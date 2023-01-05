ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana

By Matt Adams
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.

One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd.

$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

The tickets matched four out of the five numbers and the Mega Ball with a multiplier of 4. The jackpot was worth $785 million.

The winning numbers for the Jan. 3 drawing were 25-29-33-41-44 with the Mega Ball of 18.

The winners should keep their ticket in a safe place and call Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how to claim their prize.

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940 million after no winner

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, Jan. 6. The estimated jackpot of $940 million is the fourth-largest in Mega Millions history.

Susan Mays
3d ago

I just kinda fell into one . I was at a gas station and I heard the 2 cashiers talkn sayn " I need to get it sold before I clock out". so I asked and it was a ticket. I very very seldom play because I don't like gambling let alone prayn to God abt money . But since I just had a house fire and lost everything including a motorcycle and a car I thought maybe just maybe if God seen fit foe me to have another car . The ticket might help . 🙏🙏🙏

FOX59

FOX59

