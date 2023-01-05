Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Lynbrook residents amazed by community's giving spirit
Lynbrook residents Pat Alonge and Gail Mancuso continue to be amazed by the spirit of giving in their community. Carrying on an annual charitable tradition, Alonge and Mancuso made a Facebook post on Thanksgiving Day, asking the Lynbrook community for help. They listed 27 shelter families from which people could choose, and send them items on their wish list.
longisland.com
Hard Bean Coffee Opens in Merrick
Hard Bean Coffee, a contemporary and cozy new coffee shop and cafe, has opened in Merrick. This welcoming space on the corner of Merrick Avenue and Broadcast Plaza has something for everyone, whether you’re a coffee aficionado, someone who needs caffeine to get you going, or a family looking for a hot chocolate treat on a cold winter day.
Who needs resolutions? Take a look at those who need a forever home: Jan. 7-8
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Many believe that cats enjoy solitude. But no two are alike. Some prefer to be cuddled more than being alone. Unlike other animals, veterinarians say cats can spend up to 24 hours alone if they have fresh water, fresh food and clean litter. (This does not hold true for kittens or senior cats, however.)
Calverton woman gets new home thanks to 'care and compassion' from community following destructive fire
Katie Polk lost six of her cats in the fire, but one of the feral neighborhood felines she takes care of named Bernie was outside and survived.
northforker.com
Five winter walks to take on the North Fork
Winter has arrived on the North Fork, but the cold weather doesn’t have to slow you down. Taralynn Reynolds, outreach director at Group for the East End, thinks winter is the perfect time to explore the area’s nature trails. “In the spring and summer with migratory species coming,...
Herald Community Newspapers
A nightmare before Christmas
East Rockaway residents woke up to several feet of flooding and thousands of dollars in damage on Friday, Dec. 23. Brian Barry, an East Rockaway resident for 17 years, lost his handicapped-accessible chair lift and two cars to the flood. His basement was flooded, along with the cars. Barry’s insurance does not cover such damage.
petage.com
Treat Brand Three Dog Bakery to Open 1st NY Location in Bellmore
Pups and pup parents from New York City, Nassau County and beyond will howl with delight at the opening of the very first Three Dog Bakery location in the state, at 2119 Bedford Ave. in Bellmore, on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Owners John and Gloria Ma and the Three Dog Bakery team are preparing to spoil four-legged friends across the region with freshly baked cakes, cookies and treats created exclusively for dogs. In addition to irresistible baked pastries and canine-themed goodies, Three Dog Bakery Bellmore will feature a dog wash station on the premises, plus dog food, toys and other supplies.
longisland.com
Restaurant Group Upgrades Oakdale's The Wharf Restaurant into Winter Event Venue
The Wharf, a popular waterfront eatery located in Oakdale, has been renovated by owner Lily Flanagan Restaurant Group into a winter event venue complete with paved patios, party tents, and an outdoor bar and fireplaces. The Restaurant Group, which purchased the property in May 2020, has transformed it into a...
longisland.com
Oceanside Brunch Club Opens in Oceanside
In Oceanside, brunch just upped its game at the Oceanside Brunch Club, which opened last month. The interior is open with plenty of seating. It has a very modern diner feel with a little bit of funk. The menu is stacked with everything from your basic BEC sandwich ($6.50) to braised short rib hash ($9.99). You can also chose from griddle specials like the french toast ($11.99) and chicken and waffles ($15.99) or their large assortment of breakfast burritos.
longisland.com
Suffolk Takes Another Step Toward Purchase of Open Space in Lloyd Harbor
Suffolk County is another step closer to acquiring 200 acres of open space from the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Lloyd Harbor. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Suffolk County, the State of New York, the Town of Huntington and the Open Space Institute Land Trust was drafted to bring these partners together in their effort to acquire a substantial portion of land in Lloyd Harbor.
Herald Community Newspapers
Warehouse spared from Lynbrook truck fire
Sprinklers activated in a Lynbrook warehouse on Merrick Road helped quell a fire late last Thursday. Lynbrook Fire Department firefighters responded to an automatic alarm at a wholesale distribution warehouse at 96 Merrick Rd. opposite Charles Street at 11:38 p.m., Dec. 29 and found smoke coming from the roof of the 28,000-square-foot building.
Woman Shares Secret 'Oasis' in the Middle of Midtown Manhattan
Great for when you need to take a break from the crowds!
longisland.com
Huntington Shopping Center Signs Four New Tenants
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) has announced The Container Store will join REI and Whole Foods Market at Huntington Shopping Center in Huntington Station, NY as part of its $75M redevelopment. Additionally, Burger Village, Love Sac and Just Salad have signed leases for the center’s new pad site facing Route 110.
News 12
Afro-Caribbean restaurant fighting to keep their doors open
A Downtown Brooklyn restaurant known for their Afro-Caribbean cuisine and tropical cocktails is fighting to keep its doors open after falling on hard times following the pandemic. Amarachi staff says they’ve been struggling to fill the restaurant since the pandemic began and still has yet to pick up, to the...
fox5ny.com
'Check-washing' scams spreading on Long Island
LONG ISLAND - Long Island authorities are raising the alarm over so-called "check washing" scams, where thieves steal envelopes with checks inside from mailboxes and forge fake information on them to take the money. Scammers will take the stolen checks and "wash" them in a simple bath of household chemicals,...
longislandbusiness.com
Cookoo Rico Opens in Old Zorn’s Spot in Bellmore
Cookoo Rico, a Portuguese chicken joint has opened in Bellmore, taking over the space where Zorn’s used to be. The menu features charcoal-fired barbeque chicken meals. According to Newsday, the owners of Cookoo Rico are the same as kosher restaurant Chimichurri Charcoal Chicken with locations in Cedarhurst, Oceanside and Carle Place. (Cookoo Rico is not a kosher restaurant.)
Peeping Tom planted cellphone in Long Island gym to record women: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Queens man was busted for recording women in a Long Island gym on Saturday, police said. A 20-year-old woman had just finished a tanning session at Planet Fitness on Great Neck Road at around 6 p.m. when she noticed a cellphone recording in the ceiling panels, police said. The victim […]
longislandadvance.net
Gateway continues in Bellport, but no longer at Patchogue Theatre
Gateway shows at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts ended this year after blockbuster productions like “The Cher Show,” and “A Christmas Carol.” Their …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
longisland.com
Classic Dining Comes to Northport with Arlo Kitchen and Bar
Arlo Kitchen and Bar opened last month in the space that once held the Crestwood Manor banquet hall in Northport. This new restaurant is offering a multi-level dining experience that patrons are saying is classic, cozy, and most of all delicious. Plenty of seating is available on both levels and the outdoor patio promised more once the weather warms up.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bear Mountain, NY
Bear Mountain used to be the primary ski-jumping site in the United States and one of the well-known peaks of New York’s Hudson Highlands. Partially located in Orange County and Rockland County, Bear Mountain extends to the adjacent Bear Mountain Bridge and Bear Mountain State Park. The summit is...
