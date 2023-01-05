ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

AL.com

Bills honor Damar Hamlin, then score on opening kickoff

On Buffalo’s first play since Bills safety Damar Hamlin needed to be revived on the field to save his life, Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff from the New England Patriots 96 yards for a touchdown on Sunday. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle in the...
BUFFALO, NY
WKRC

Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Damar Hamlin uses social media to cheer on Buffalo Bills

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin posted on social media ahead of the Bills going head-to-head against the New England Patriots. According to Hamlin’s Sunday post on social media, he says he wishes he could be running with his team during today’s game. GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running […]
OHIO STATE
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin tweets reaction to Bills’ opening touchdown vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills are playing for Damar Hamlin on Sunday, and they didn’t wait long to give him something to cheer for. Nyheim Hines sent Highmark Stadium into a frenzy when he returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bills a 7-0 lead over the New England Patriots.
wearebuffalo.net

What Buffalo and NFL Will Do This Weekend to Support Damar Hamlin

Thursday and Friday offered up the best news regarding the ongoing recovery for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Thursday, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center confirmed that Hamlin had made remarkable progress from his condition on Tuesday and Wednesday, while also showing signs of being neurologically intact.
Larry Brown Sports

Quay Walker ejected after committing disrespectful move

Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game against the Detroit Lions in Week 18 for committing a disrespectful act. Walker, a rookie first-round pick by the Packers, was ejected during the fourth quarter of the game for shoving a Detroit Lions staff member. The Lions staff member had come on the... The post Quay Walker ejected after committing disrespectful move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
