‘Elvis’: Read The Screenplay For Baz Luhrmann’s Biopic About The King Of Rock And Roll
Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will factor in this year’s movie awards races. With his latest feature Elvis, Baz Luhrmann aims to restore the humanity of Elvis Presley, an artist with depths to equal his talents who in the more than 45 years since his passing has commonly been reduced to a pop-culture caricature. Related Story Baz Luhrmann On Plans To Expand ‘Elvis’, His Historic Cannes Parties, Broadway's ‘Moulin Rouge’ And The Epic He's Re-Editing Into A Six-Part Series Related Story 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Read The Screenplay For Ryan Coogler And Joe Robert Cole's Emotional Marvel Film Related Story 'Armageddon...
The Best Broadway to Screen Adaptations
The lavish grandeur of the movie musical has existed almost as long as film itself. As early as The Jazz Singer in 1927, films experimented with soundtracks, dance numbers, and songs in an era when the invention of sound was still in its infancy. The 1950s and 1960s saw musical productions at their heyday with audiences turning out in droves for the industry's biggest stars singing their way through sumptuously produced, Oscar-winning set pieces. Specifically, adapting Broadway musicals to the screen dominated studios for decades and remains a Hollywood go-to even while the movie musical's prestige and quality declined over the decades (Cats, anyone?). In the history of the silver screen, there are few contributions as delightfully comforting and singularly creative as musical theatre enhanced by all of Hollywood's resources.
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Who Is Brendan Fraser’s Girlfriend? Details on the ‘Whale’ Star’s Relationship
You probably recognize Brendan Fraser from 'The Whale.' But what about his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore? Find out more here.
Vin Diesel’s head and neck finally fuse together as a single entity in ‘Fast X’ trailer tease
If there’s one thing you can always rely on Vin Diesel to do on social media, it’s hype upcoming Vin Diesel projects. While that’s entirely fair and a large part of what such platforms are designed for, it’s refreshing to see the actor and producer reveal a brand new image from this year’s Fast X; a movie that’s actually happening.
How Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie Feel About The Tragic Life Of Actors On Display In Babylon
The life of an actor isn't all about glamour in Babylon – how do stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie feel about that?
'Gladiator' Sequel Reportedly Lands New Lead Star
Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel has reportedly landed a new lead star. According to Deadline, Irish actor Paul Mescal is in talks to play an older Lucius, who was played by Spencer Treat Clark in the original film. The outlet notes that Mescal is said to have had a meeting with Scott months ago, but has remained the director's top choice for the part.
NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series
NBC has placed a series order for “The Irrational,” the network announced on Tuesday. According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant. Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star. NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with...
Adam Rich, Eight is Enough and Dungeons & Dragons Star, Dies at 54
Adam Rich, who was best known for his role in the television dramedy Eight Is Enough, has died at the age of 54. Rich was found lifeless on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, as a family member confirmed to TMZ. They did not provide a cause of death, but the police do not suspect foul play. Eight is Enough followed a family with eight children, the Bradfords, chronicling their lives as they grew and met familiar milestones, from dating to marriage to children of their own. Rich played the character Nicholas Bradford, the family's youngest son. Dick Van Patten, Lani O'Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve also starred in the ABC series, which ran from 1977 until 1981.
‘Cheers’ Original Idea Was Not a Bar — 2 Alternate Locations
'Cheers' was the bar 'where everybody knows your name' but the creators first thought of two other locations for their show before the bar.
2022’s most beloved superhero movie is finally dethroned as DC fans rank every version of an iconic ‘Batman’ villain
Many of DC’s most recognizable villains have been done to absolute death, over decades of films, shows, and animated projects. The Joker has appeared in a staggering number of projects over the years—more than 250, according to The Joker: A Serious Study of the Clown Prince of Crime—and the Riddler isn’t far behind. The iconic Batman villain has seen an uptick in popularity in recent years, alongside the Dark Knight himself, and several stellar performances have aided in immortalizing the Gotham outlaw.
‘Elvis’ Wins Best Picture and Director at Capri, Hollywood Film Fest
Buz Luhrmann’s Elvis has swept Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival, including wins for best picture and best director. Warner Bros.’s glitzy biopic about Elvis Presley also earned another six awards, including best producers, best production design, best costume design and best make-up and hairstyling. The award-giving in Naples, Italy included Brendan Fraser winning the best actor prize for his star turn in The Whale and Angela Bassett earning the best supporting actress trophy for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: What to Expect From This Year's (Scaled-Back) Party Scene'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cinematographer Reflects on "One of the...
Paul McCartney’s Genius as a Songwriter Was on Full Display With ‘Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da’
Paul McCartney is a genius songwriter, as he showed with The Beatles’ hit 'Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.'
Michelle Williams shares why she hasn't watched any of her movies or TV projects in over a decade
"The Fabelmans" star Michelle Williams admitted that she hasn't watched her own films or TV projects since viewing 2010's "Meek's Cutoff." She said that she is "not able" to watch her own work.
Golden Globes: Taron Egerton (‘Black Bird’) would break Robin Williams’ record
Of the three former film acting Golden Globe winners currently in the running for the Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor award, only Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”) has a chance to set a new record as the youngest man to ever be honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for both big and small screen work. This distinction has been held since 1988 by Robin Williams, who was 28 when he won Best TV Comedy Actor for “Mork & Mindy” and 36 when he clinched his first Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor trophy for “Good Morning, Vietnam.” Egerton, who won the same...
Jimmy Fallon Attends Broadway’s ‘Almost Famous’ More Than Two Decades Since the Film’s Premiere: “That Was Special”
Jimmy Fallon is taking a trip down memory lane. More than 20 years after the premiere of Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous, Fallon, who played band manager Dennis Hope in the Oscar-winning film, attended a performance of Broadway’s musical Almost Famous. “I still can’t believe I was in the movie and went by myself to the Broadway performance, so I could go back in time, study all the actors and watch Jakeim Hart deliver my lines like they were supposed to be delivered,” he said. More from The Hollywood ReporterSi Litvinoff, 'Clockwork Orange' and 'Man Who Fell to Earth' Producer, Dies at 93'Beetlejuice'...
The Crazy World of Arthur Brown's Incendiary Shows at Fillmore East
Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever Book Excerpt. “The God of Hellfire,” Arthur Brown, is noted for his dynamic performances in a flaming metal helmet. Brown is one of the acknowledged pioneers of theatrical rock. The frontman of The Crazy World of Arthur Brown performed his incendiary hit “Fire” at promoter Bill Graham’s Fillmore East over two nights in 1968.
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Debuts Gory New Trailer
Ahead of the theatrical premiere of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the slasher movie take on the classic children's tale, a brand new trailer has been released by Fathom Events, teasing even more of the gory goodness that awaits fans of the twisted movie. Dread Central brings us the new video, which is short but packs a huge punch with the amount of footage that it quickly shows off. Give it a look in the player below and look for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey to arrive in theaters for one night only, premiering on February 15th.
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Star Wars' Legendary Composer John Williams Writes Surprising New Theme
Though Oscar-winning composer John Williams is best known to some fans for providing the music that accompanies the likes of Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Superman, Harry Potter, and countless others, but much like when he provided music for the Olympics the man is lending his talent to another sporting event. Variety confirms that Williams has composed an original track titled "Of Grit and Glory" which will be used in an companying video on Monday, January 9th ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship between the TCU Horned Frogs.and the Georgia Bulldogs.
