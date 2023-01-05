Read full article on original website
High school roundup: Mount Markham girls volleyball remains unbeaten
The Mount Markham varsity girls volleyball squad remained unbeaten following a 3-0 victory over Waterville on Friday in a Center State Conference matchup. The Mustangs, who improved to 7-0 on the season, have also won 21-straight sets.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Jan. 7-8
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, January 7. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Fayetteville-Manlius tops Cicero-North Syracuse in boys basketball (67 photos)
The Fayetteville-Manlius varsity boys basketball team topped Cicero-North Syracuse by a score of 67-59 on Friday in Salt City Athletic Conference Metro Division action.
High school basketball roundup: Trevor Roe free throws give Fayetteville-Manlius 56-55 win over New Hartford
Trevor Roe connected on two free throws with 17 seconds left in the game to help the Fayetteville-Manlius boys basketball team to a 56-55 victory over New Hartford on Sunday at Hamilton College. The game was part of the Mohawk Valley Classic.
Baldwinsville girls basketball erases 19-point second-half deficit to beat Henninger in OT
Baldwinsville trailed Henninger by as many as 19 points in the third quarter of Friday night’s Salt City Athletic Conference matchup.
High school roundup: Whitesboro captures Mt. Markham girls volleyball tournament title
Whitesboro head girls volleyball coach Kelly Lenard said her team has struggled in regular-season tournaments this season. Saturday’s Mount Markham tournament, however, was different for the Warriors.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 6)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5.
Baldwinsville boys hockey blanks Skaneateles, defends Duke Schneider Memorial crown
Baldwinsville took on Skaneateles in the championship game of the Lakers’ annual Duke Schneider Memorial Tournament on Saturday. The Bees grabbed their second-straight title following a 2-0 victory over Skaneateles. Last season, Baldwinsville topped Section I’s Pelham to capture the tournament trophy.
