Look: Patrick Mahomes’s Tribute For Damar Hamlin This Saturday Is Going Viral
The final week of the NFL's regular season is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET this Saturday when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite today's return to football, the NFL world is continuing to honor and pray for Bills safety Damar Hamlin. He remains in critical condition at ...
Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Audio captures Damar Hamlin emergency response: ‘We’re going to need everybody’
After Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night, medical personnel can be heard calling for everyone to help on radio traffic recordings, underscoring the severity of Hamlin’s condition. Hamlin collapsed on the field seconds after he tackled a Cincinnati Bengals player Monday. He immediately received medical attention from doctors and…
Meet the 'real hero' who saved Damar Hamlin's life: Oklahoma-born assistant trainer Denny Kellington
After news circulated that Hamlin was showing signs improvement and was communicating with his teammates, people began searching for the man who began immediately performing CPR.
Look: Damar Hamlin Makes First Instagram Post Since Incident
Every positive report about the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been welcomed by the NFL world this week. Hamlin, who experienced cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills' Monday matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, has made remarkable progress in his recovery in recent days. ...
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
ETOnline.com
Damar Hamlin Returns to Instagram and Flashes Wide Smile, Thanks Fans for 'Overwhelming Support'
Damar Hamlin returned to Instagram for the first time since suffering a life-threatening tackle on Monday Night Football, thanking fans for their "overwhelming" support and flashing a wide smile!. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety posted Saturday a couple of pictures of himself in uniform as well as a block quote...
wearebuffalo.net
Singers Ciara And Luke Bryan Make Generous Donations To Damar Hamlin’s Charity
Many NFL teams, players, and coaches donated to Damar Hamlin's charity as a way to show support for the Buffalo Bills player who suffered a life-threatening injury on the field. Some people have used their artistic talents to send love to Damar and others have donated to his charity. In...
Heroic Act Lands Madden Cover Athlete In Critical Condition
"Madden NFL 12" cover star, Peyton Hillis, was involved in an accident on January 5 that left him in critical condition. According to TMZ, Hillis saved his children from drowning, and information from reporter Alyssa Orange explained further that the former Cleveland Browns player was in Pensacola, Florida when the accident occurred. The details haven't been fully released, but Orange reported that Hillis was flown to the hospital, where he was brought to the intensive care unit.
WKRC
Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
Breaking: Rams Player Taken To Hospital Following Game
A Los Angeles Rams player was taken to the hospital following his team's game on Sunday. The Rams fell to the Seahawks in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that Russ Yeast was taken into the hospital. "Rams safety Russ Yeast has been...
CBS News
Steelers players deliver toys, books, and supplies to daycare Damar Hamlin supports
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Since Monday night, when Bills' safety and McKees Rocks native Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the Bills-Bengals game, the football world has rallied together to support and pray. Since then, Hamlin's GoFundMe charity which helps his mother's daycare center "Kelly & Nina's Daycare Center" has raised...
Damar Hamlin speaking to Bills teammates after breathing tube is removed
The news keeps getting better out of UC Hospital in Cincinnati about Bills DB Damar Hamlin. Reports Friday indicate he is speaking with the team and teammates and has had the breathing tube removed. He told the team, “Love you boys.”. His improvement since suffering cardiac arrest during Monday’s...
Bills Announce Team Broadcaster Suffered Stroke This Week
The Buffalo Bills are dealing with another medical issue within their franchise family. On Friday afternoon, the Bills shared that longtime radio announcer John Murphy suffered a stroke last week. It was reported before the Bills' game against Cincinnati on Monday night that Murphy was "under the weather" and would not broadcast the contest.
Luke Bryan Boosts Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Fundraiser
Luke Bryan is among the top donors to Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe. The fundraiser surpassed $8 million as good news came about his recovery. Bryan gave $5,000 to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The GoFundMe was set up in 2020 with a modest goal of $2,500. After Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football broadcast, donations started to pour in.
Look: Damar Hamlin's Message For Tee Higgins Going Viral
Damar Hamlin had a great message for Tee Higgins on Sunday afternoon. Higgins was the wide receiver who Hamlin tackled before going into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The Bills-Bengals game ended up then being postponed before it got canceled later in the week. Higgins was wearing a sweatshirt that...
Bills play video message from Damar Hamlin prior to kickoff of game vs. Patriots
BOSTON -- Damar Hamlin's health has improved steadily and rapidly this week, with the 24-year-old being able to address his teammates via FaceTime on Friday.On Sunday, Hamlin was able to address the rest of Buffalo and Bills Mafia prior to kickoff between the Bills and Patriots in Orchard Park.Though he didn't record a video message for the players and fans in attendance in Orchard Park, Hamlin did send a message out on social media prior to the start of the game. That message was quite simple, with Hamlin shaping his hands like a heart, while tweeting out, "GAMETIME!!!"Hamlin, of course,...
Look: NFL World Calling For Rookie Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
We're beginning to lose count how many times Raiders fans have called for Josh McDaniels' job. But while getting blown out by the Chiefs on Sunday, the Black Hole once again wanted the coach's head. Vegas finds itself down 31-6 with just over eight minutes to go, and Kansas City...
NBC Sports
Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin
The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”. Sanders and Hamlin have been best friends since both were high school football stars...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin tweets reaction to Bills’ opening touchdown vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills are playing for Damar Hamlin on Sunday, and they didn’t wait long to give him something to cheer for. Nyheim Hines sent Highmark Stadium into a frenzy when he returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bills a 7-0 lead over the New England Patriots.
