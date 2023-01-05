LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023--

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, announced today that it is partnering with Skylo , a Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) operator, focused on connecting anything, anywhere, to enable seamless satellite connections across all devices using Quectel’s 5G-ready BG95x/BG77x series of LPWA modules. Quectel’s modules will be the first to support satellite NTN, bringing seamless connectivity to devices, sensors, machines and more for an improved customer experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005609/en/

Quectel and Skylo Announce the World’s First Non Terrestrial Network Modules (Photo: Business Wire)

Quectel NTN-ready modules (running the latest Rel-17 NTN firmware) will not require customers to make any changes to the way they design their hardware. Any device, sensor, or machine can be upgraded to support satellite connectivity. This means that consumer and enterprise customers worldwide will be able to connect via cellular or satellite without having to manually toggle between the two or require a separate device.

“Quectel is thrilled with this latest breakthrough in our technology, ushering in a new era of IoT solutions and connectivity,” said, Neset Yalcinkaya, VP of Product for Quectel. “The fact that IoT devices can now access satellite connectivity using the same module as cellular means that we can support use-cases and a level of coverage that simply wouldn’t have been possible in the past – from maritime and shipping, to outdoor wearables and automotive.”

Skylo’s network allows compatible cellular devices to seamlessly switch between cellular and satellite, resulting in ubiquitous coverage with no gaps in connectivity and no need for any special or extra antenna. Skylo operates its own 3GPP standards-based NTN RAN and Core and is installed in existing ground stations that allow for large geographic coverage supported by geostationary satellite networks, enabling quick expansion into new areas or regions and no need to wait for new constellations.

“We’re truly excited to partner with Quectel Wireless Solutions, a leading global IoT solutions provider, to bring NTN to the mass market, giving customers a better connectivity experience as well as accessibility for new applications,” said Tarun Gupta, CPO for Skylo. “This advancement is also an upgrade to existing modules that will allow for NTN capabilities using 3GPP standards-based firmware, making space-based connections no different than roaming between two networks.”

Quectel and Skylo will be together at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV, this week to share how their respective technologies are coming together to offer ubiquitous connectivity to IoT devices. The companies will soon support early adopters to active NTN on their devices and products.

About Quectel

Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of over 6,000 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® modules, antennas and IoT connectivity. With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information: www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Skylo

​​Skylo Technologies is a satellite network service provider based in Palo Alto, CA, offering a hybrid capability that allows off-the-shelf, NTN-capable cellular chipsets and devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo’s commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, terrestrial mobile network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution that seamlessly roams between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo’s focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech or contact info@skylo.tech.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005609/en/

CONTACT: Phil Rawcliffe

Head of Communications

phil.rawcliffe@quectel.comRosa Lear

Head of Marketing

press@skylo.tech

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEVADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY APPS/APPLICATIONS MOBILE/WIRELESS OTHER TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Quectel Wireless Solutions

PUB: 01/05/2023 12:00 PM/DISC: 01/05/2023 12:01 PM