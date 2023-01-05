Read full article on original website
calling it like i see it
3d ago
Over 150 dollars?? The problem is they think that they can do whatever to “criminals” but if you’re one yourself you can’t judge them.
Reply
6
Frederette Dickens
3d ago
no one even the Leos are not above the law! so I say thumbs up on that one! keep up the good work!
Reply
5
Chris Myers
3d ago
150 bucks? dude couldn't borrow that till payday? bye career lmao
Reply
7
Related
niceville.com
Deputy serving at Walton County Jail allegedly stole money from inmate
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— A detention deputy working at the Walton County Jail has been terminated and arrested after an investigation reportedly revealed he stole money from an inmate, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), it launched an investigation on...
niceville.com
Walton teens allegedly stole vehicle and guns, broke into churches
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A pair of Walton County teenagers are facing felony charges following an alleged crime spree that reportedly included stealing guns and breaking into multiple churches in northern Walton County, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has reported. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO),...
WALA-TV FOX10
Okaloosa County calls off search for domestic violence suspect, warns public
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - OCSO has called off a search for a domestic violence suspect in the Crestview area due to lack of leads, according to police. Authorities said the search for Joshua Lee Colley, 29, began this morning after a reported domestic violence incident at a home on Third Avenue in Laurel Hill at 10:30 a.m.
niceville.com
Okaloosa woman accused of stealing from disabled person
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced the arrest of an Okaloosa County woman reportedly working as a guardian who allegedly stole more than $12,000 from a disabled person who had been under her care. According to Moody’s statement, an investigation by her Medicaid Fraud Control...
WJHG-TV
Two charged with drug trafficking, SWAT team dispatched
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two suspects are in custody, one of them arrested after a SWAT team was dispatched. Last year on Dec. 28, officers with Panama City Police Street Crimes Unit attempted to pull over a vehicle after believing it was in a drug transaction. During the attempt, police say the driver drove off at a high rate of speed.
WJHG-TV
Man sentenced to decade in prison for trafficking meth
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for meth trafficking, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Investigators arrested 61-year-old Marlon Ray Cloud after knocking on the door of a hotel room he was in. When an occupant opened the door, a meth pipe was in plain sight.
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies search for armed suspect near Poverty Creek Road, Medfords Way
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for an armed suspect near Poverty Creek Road and Medfords Way Sunday afternoon. While the sheriff's office tracks the suspect, deputies ask all residents in the area to stay inside their homes. Deputies say they are looking for a...
Barrel racer dies in Okaloosa County rodeo, deputies investigating: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the death of a barrel racer that happened during a local rodeo. Officials said the 56-year-old woman from out of state was competing in the Baker Rodeo on Saturday, Jan. 7, when she was thrown from her horse. The […]
PCPD arrested a man after he barricaded himself in his apartment
Editor’s Note: This story has been edited to include more accurate information about where the incident occurred. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police arrested a man this morning after an hour-long stand-off. Officers said they’d been looking for 26-year-old Chance Layfield for about a month, on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine. They finally caught […]
WJHG-TV
BCSO celebrates newest captain
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Meet the newest captain at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Captain Myron Guilford. “I was excited I was shocked I didn’t see it coming,” Captain Guilford said. Guilford started with the sheriff’s office as a deputy in 1994. He said he was inspired...
WEAR
Deputies: Man accidentally shoots himself during series of burglaries in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a Crestview man accidentally shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun while breaking into a vehicle. Justin McCall, 28, was arrested on Thursday on charges of grand theft, burglary to a structure, car burglary and felony violation of probation. According to the...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 4, 2023
Tony Powell, 27, Niceville, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Erin Mitchell, 34, Altha, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Koby Thomas, 21, Dothan, Alabama: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrest 4 for Felony Drug Offenses
Two unrelated traffic stops lead to felony drug arrests in Washington County over the weekend. On Friday, December 30th, 2022, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop near Buckhorn Blvd. and Peppervine Place. Once initiated, deputies witness an object being tossed out of the passenger...
WATCH: Reckless driver arrested after crashing into bridge in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Bay County resident is in custody after a scary incident Wednesday. Traffic was flowing smoothly Wednesday afternoon across the Hathaway Bridge until a truck slammed into the side of the highway. Kenneth Everett, 45, is originally from Bay County, but has lived in Washington state for about 15 […]
waltonso.org
TEENS ARRESTED FOR STEALING GUNS, VEHICLE AND BREAKING INTO MULTIPLE CHURCHES IN GLENDALE COMMUNITY
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two teenagers face felony charges following a crime spree spanning the holiday weekend in northern Walton County. Teague Kirkland, 19, and Christiansen Lopez, 16, were found walking on I-10 near a stolen Ford F-150 around 2 am Wednesday. The vehicle was stolen Tuesday from a home on State Highway 83 in Glendale along with numerous firearms, prescription medication, and alcohol.
Florida woman arrested, accused of stealing over $12K from disabled person’s Social Security funds
Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody said a Florida woman was arrested after allegedly stealing over $12,000 from a disabled person while serving as her guardian.
WCTV
Jackson County man arrested for selling drugs to undercover police
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday for selling narcotics drugs to an undercover law enforcement officer. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the officer purchased the drug from Torence Ali Clemmons. After Clemmons left the parking lot where the exchange happened, a JCSO narcotics investigator...
UPDATE: No charges filed in Wash Co. killing
We’ve updated this story at 5:30 with new information A Washington County couple’s marriage ended in tragedy early Tuesday morning. Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said shortly before 3:00 a.m., dispatch received a call of shots fired at a residence on Tiger Trail, just north of Crystal Lake. When deputies got there, Crews said they […]
WJHG-TV
Two men arrested after attempting to make explosives, police say
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two are in custody after police say the men made explosive devices at the beach. According to Panama City Beach Police, there were reports of a “bomb” being set off at Beach Scene, on 10059 Hutchison Boulevard. Officers arrived and say contact...
WJHG-TV
Shooting on Tiger Trail, one dead
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County Sheriff’s Investigators (WCSO) are looking into a shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning. Deputies said they got a call just before 3 a.m. about gunshots going off on Tiger Trail in Chipley. According to the Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived at the...
Comments / 12