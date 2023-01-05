Read full article on original website
hbsdealer.com
WD-40 Company (WDFC) announced a decline in net sales for its first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ending Nov. 30, 2022. The San Diego, Calif.-based company reported total net sales for the first fiscal quarter were $124.9 million, a decrease of 7% compared to $134.8 million in the prior year fiscal quarter.
Versatex Building Products, the manufacturer of premium PVC trim for residential exteriors has announced eight promotions to its sales and management team. Rick Kapres, Versatex vice president of sales and marketing, said, “We’ve always believed in upward mobility within our ranks, so each year we look within to develop new sales management leaders.”
Builders FirstSource, the nation’s largest building materials supplier, has made it official. The Dallas, Texas-based prodealer has named Dave Rush as its new CEO. Rush was named interim CEO by the board of directors on Nov. 18, 2022, following the departure of Dave Flitman. The new CEO was also...
LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Self-driving software startup Oxbotica has raised $140 million from investors to speed deployment of autonomous vehicles (AVs) in areas including heavy industry, ports and airports.
