complainant had observed the toddler-aged child alone in the roadway and brought them to safety. Officers received a call from the mother stating that her child was missing,” police reported. “The juvenile was returned to the mother, and officers started an investigation.” According to police, the child was supposed to be in the care of Michael Caswell at a nearby residence. When officers contacted Caswell, it The post Cumberland dad charged after toddler found alone in road appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND, MD
Inside Nova

Capital Beltway closed for hours as tractor-trailer burned

A truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after his tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 495 in Fairfax, closing southbound lanes for hours. The driver crashed near Exit 44 at Georgetown Pike about 1:06 p.m., causing the tractor-trailer to catch fire, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. The driver was...
FAIRFAX, VA
WHSV

Two dead after Broadway home fire

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: Chief Holloway confirmed that another body was recovered from the fire. Crews remain on scene. Original: At least one person is dead after a home fire outside of Broadway on Sunday. Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
abc27 News

Woman died in Fulton County crash

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County on the morning of Jan. 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say Carol Shaffer, 70, was driving on Lincoln Highway in Ayr Township when she traveled off the side of the roadway and hit two reflective road markers. […]
FULTON COUNTY, PA
The MadRapp Recorder

Climo in serious trouble in Culpeper County after New Year’s Eve firearms incidents

An Amissville man who served less than a month in jail after his Rappahannock County General District Court DUI conviction in June 2022, is back in Culpeper County Jail after allegedly escalating his criminal behavior in Culpeper County. If found guilty of the offenses Charles E. Climo, 31, faces eight to 24 years in prison and fines up to $210,000. According to the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Climo twice fired shots into a Dulin Drive residence he shared with his girlfriend and two children. The first incident on New Year’s Eve morning brought sheriff’s office SWAT and hostage negotiators to the scene. Then, in the evening, another call came into...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint

Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
BETHESDA, MD
The MadRapp Recorder

Rapp deputy arrests Culpeper with multiple aggravated murder charges

A Culpeper man has been arrested by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Garcia on five alleged felony charges and one misdemeanor count dating to a December 18, 2021 incident. Zachary Keith Jenkins, 19, was taken into custody at 2 a.m. Friday. He faces the following charges: Aggravated murder – multi-person; Use of a firearm in commission of a felony; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling; Misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. Jenkins is being held without bond at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal. No further details were available at press time but online court records show Jenkins will make his first appearance in Rappahannock County General District Court on Tuesday morning.
CULPEPER, VA
WTOP

W.Va. man sentenced for selling deadly fentanyl pills

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to 11 years in a federal prison for selling a fatal dose of fentanyl pills. Gregory Allen Sirk, 48, of Martinsburg, pled guilty to deliberately selling acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills in May 2022. “Throughout the Western District of Virginia, we have seen...
MARTINSBURG, WV
theriver953.com

News Maker Preston Knight on SVEC life saving information

As we do the first Friday of every month we check in with Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC). This month we spoke with Event and Communications Manager Preston Knight in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Preston tells us...
WARREN COUNTY, VA

