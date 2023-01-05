Spectricity: World Premiere at CES: Spectral Camera Brings True Colors to Smartphone Photos

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023--

At CES 2023, Spectricity introduces the S1, the first miniature, mobile device-ready multispectral image sensor. The first smartphones using the sensor are expected by 2024. Within two years, this technology is expected to be in all smartphones.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005075/en/

Spectricity color solution compared to popular flagship phone

The S1 spectral image sensor solves color fidelity issues of smartphone cameras and can measure true color through the spectral signature of an object.

The S1 is a technology breakthrough: it’s the first truly miniaturized, mass-manufacturable mobile spectral image sensor. At the same time, it captures the full visible and near-infrared range at video rates, required for mobile applications. It’s suited as a companion sensor to the main cameras in a smartphone.

Jonathan Borremans , CTO: “The S1 marks a phenomenal advance over any multispectral imager on the market. No one to date has managed to fit these specs into a miniature chip. The S1 can be integrated into any mobile device.”

Spectricity is sampling the S1 to several smartphone manufacturers to be included in upcoming models. Vincent Mouret , CEO: “We are excited to announce this breakthrough; the first ever affordable mobile spectral imager. We expect the first smartphone models with the S1 to be released in 2024 and all smartphones to include our technology within the coming years.”

Spectral imaging will fix poor camera color fidelity of smartphones and consumer devices. Despite all advances in image sensor and camera technology, smartphones still cannot capture true color as they are limited by 3 color channels: red, green, blue

Jonathan Borremans: “Essentially, even your high-end smartphone camera is color blind . The S1 uses richer spectral signature data, resulting in much higher color fidelity in your pictures. We’re confident that spectral imaging will become essential in all devices including a camera.”

As part of the smartphone camera of the future, the S1 spectral camera sensor will drive innovation in consumer devices in personalized cosmetics, health and wellness, e-commerce, smart gardening, authentication.

About Spectricity

Spectricity was incorporated in 2018 and is backed by international VCs to bring spectral imaging to mobile devices. Spectricity has offices in Belgium, the USA, Taipei and Malaysia.

The S1 is currently under evaluation by major smartphone makers. EVKs are available for device manufacturers driving large volumes.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005075/en/

Jennifer Reid +1 778-772-0754

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEVADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PHOTOGRAPHY AUDIO/VIDEO DATA MANAGEMENT CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY APPS/APPLICATIONS MOBILE/WIRELESS OTHER TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Spectricity

PUB: 01/05/2023 12:00 PM/DISC: 01/05/2023 12:01 PM