Northern Peaks State Trail aims to connect community with conservation as Year of the Trail starts in 2023

HIGH COUNTRY — Progress of the Northern Peaks State Trail in 2023 and North Carolina’s Year of the Trail align in missions to connect people to nature through public land access.

The Northern Peaks State Trail is planned to stretch 45 miles from Boone to West Jefferson, traversing the Amphibolite Mountains that divide the New River and Watauga River Watersheds.

The Amphibolite Mountains include popular overlooks and hiking destinations, including Howard Knob, Snake Mountain, Elk Knob, The Peak, Three Top Mountain, Paddy Mountain and Mount Jefferson.

The Watauga County Commissioners adopted a resolution of support for the trail following a presentation by Northern Peaks State Trail Coordinator Jordan Sellers.

Sellers said the final route has yet to be determined, but the trail will only go through land managed or owned by “willing and cooperative” landowners.

The presentation slides presented by Sellers stated that the intention of the Northern Peaks State Trail is to “connect people to nature and the importance of conservation” by educating users on invasive species, the unique elements of the Amphibolite Mountains and hose to practice ‘Leave No Trace’ principles.

The overall objective of the trail is the same as the mission of Blue Ridge Conservancy: to protect land.

“It will provide us an opportunity to connect habitat and expand the corridor of protected land along the Amphibolites,” Sellers said.

The planned trail was designated as a State Trail in 2019 and in 2022, funding for a biological survey and trails coordinator were secured.

The Parks and Recreation Trust Fund awarded Elk Knob State Park $3.4 million for the Northern Peaks State Trail, which will be used for four-and-a-half miles of the north side loop, some miles of the south side portion, a north side study and a 2023 groundbreaking for the trail’s construction.

Sellers said the study is currently being completed on Three Top Mountain and preliminary planning for the Paddy Mountain Park and trail system are in the works.

The Northern Peaks State Trail is one of many projects working toward the Blue Ridge Conservancy’s mission of protecting public land. The Blue Ridge Conservancy works in seven counties in the northwest region of North Carolina and has protected 23,012 acres in 255 places, according to the organization.

One of the organization’s other current projects is the development of the Middle Fork Greenway, a planned six-and-a-half mile greenway that will connect downtown Boone and Blowing Rock.

Along with progress of these local trails in 2023, the Great Trails State Coalition announced the launch of the 2023 North Carolina Year of the Trail campaign to “celebrate and draw attention to North Carolina’s vast network of trails, greenways, and blueways.”

According to the Great Trail State Coalition, North Carolina Year of the Trail is the largest statewide celebration of trails and outdoor recreation in state history and will firmly establish North Carolina as “The Great Trails State.”

In 2021, North Carolina’s General Assembly passed a bill designating 2023 as Year of the Trail.

“The bill makes law recognizing and celebrating North Carolina’s comprehensive network of public trails and greenways constructed and managed by local, State, and federal agencies and nonprofit partners,” stated the Great Trail State Coalition. “Trails and greenways are a vital part of community infrastructure, providing significant health, economic and transportation benefits, and are the cornerstone of North Carolina’s $11.8 billion outdoor recreation industry.”

Working collaboratively with NC State Parks, the NC Department of Transportation and other partners across the state, the Great Trails State Coalition said they developed a campaign to share content about the positive impacts of trails.