Walton County, FL

calling it like i see it
3d ago

Over 150 dollars?? The problem is they think that they can do whatever to “criminals” but if you’re one yourself you can’t judge them.

Frederette Dickens
3d ago

no one even the Leos are not above the law! so I say thumbs up on that one! keep up the good work!

Chris Myers
3d ago

150 bucks? dude couldn't borrow that till payday? bye career lmao

