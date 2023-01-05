Effective: 2023-01-09 03:32:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-09 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also be alert for children near school bus stops. Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Much of northeast Georgia, upstate South Carolina, and the piedmont and foothills of North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

