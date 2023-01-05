Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Bills trainer who saved Damar Hamlin’s life has connection to Ohio State
BUFFALO, New York (WCMH) — Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington is receiving praise for saving Damar Hamlin’s life Monday by providing CPR after Hamlin collapsed on the field. Kellington was a graduate student at Ohio State from 2002-04 and served as an athletic trainer for the field hockey and women’s lacrosse programs. Hamlin […]
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Bills honor Damar Hamlin, then score on opening kickoff
On Buffalo’s first play since Bills safety Damar Hamlin needed to be revived on the field to save his life, Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff from the New England Patriots 96 yards for a touchdown on Sunday. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle in the...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
WKRC
Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
Damar Hamlin uses social media to cheer on Buffalo Bills
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin posted on social media ahead of the Bills going head-to-head against the New England Patriots. According to Hamlin’s Sunday post on social media, he says he wishes he could be running with his team during today’s game. GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running […]
Bills, Patriots players show support for Damar Hamlin before matchup
Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots players and the fans who were at Highmark Stadium showed support for Damar Hamlin before the game on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin tweets reaction to Bills’ opening touchdown vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills are playing for Damar Hamlin on Sunday, and they didn’t wait long to give him something to cheer for. Nyheim Hines sent Highmark Stadium into a frenzy when he returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bills a 7-0 lead over the New England Patriots.
wearebuffalo.net
What Buffalo and NFL Will Do This Weekend to Support Damar Hamlin
Thursday and Friday offered up the best news regarding the ongoing recovery for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Thursday, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center confirmed that Hamlin had made remarkable progress from his condition on Tuesday and Wednesday, while also showing signs of being neurologically intact.
WFAA
'Hamlin Strong' | Patrick Mahomes honors Bills safety before Chiefs-Raiders game
LAS VEGAS — Before the Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders game, East Texas native quarterback Patrick Mahomes honored Bills safety Damar Hamlin with his pregame outfit. In photos tweeted out by the NFL, Mahomes wore a red hoodie with Hamlin on the back and the message "Hamlin Strong." Hamlin's...
Quay Walker ejected after committing disrespectful move
Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game against the Detroit Lions in Week 18 for committing a disrespectful act. Walker, a rookie first-round pick by the Packers, was ejected during the fourth quarter of the game for shoving a Detroit Lions staff member. The Lions staff member had come on the... The post Quay Walker ejected after committing disrespectful move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
