Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
ROG Raikiri Pro with built-in customizable OLED screen expands gaming HUD for more options
Asus has surprised nerds at this year’s CES with an officially licensed Xbox gaming controller that has a dedicated 1.3-inch mini OLED display to beam custom animations, display favorite wallpaper, microphone status, battery status, or the active controller profile. The 128×40 resolution screen is placed right where you’d find...
yankodesign.com
ASKA showcases fully-functional prototype of its ‘street-legal’ flying car at CES 2023
Although the public demonstration got called off due to dicey weather (thanks, polar vortex), NFT Inc. (not the crypto kind) was all set to reveal a fully-functional prototype of their ASKA eVTOL at CES this year. Armed with FAA and EASA certifications, the ASKA A5 is arguably the world’s first ‘street-legal’ eVTOL that can alternate between driving on a highway or flying in mid-air. I’d argue that given its design, you’d probably do a spit-take if you saw this massive machine cruising right beside you on the road.
yankodesign.com
‘Smart punching bag cover’ may just be the most niche, cool, and unusual thing we saw at CES 2023
Why punch a regular bag when you could punch a couple of sensors instead?. Meet the I-Perskin a seemingly ordinary-looking punching bag cover that comes to life the minute you switch it on. Equipped with LEDs, sensors, and a microcontroller, the I-Perskin makes training more effective by giving you actual targets to punch. Strategically-placed zones on the punching bag light up, and switch off when you land punches on them. The sensors measure your speed, force, and reactivity as you lay blows, and the companion app gives you a detailed breakdown of your training rep, telling you exactly where you need to improve. It isn’t as dramatic as a training montage from Creed, but it quite effectively gets the job done without requiring a trainer be present.
yankodesign.com
Ergonomic mouse designed after a Stingray is functional without compromising comfort, productivity, and style
In my time, I have been through various iterations of a mouse and keyboard: used a few dozens and written about some hundred. If there is one thing that I have found common to all of them, it is that every other mouse or keyboard – independently or in combo – vouches to be more ergonomic than the other.
yankodesign.com
The latest G-Shock watch brings a Japanese toy capsule inspired twist to your wrist
I haven’t worn an actual watch for the past 5 years or so, ever since the advent of the smartwatch. But lately, I’ve been thinking about going “old school” once again since I like the designs of these watches better than the usual designs I see even on the most fashionable of smartwatches. Back in my school days, I’ve always wanted to have those bulky but cute G-Shock watches, although I had to settle for a Baby G. But now that I’m considering going back to the more colorful basics, this new one from Casio is such an appealing option.
yankodesign.com
Victrola Stream Onyx turntable makes your wireless Sonos party a bit more affordable
Although the hype around vinyl records and turntables has died down a bit, they haven’t completely disappeared. Every now and then, we still see major brands putting out new models to cater to this niche but passionate market. There is definitely still room for plenty of improvement and creativity, as shown by countless design concepts on how to give the old music device a new face. With plenty of options, it might be overwhelming to pick one for your home. But if your home is already set up with a group of Sonos speakers spread throughout the house, turntable maker Victrola just made that choice a bit easier.
Comments / 0