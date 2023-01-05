Concerns are mounting in Montgomery County for a pair of missing teens who could be on the road together. An alert has been issued by the Montgomery County Police Department for Damary Hernandez, 15, of Silver Spring, and Rockville resident Allison Espinales, 14, who have both been reported missing by friends and family and neither has been seen since Wednesday, Jan. 4.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO