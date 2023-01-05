Read full article on original website
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Ukraine reports fresh Russian strikes after announced ceasefire
Russian forces struck the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration said, after the supposed start of a unilateral Russian ceasefire. "The occupiers hit the city with rockets twice," Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on social media, adding that a residential building had been...
Italy's Ukraine arms supply decision delayed until February - paper
MILAN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Italy will not take a decision on the supply of new arms to Ukraine until February due to political tensions, cost considerations and military shortages, newspaper la Repubblica reported on Monday.
Putin's unilateral ceasefire due to have started in Ukraine
A brief ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin but dismissed by Ukraine as an empty gesture was due to have taken effect on Friday in what would be the first full pause since Moscow's invasion in February 2022. Putin's order to stop fighting for 36 hours during the Orthodox...
Ukraine rejects Russian claim of devastating 'retaliatory strike'
Russia said Sunday it had carried out a devastating "retaliatory strike" in eastern Ukraine to avenge a recent deadly attack on its troops, a claim quickly denied by Kyiv. "More than 600 Ukrainian servicemen were killed" by a missile strike on troops stationed in two buildings used as barracks in Kramatorsk, said a Russian defence ministry statement.
Israel revokes entry permits of three Palestinian officials
Israel said Saturday it had revoked entry permits for three senior officials from Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas's Fatah party after they visited an Israeli Arab recently released from prison. Mahmud al-Alul, Azzam al-Ahmad and Rawhi Fattouh had visited Karim Yunis in his home village of Ara in northern Israel following...
Iranians protest outside French embassy after cartoons
Dozens of Iranians gathered Sunday outside the French embassy in Tehran protesting against cartoons of the Islamic republic's supreme leader by French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo. The magazine on Wednesday published caricatures of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in support of the protests in Iran, sparked by the September 16 death in...
Israelis protest new Netanyahu government
Thousands of Israelis protested on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government, regarded as the most right-wing in Israeli history, an AFP correspondent said. Protesters brandished signs with slogans including "Democracy in danger" and "Together against fascism and apartheid" in the coastal city of Tel Aviv. Some waved Israeli...
Denmark to summon Iran envoy over protest executions
Denmark will summon Iran's ambassador to express its "outrage" after Tehran executed two men linked to mass protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, the Danish foreign minister said on Sunday. Iran's envoy will be summoned to the foreign ministry "to send him the strongest possible and imaginable message that...
Kremlin: confident that defence ministry report on Kramatorsk strike is correct
Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that it was confident its defence ministry was correct when it said that 600 Ukrainian servicemen had been "destroyed" in an attack on the city of Kramatorsk, despite reporting which showed the attack missed its target.
Mexican president denounces Brazil 'coup attempt'
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Sunday denounced a "reprehensible and anti-democratic coup attempt" in Brazil after supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro overran the grounds of all three branches of government in Brasilia. Lopez Obrador expressed his support for fellow leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, inaugurated just...
Strikes in east Ukraine despite Putin's ceasefire order
Artillery exchanges pounded war-scarred cities in eastern Ukraine on Friday despite Russian leader Vladimir Putin unilaterally ordering his forces to pause attacks for 36 hours for the Orthodox Christmas. The brief ceasefire declared by Putin earlier this week was supposed to begin at 0900 GMT Friday and would have been...
Iran replaces police chief amid protests
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed on Saturday a new police chief, nearly four months into protests triggered by Mahsa Amini's death. The Islamic republic has been gripped by unrest since the September 16 death in custody of Iranian Kurdish Amini, 22, following her arrest for allegedly violating the country's strict dress code for women.
Canada Iran Anniversary
People attend a vigil marking the three-year anniversary of the downing of flight PS752, in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
No surprise in hard-hit Bakhmut as Putin's ceasefire fails
Like every other day this week, holdout residents of this all-but-destroyed city on Ukraine's front line flocked to a ground-floor humanitarian aid centre Friday, desperate for food and internet access. And like every other day this week, shelling rained down around Bakhmut into the afternoon, despite President Vladimir Putin's demand...
