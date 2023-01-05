DA: Judge drops child rape charges against State College man

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Child rape charges that were filed by state police out of Rockview against a State College man have been dropped by a district judge.

Ryan Harvey’s, 41, felony charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child were dismissed Wednesday by Judge Allen Sinclair, Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna confirmed. Harvey was also facing a misdemeanor of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, but that has also been dismissed.

In an email to WTAJ, Cantora said that his office is “reviewing the matter to determine whether charges will be refiled.”

In the charges that were filed in December, state police wrote in a criminal complaint that in an interview with the girl, she said that Harvey sexually assaulted her while she was at his home.

Harvey was able to post 7% of his $150,000 bail the same day he was put behind bars at Centre County Prison.

A request for comment was left with Harvey’s defense lawyer Steve Trialonas.

